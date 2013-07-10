‘Made Men’ Splurge on New Rides! Check out Photos of Iyanya’s New Mercedes Benz & Ubi Franklin’s New Infiniti

After coming back home to Nigeria after a very tedious tour, Made Men Music Group‘s top dogs, Iyanya and his manager Ubi Franklin decided to spend a little. While Iyanya purchase a 2012 E350 Mercedes Benz with a custom plate to match; his manager, Ubi Franklin got himself an SUV instead – a 2012 Infiniti QX56.

Iyanya captioned the above image on his Instagram page with:

“Hola when u see that#thank you lord”

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Instagram – Iyanya | UbiFranklinTripleMG