UK based Design label DiDi Creations presents its “BouBou” Collection

The last time we saw DiDi Creations on the BN Style page, they were taking us into the world of their beautiful hand bag {click here} and jewellery collection {click here}. Now the UK based fashion brand, owned by Tina Ndidi Ugo is bringing to you its “BouBou”.

At DiDi Creations, part of their ethos is standing for creating unique statement pieces for men and women. This collection takes that ethos into practice. The pieces from this collection were made from silk, chiffon, lace and jersey fabrics with some pieces having a touch of ankara. The collection was inspired by the Western African traditional BouBou and kaftan attires worn mostly by the Senegalese and Nigerians.

Check out the collection.

To find out more on DiDi Creations email info@didicreations.co.uk . Visit www.didicreations.co.uk . Follow On Twitter at @didicreations

Photo Credit:

Photographer: Anna Fayemi

MUA: Joy Adenuga

Hair: Bianca Laurent

Models: Symara @RMG Models – Cynthia Chisom Umezulike