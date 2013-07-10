‘Made Men’ Splurge on New Rides! Check out Photos of Iyanya’s New Mercedes Benz & Ubi Franklin’s New Infiniti

After coming back home to Nigeria after a very tedious tour, Made Men Music Group‘s top dogs, Iyanya and his manager Ubi Franklin decided to spend a little. While Iyanya purchase a 2012 E350 Mercedes Benz with a custom plate to match; his manager, Ubi Franklin got himself an SUV instead – a 2012 Infiniti QX56.
Iyanya captioned the above image on his Instagram page with:
“Hola when u see that#thank you lord”
Check on it!
Photo Credit: Instagram – Iyanya | UbiFranklinTripleMG
congrats
Iyanya no gree drop E500 AMG?
ghetto…
Congrats.
Odikwa serious! *thumbs up guys!!*
MUSICIANS DO NOT LAST LONG IN NIGERIA NEW AND BETTER ONES SPRING UP EVERY MINUTE, INYANYA I HOPE U HAVE GOOD INVESTMENT OLD DAYS ARE COMING.
OAKEN E63 AMG you mean… Go and buy your own first…. BEEF guyzzzzzz
Rubbish!!! Buying new cars and they still live in rented apartment. Iyanya, Ubi, Emma and Bascil all live in a 3 bed room apartment in Lekki. Is that not stupidity! I dont blame them… 3 years from now all will be “Once Upon A Time”. Fools.. Cars are not Asset. #Learn from Ifeanyi Udeze#
What???????? they all live in 3bedroom flat????
True talk
If you don’t know what your talking about then don’t talk! They don’t live in a 3 bedroom flat or even an apartment. They live in a 2 story 4bedroom duplex Iyanya, Ubi, Emma & Bassey each have their own rooms,2 sitting rooms,and a studio! so before you start taking rubbish make sure your facts are right @Musa
…but why are grown ass adults rooming in the same house???
ermmmm……by 2 story, I’m sure u meant ground floor and then two other floors right? or u meant to say 1 story building?
LMFAOOOO….THEIR NYASH DON OPEN TODAY!
IYANYA WITH HIS “I’M TOO SEXY” MUMU BEHAVIOR….NOW I BELIEVE SAY THIS NA ONE OF THE REASONS WHY YYVONE NELSON PICK RACE…WELL, ASIDE FROM THE CHEATING!!
BET ONCE AGAIN….LMFFAAOOOOO!!!
Hmmmmmmmmmmm!! The good things of life?????
@TW, You call that a 4bedroom duplex. You must be out of your mind. I’ve been severally times, ok. Come to think of it, why must they live together.. grown up adults like that. Bascil is the house boy, he takes care of the house, while Iyanya, Ubi and Emma travel from one country to the other. if he does not obey their rules, he’s automatically out from Triple MG. He has never been abroad before…While Emma is just a Nanny! They better wake up to the reality of Life. Iyanya should know he wont be singing for ever…and better invest. I swear they have no investment outside the cars.
I’ve always known that Emma was their “nanny”, this is not hating cos I really like her but she should stop following Iyanya & Ubi around all the time and concentrate on herself so she won’t go down with them if they do.
yes a 4bedroom duplex! a duplex is considered two houses that are connected with separate entrances and it has two floors. And Bassey is not their house boy they have a house boy! Emma obviously has to be with them because she is one of the artist on the label why wouldn’t she be with them. You don’t know their story and how they have had to hustle to even be where they are at now. And most importantly you don’t know what they do with their money and if they are making investments or not. And clearly they have to travel from country to country because they are being booked to be in these countries. Your clearly a HATER and quite frankly i’m not sure why you care about what they are doing with their money. What concerns you!
And you must have not been their recently maybe your confusing their current house with their old apartment. Like i said before you talk do your research Bassey has been abroad before he actually was recently with them in London & Manchester.
Congrats! You have the money so you can spend it but please spend it wisely. Cars are not assets!
Tomorrow they will ask us to contribute money for one problem or the other. Cars are not assets…invest your money wisely!!!
@Tm if you didn’t know two story means 2 floors as in an upstairs and a downstairs so yea its a 2 story duplex!
ermmmm………….”2 story” actually means ground floor and then another 2 stories on top. you are welcome, sweety’m 😉
honestly, I couldn’t care less, it’s their money, they should just be wise
Damn! Men! That ride is hot! Money good O!
i love iyanya because his my broda 4rm difrnt mother…..i also love his new car