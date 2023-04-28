Style
A Lesson In Styling Vibrant Pink Outfits From Sade Akinosho | WATCH
Pink is one of the major colours of the sensational Spring season. It is widely associated with courtesy, gentleness and empathy. Pink is a very attractive feminine colour that could help anyone attract the right attention when masterfully styled.
London-based #BellaStylista and entrepreneur — Sade Akinosho — shared this tasteful vlog showing various style inspirations for pink this season. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
