Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic WorkWear: Issue 168

Music News Promotions Style

From Timeless Concert to Jewelry Collaboration? Davido and Bay Ice Tease Exciting Collaboration

Style

This Debut AI-Regenerated Collection Celebrates Individuality With An Afro Fusion Of Punk Rock & Pop Culture

Style

WATCH: Vanessa Gyimah Styles LOEWE's Luxe Anagram Embroidered Wide-leg Jeans

Style

Vogue Launches Global Search For Its Next Generation Of Model Talent With Open Casting

Style

These Sophisticated & Chic Looks From Toni Olaoye Will Inspire Your Week In Style

Style

Take A Look At This Glam Inspo For Eid, From The Gorgeous Tomiwa Rodia

Style

Check Out This Budget-friendly Recipe For A Delicious African Smoked Fish Stew

Style

TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Style

Our Style Stars Are Black 'n' Bold This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 233

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic WorkWear: Issue 168

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Iyamah (@andrea.oi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Belo (@munich_g)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esi Asare Anderson (@esianderson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MamiOhMyHair (@mamiohmyhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Let Go of Denial and Accept Reality

Smart Emmanuel: The Things That Make Artificial Intelligence Inferior to Human Intelligence

“BEEF” – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Yewande Jinadu: How HR and Business Owners Can Foster a Healthy Workplace Culture

Yetty Williams: You Should Make Reading a Part of Your Child’s Life
css.php