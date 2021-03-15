Andrea Iyamah’s Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show is a Must Watch

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In honour of its 10th year anniversary, womenswear brand Andrea Iyamah unveiled its Spring/Summer 2021 collection via a visually appealing virtual show on Instagram.

www.andreaiyamah.com

This IT-girls’ favourite brand has over the past few years solidified itself as the go-to platform for resort wear and the SS21 show tagged “The Harvest” did not deviate from the theme of celebrating women of all colours and shapes with flattering vacation-worthy pieces including swimsuits and separates, flowy colourful dresses, beach coverups, loungewear pants and more.

Watch the full show below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

