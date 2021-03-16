Sade Akinosho’s Style Guide To Looking Chic 7 Days Of The Week

Style influencer and designer Sade Akinosho is easily one of the most stylish influencers on the g’ram. The fashionista has a very distinct sense of style that is unique to her, so much so that you can tell an outfit put together by Sade without having to see her face.

We are inclined to believe that her style game is innate because of how well she slays vibrant and neutral fits effortlessly, as well as her ability to switch from a three-piece suit to a flowy summer dress with so much ease and still look every bit as fashionable both ways.

If you are looking for inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Sade as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a stylish pantsuit and a chic top.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a monochromatic ensemble to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays,#BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

Thursday:

A look that takes you from a business meeting to a small party after work is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

A chic maxi dress is perfect for lunch dates and running errands.

Sunday:

This look is an example of a perfect Sunday brunch fit.