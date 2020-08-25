Style
The Perfect Agbadas in Jewel Tones and Stripe Detailing — Obviously, They’re Kimono Kollection
Nigerian Menswear brand Kimono Kollection is back with a brand new collection named “IMOLE DE” (Translation ” LIGHT HAS COME) Lookbook and SS21 Campaign.
According to a statement from the brand:
This collection is sprung from the intricacies of richness and prestige. Each fabric is designed to stand out as the script and subject of any occasion.
The spark of a new beginning is ignited by the coming of something extraordinary blended with the deeply rooted culture of generations which have laid the ideals and doctrines.
Credits
Brand: @kimonokollection
Art Direction/Styling: @kwenmaye
Writer and Filmmaker: @ibidunnidamilola
Assistant(s): @3d_filmz_official_ @Ugochukwu.igbo1
Photographer: @ibukunwilliams_
Model(s): @borodeshod @oberryhovah