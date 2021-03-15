Connect with us

Style

DIDI Creations' New Briefcase Collection is for Stylish, Powerful Women

Style

Andrea Iyamah's Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show is a Must Watch

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Serwaa Amihere, Mercy Eke & More

Events Music Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Style

BNStyle: These Stars Undoubtedly won Best Dressed at the “La Femme Anjola” Premiere

BN TV Style

Dodos Uvieghara's Instagram Secrets - Here's how she Creates 2 Weeks of Quality Content in 4 Hours

Style

You Need to See Eclectic Chique's New Loungewear Collection

Style

MAJOR: Nomzamo Mbatha just released an Exclusive Collection with PUMA

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 65

Style

Check Out The Lookbook for Ric Hassani x Patrickslim’s New Collection

Style

DIDI Creations’ New Briefcase Collection is for Stylish, Powerful Women

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tina Ndidi Ugo-led brand DIDI Creations has unveiled a new collection of briefcases for executives and entrepreneurs. The brand which is based in the United Kingdom provides affordable luxury for the timeless woman who loves to make a fashion statement.

According to the brand;

The aim was to create pieces that are modern yet timeless. Small treasures that will stand the test of time and make the women carrying them feel as amazing as they truly are. Designed to keep work essentials and beauty essentials in one stylish compact bag, this timeless treasure will belong in the owner’s wardrobe forever.

They are unique because women can now have their laptops, tablets, paperwork and make up organised and in perfect condition because the bag is structured.

It is the go-to bag for every stylish female executive, and entrepreneur out there because each piece was created with the aim to make women feel special, sophisticated and empowered.

Handcrafted in Italy by local craftsmen and women, with special attention to detail; using high-quality Italian leather with a polished finish. In a world where fast fashion and cheap production is unfortunately becoming the norm, we want to treasure and support the artisanal processes that we believe luxury should stand for.

See the full collection below

Looking for more African fashion and beauty updates?

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now

Credits
Brand: @didicreations
Photographer: Michael Stuart Daley
In H-Styling/Creative Direction: Tina Ndidi Ugo
Assistant Creative: Cynthia Chisom
Make-up Artist: Jasmina Lasota
Hairstylist: Keany Hair
Models: Lauren Lambert (@jem.models)
Shanelle Banton

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?

A Wife Being a Part of the Family Shouldn’t be Up for Debate
Advertisement
css.php