Now Playing: Anu – Ayomi Ti De (My Joy Has Come)

Produced by Philip George, Anu gets us in the mood for praise and worship with her enchanting rendition of this Gospel tune, “Ayomi Ti De”
Play Anu – Ayomi Ti De (My Joy Has Come)
Lovely song, This is the kind of music we need in Naija.
nice
This song makes me so happy!
On repeat!
This song is such a blessing! God is always pouring our his blessings!
Have been waiting for this kind of music. “My joy has come”
Lovely song. Looking forward to more music from you ANU..
Love Love the music.
This song is truly a blessing…Love it