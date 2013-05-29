There’s something about men looking dapper that makes us really grateful for male couture. The Fall/Winter collection tagged “Kimono Dragon” from Kimono Kollection features suits, natives and tunics of high end well tailored pieces.
In the words of the creative director Hakeem Balogun “the dragon is known to be a fire breathing legendary creature which possesses honour, authority and respect” and these features have served as the blue print for these pieces. They are created for the modern man with tailoring that is stylish and elegant.
Photo Credit: TCD Concepts
For more information visit www.kimonokollection.com or call 07036273487
Seriously dapper, I like very much.
Luvly,guys outfits always simple nd stressfree
https://www.bellanaija.com/2013/05/29/suits-natives-tunics-for-the-fashion-forward-man-kimono-kollection-presents-its-kimono-dragon-collection-lookbook/the-kimono-dragon-collection-may-2013-bellanaija005/
hum oshe!!
Ooshey
ONE WORD: SMACKING DAPPERR!!!
That’s 2 actually 🙂
Wow nice one . . Very very dapper! I like
okay na!!
this is worth buying for ur lover and brothers ladies………..aaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh they’re breath of fresh air.lol and those models???PLUS!!!
Nice collections..But wassup with the driving gloves??? forced
why these models are red looking coming from another planet
I love.
Nothing like a well groomed and dressed guy. Love the trads too
“A Well Tailored Suit Is To Women What Lingerie Is To Men” …..
Ahh a breath of fresh air. Yassssss I like my men in native wear and the models wore the outfits well. http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/The-Kimono-Dragon-Collection-May-2013-BellaNaija013-400×600.jpg,http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/The-Kimono-Dragon-Collection-May-2013-BellaNaija006-400×600.jpg dazall sha, let me go back and drool at the pics.
Very very very nice!!!
@ shoflex, press Ctrl Q on your small nokia phone’s keypad, that removes the driving gloves. Oolodo.lol…. Weldone Kimono, tailoring for contemporary African men. Classy!
wonderful collection
Bad-ness! Love love love
Where is the kimono?
HAKEEEM REMOVE D OYIBO MODEL ,HE LOOKS VERY STIFF ! LOVIN D GUY IN FIRST PIC *WINKS*
really nice collection well tailored and good un..
aomosale.blogspot.co.uk/
Looks like they were going thru Utis closet
Very gooddddddddddddddddddddddd. Nawa o i nor go enter market go learn tailor work so. These guys are doing really well
Way to go bro!
Yes Sel May, Uti wears Kimono too…fix up look sharp.
hilarious…the model had to climb on the suitcase to level-up in height with his model colleagues…lol
real cool
Abeg, lacks creativity. They all copy copy. Another point of correction, please stop wearing name brand belt with huge as Logo on a suit or slacks. It so played out. Ghettooooo
ARE U A TAILOR REPLY ON MY EMAIL
‘Kimono’ is Japanese, yea. I read somewhere on the BBC how the Maasai and various other indigenous populations throughout the world are trying to prevent the exploitation of their culture by trademarking their name (though their efforts may be a little too late). I am certainly surprised to see the cultural appropriation being displayed with the name of this label
Vicki this is “Kimono Kollection” i.e oyato from the japaness. Do you have an outlet in South Africa? Really like this!
loving the collection! great suits. btw natives = ‘native’ outfits right?
The white man’s eye sha!!!
Overall a good collection
nice… and it keeps getting better…. still prefer that Gabriel guy tho…. keep it up guys…….
This is really nice
Wow i luv this, Its impressive. luv to c more of u
wow! am pleased
I NEED MORE NATIVE WEAR IN MY EMAIL
Nice one and good work
pls send me good style
Nice
bazinfrance.fr/