The Perfect Agbadas in Jewel Tones and Stripe Detailing — Obviously, They’re Kimono Kollection

Nigerian Menswear brand Kimono Kollection is back with a brand new collection named “IMOLE DE” (Translation ” LIGHT HAS COME) Lookbook and SS21 Campaign.

According to a statement from the brand:

This collection is sprung from the intricacies of richness and prestige. Each fabric is designed to stand out as the script and subject of any occasion.

The spark of a new beginning is ignited by the coming of something extraordinary blended with the deeply rooted culture of generations which have laid the ideals and doctrines.

Credits

Brand: @kimonokollection

Art Direction/Styling: @kwenmaye

Writer and Filmmaker: @ibidunnidamilola

Assistant(s): @3d_filmz_official_ @Ugochukwu.igbo1

Photographer: @ibukunwilliams_

Model(s): @borodeshod @oberryhovah

