Now Playing: Anu – Ayomi Ti De (My Joy Has Come)

06.05.2013 at By 9 Comments

Produced by Philip George, Anu gets us in the mood for praise and worship with her enchanting rendition of this Gospel tune, “Ayomi Ti De”

Enjoy!

Play Anu – Ayomi Ti De (My Joy Has Come)
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/AYO_MI_DE_FINAL_FINAL.mp3]
Download

9 Comments on Now Playing: Anu – Ayomi Ti De (My Joy Has Come)
  • Muyiwa May 6, 2013 at 10:53 pm

    Lovely song, This is the kind of music we need in Naija.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • ebrufles May 6, 2013 at 11:56 pm

    nice

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Bimbo May 7, 2013 at 4:44 am

    This song makes me so happy!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Victor May 7, 2013 at 4:45 am

    On repeat!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Liz May 7, 2013 at 4:46 am

    This song is such a blessing! God is always pouring our his blessings!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Toks May 7, 2013 at 12:42 pm

    Have been waiting for this kind of music. “My joy has come”

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Innocent May 7, 2013 at 12:44 pm

    Lovely song. Looking forward to more music from you ANU..

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Lola May 7, 2013 at 1:36 pm

    Love Love the music.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • FUNKY May 7, 2013 at 1:37 pm

    This song is truly a blessing…Love it

    Love this! 5 Reply
