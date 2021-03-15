DIDI Creations’ New Briefcase Collection is for Stylish, Powerful Women

Tina Ndidi Ugo-led brand DIDI Creations has unveiled a new collection of briefcases for executives and entrepreneurs. The brand which is based in the United Kingdom provides affordable luxury for the timeless woman who loves to make a fashion statement.

According to the brand;

The aim was to create pieces that are modern yet timeless. Small treasures that will stand the test of time and make the women carrying them feel as amazing as they truly are. Designed to keep work essentials and beauty essentials in one stylish compact bag, this timeless treasure will belong in the owner’s wardrobe forever.

They are unique because women can now have their laptops, tablets, paperwork and make up organised and in perfect condition because the bag is structured.

It is the go-to bag for every stylish female executive, and entrepreneur out there because each piece was created with the aim to make women feel special, sophisticated and empowered.

Handcrafted in Italy by local craftsmen and women, with special attention to detail; using high-quality Italian leather with a polished finish. In a world where fast fashion and cheap production is unfortunately becoming the norm, we want to treasure and support the artisanal processes that we believe luxury should stand for.

See the full collection below

Credits

Brand: @didicreations

Photographer: Michael Stuart Daley

In H-Styling/Creative Direction: Tina Ndidi Ugo

Assistant Creative: Cynthia Chisom

Make-up Artist: Jasmina Lasota

Hairstylist: Keany Hair

Models: Lauren Lambert (@jem.models)

Shanelle Banton