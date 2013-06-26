UK based Design label DiDi Creations presents its “BouBou” Collection

The last time we saw DiDi Creations on the BN Style page, they were taking us into the world of their beautiful hand bag {click here} and jewellery collection {click here}. Now the UK based fashion brand, owned by Tina Ndidi Ugo is bringing to you its “BouBou”.
At DiDi Creations, part of their ethos is standing for creating unique statement pieces for men and women. This collection takes that ethos into practice. The pieces from this collection were made from silk, chiffon, lace and jersey fabrics with some pieces having a touch of ankara. The collection was inspired by the Western African traditional BouBou and kaftan attires worn mostly by the Senegalese and Nigerians.
Check out the collection.
To find out more on DiDi Creations email info@didicreations.co.uk . Visit www.didicreations.co.uk . Follow On Twitter at @didicreations
Photo Credit:
Photographer: Anna Fayemi
MUA: Joy Adenuga
Hair: Bianca Laurent
Models: Symara @RMG Models – Cynthia Chisom Umezulike
lovelyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
this is wow!
Wow!!! Lovely designs…
i love it …..beautiful peices….now how can i get it pple?
We are yet to upload the BouBou and Kaftans on the website, but will do so in the near future. However, if you email your specific requirements, to info@didicreations.co.uk, we’ll endeavour to revert with price details ASAP. Regards
9ic
classy
Beautiful designs!!
Gorgeous!
Nothing new here.
Omg! Omg! I love every piece…Good job Didi. Models la hot too
This is CLASSY………love them all
Now I want ALL……..they all gorgeous
just went to their website n i couldnt click on the pieces…….is the website down or something?…….i really want one of these
So Bobou look good on skinny girls too?
I don’t really like boubous, but I’m liking the animal print one.
the designs are good and i love the girl with low hair. she is perfecto
Very original , I like them all
The models are gorgeous. Is the light skinned one Chisom Umezulike?…her name sounds so familiar and she is a beauty. Lovely designs.
Just saw previous posts about Didi designs…the black model has this edge that I so much like. Beautiful lady.
Yes she is Chisom Umezulike. Tnx
Lovely lovely pieces. How do we get? And I hope dey aint overpriced
really nice and the models are flawless
I love the purple outfit. Beautiful!
Typically Senegalese !
love the designs on the fair girl…shes gorgeous…both models are stunning anyways.
Mrs Goodluck Jonathan will like the designs.
Lol…..good one….honestly I think they are too busy…for me that is..but all the same good luck…
Gorgeous collection and I also agree with the models being stunning
By the way, thanks for responding promptly to my enquiry @didicreations
I don’t like picture no. 2 but most of the designs are very inspiring.
Will definitely order one or two for my Mrs…….nice Job Didi. Welldone
I always knew you as a creative mind from way back, good to actually see you living your dreams. Lovely pieces you got here.
I love the purple, how can I get one and how much
I like pics 5 and 10
BEAUTIFUL. between ” stop stalking me and focus on your self et al. no one is focusing on you ” I got more important things to focus on. get It!? Ehn ehnn I REALLY LIKE THESE PIECES hehehe
Stunning designs! My favourites: 1,2,4,5,6,9,10. Simply Gorgeous!
cute
I need yellow colour ..yummy
very very nice
LOVE THE BLACK !!!! sexy!
May I get a price list ?
I am very interested in the Bou Bou’s !
Simply STUNNING !
I am in. The USA… Please convert lbs. Into dollars !