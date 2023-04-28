A Lesson In Styling Vibrant Pink Outfits From Sade Akinosho | WATCH

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Pink is one of the major colours of the sensational Spring season. It is widely associated with courtesy, gentleness and empathy. Pink is a very attractive feminine colour that could help anyone attract the right attention when masterfully styled.

London-based #BellaStylista and entrepreneur — Sade Akinosho  shared this tasteful vlog showing various style inspirations for pink this season. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

Credit: @s4de_u 

