Connect with us

Style

It's All About Sultry Evening Dresses This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 234

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic WorkWear: Issue 168

Music News Promotions Style

From Timeless Concert to Jewelry Partnership? Davido & Bay Ice Tease Exciting Collaboration

Style

This Debut AI-Regenerated Collection Celebrates Individuality With An Afro Fusion Of Punk Rock & Pop Culture

Style

WATCH: Vanessa Gyimah Styles LOEWE's Luxe Anagram Embroidered Wide-leg Jeans

Style

Vogue Launches Global Search For Its Next Generation Of Model Talent With Open Casting

Style

These Sophisticated & Chic Looks From Toni Olaoye Will Inspire Your Week In Style

Style

Take A Look At This Glam Inspo For Eid, From The Gorgeous Tomiwa Rodia

Style

Check Out This Budget-friendly Recipe For A Delicious African Smoked Fish Stew

Style

TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Style

It’s All About Sultry Evening Dresses This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 234

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delphine Onyii Okoronkwo (@delonyii)

Just as there is an appropriate time for everything, there is an appropriate outfit for every event. An evening dress is a special outfit that amplifies a woman’s femininity and often proclaims her desirability. It is the prevailing style prescribed by fashion to be worn on a formal or semi-formal evening outing.

Different types of outfits have been described as evening dresses in history, the term evolves with time, hence today’s issue features the hallmarks of our time, bringing you up-to-date style inspirations for your next evening outing.

Keep scrolling to check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophia Idahosa (@sophiologyofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado (@iamenado)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delphine Onyii Okoronkwo (@delonyii)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLESSMOND DIAMOND ✨ (@in.sxn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fight or Flight – Is Japa The Only Escape From Poor Governance?

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Let Go of Denial and Accept Reality

Smart Emmanuel: The Things That Make Artificial Intelligence Inferior to Human Intelligence

“BEEF” – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Yewande Jinadu: How HR and Business Owners Can Foster a Healthy Workplace Culture
css.php