Suits, Natives & Tunics for the Fashion Forward Man! Kimono Kollection presents its “Kimono Dragon” Collection Lookbook

There’s something about men looking dapper that makes us really grateful for male couture. The Fall/Winter collection tagged “Kimono Dragon” from Kimono Kollection features suits, natives and tunics of high end well tailored pieces.

In the words of the creative director Hakeem Balogun “the dragon is known to be a fire breathing legendary creature which possesses honour, authority and respect” and these features have served as the blue print for these pieces. They are created for the modern man with tailoring that is stylish and elegant.

Photo Credit: TCD Concepts

