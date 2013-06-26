BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

UK based Design label DiDi Creations presents its “BouBou” Collection

26.06.2013 at By 42 Comments

DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija006The last time we saw DiDi Creations on the BN Style page, they were taking us into the world of their beautiful hand bag {click here} and jewellery collection {click here}. Now the UK based fashion brand, owned by Tina Ndidi Ugo is bringing to you its “BouBou”.

At DiDi Creations, part of their ethos is standing for creating unique statement pieces for men and women. This collection takes that ethos into practice. The pieces from this collection were made from silk, chiffon, lace and jersey fabrics with some pieces having a touch of ankara. The collection was inspired by the Western African traditional BouBou and kaftan attires worn mostly by the Senegalese and Nigerians.

Check out the collection.

DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija001DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija003 DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija009 DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija004DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija005 DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija010 DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija008 DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija002 DiDi Creations BouBou Collection - June 2013 - BellaNaija007

To find out more on DiDi Creations email info@didicreations.co.uk . Visit www.didicreations.co.uk . Follow On Twitter at @didicreations

Photo Credit:
Photographer: Anna Fayemi
MUA: Joy Adenuga
Hair: Bianca Laurent
Models: Symara @RMG Models – Cynthia Chisom Umezulike

42 Comments on UK based Design label DiDi Creations presents its “BouBou” Collection
  • Hurperyermie June 26, 2013 at 12:58 pm

    lovelyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Alero June 26, 2013 at 12:59 pm

    this is wow!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • nita June 26, 2013 at 1:02 pm

    Wow!!! Lovely designs…

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • observer June 26, 2013 at 1:05 pm

    i love it …..beautiful peices….now how can i get it pple?

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • DiDi June 26, 2013 at 10:17 pm

      We are yet to upload the BouBou and Kaftans on the website, but will do so in the near future. However, if you email your specific requirements, to info@didicreations.co.uk, we’ll endeavour to revert with price details ASAP. Regards

      Love this! 8
  • amarachi June 26, 2013 at 1:39 pm

    9ic

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • chizzweightlossdiary June 26, 2013 at 1:39 pm

    classy

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • ALEXA June 26, 2013 at 1:56 pm

    Beautiful designs!!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Choice June 26, 2013 at 1:57 pm

    Gorgeous!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Amy June 26, 2013 at 2:07 pm

    Nothing new here.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Priscy June 26, 2013 at 2:22 pm

    Omg! Omg! I love every piece…Good job Didi. Models la hot too

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Black June 26, 2013 at 2:47 pm

    This is CLASSY………love them all

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Golden girl June 26, 2013 at 2:52 pm

    Now I want ALL……..they all gorgeous

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • observer June 26, 2013 at 2:56 pm

    just went to their website n i couldnt click on the pieces…….is the website down or something?…….i really want one of these

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • comment awaiting moderation June 26, 2013 at 3:05 pm

    So Bobou look good on skinny girls too?

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Berry Dakara June 26, 2013 at 3:42 pm

    I don’t really like boubous, but I’m liking the animal print one.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • princess June 26, 2013 at 3:46 pm

    the designs are good and i love the girl with low hair. she is perfecto

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Yemy June 26, 2013 at 4:17 pm

    Very original , I like them all

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • I Rock June 26, 2013 at 4:22 pm

    The models are gorgeous. Is the light skinned one Chisom Umezulike?…her name sounds so familiar and she is a beauty. Lovely designs.

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • I Rock June 26, 2013 at 4:29 pm

      Just saw previous posts about Didi designs…the black model has this edge that I so much like. Beautiful lady.

      Love this! 9
    • DiDi June 27, 2013 at 9:25 am

      Yes she is Chisom Umezulike. Tnx

      Love this! 8
  • me2 June 26, 2013 at 4:40 pm

    Lovely lovely pieces. How do we get? And I hope dey aint overpriced

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • DiDi June 26, 2013 at 10:15 pm

      We are yet to upload the BouBou and Kaftans on the website, but will do so in the near future. However, if you email your specific requirements, to info@didicreations.co.uk, we’ll endeavour to revert with price details ASAP. Regards

      Love this! 9
  • Nkem June 26, 2013 at 4:55 pm

    really nice and the models are flawless

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Mary June 26, 2013 at 5:00 pm

    I love the purple outfit. Beautiful!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Sarah adebayo June 26, 2013 at 5:30 pm

    Typically Senegalese !

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • YEMI June 26, 2013 at 11:04 pm

    love the designs on the fair girl…shes gorgeous…both models are stunning anyways.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • k June 27, 2013 at 8:26 am

    Mrs Goodluck Jonathan will like the designs.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Cleo June 27, 2013 at 3:45 pm

      Lol…..good one….honestly I think they are too busy…for me that is..but all the same good luck…

      Love this! 7
  • Glamorous June 27, 2013 at 9:17 am

    Gorgeous collection and I also agree with the models being stunning

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Glamorous June 27, 2013 at 9:19 am

    By the way, thanks for responding promptly to my enquiry @didicreations

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Phyllis June 27, 2013 at 2:14 pm

    I don’t like picture no. 2 but most of the designs are very inspiring.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Yinka June 27, 2013 at 5:15 pm

    Will definitely order one or two for my Mrs…….nice Job Didi. Welldone

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • King June 27, 2013 at 5:18 pm

    I always knew you as a creative mind from way back, good to actually see you living your dreams. Lovely pieces you got here.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Oyeyemi June 27, 2013 at 5:19 pm

    I love the purple, how can I get one and how much

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Oyeyemi June 27, 2013 at 5:21 pm

    I like pics 5 and 10

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • some hater June 27, 2013 at 10:03 pm

    BEAUTIFUL. between ” stop stalking me and focus on your self et al. no one is focusing on you ” I got more important things to focus on. get It!? Ehn ehnn I REALLY LIKE THESE PIECES hehehe

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Temitope Oluleye June 28, 2013 at 8:50 am

    Stunning designs! My favourites: 1,2,4,5,6,9,10. Simply Gorgeous!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • http://Janetfashinandstyles.blogspot.com June 28, 2013 at 9:45 am

    cute

    I need yellow colour ..yummy

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • OAE June 28, 2013 at 9:49 am

    very very nice

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • FBI June 28, 2013 at 10:37 pm

    LOVE THE BLACK !!!! sexy!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ann Reck October 21, 2014 at 10:35 pm

    May I get a price list ?
    I am very interested in the Bou Bou’s !
    Simply STUNNING !
    I am in. The USA… Please convert lbs. Into dollars !

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija