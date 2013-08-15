BellaNaija

BN Exclusive: P-Square, Funke Akindele, Lynxxx, Ini Edo, Naeto C, Omawumi & More Superstars at the Glo Slide & Bounce Event in Lagos | All the Must See Photos & Scoop

15.08.2013 at By 64 Comments

Funke Akindele & Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha

Funke Akindele & Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha

BellaNaija Events is giving you a star studded treat today.

Last Saturday 10th August 2013, one of the leading telecommunications companies Glo held its “Glo Slide and Bounce” event at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

And of course, the Glo ambassadors came out to party. Desmond Elliot, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Lynxxx, Waje, Burna Boy, Ini Edo, Bez, Funke Akindele, Lagbaja, P-Square, Flavour N’Abania, Chee and Naeto C were present at the event.

Also spotted at the event were Banky W, Eniola Badmus, OC Ukeje, Uru Eke, Nedu, Okey Bakassi, Nicole Chikwe and Basketmouth.

From arrivals to the electrifying on stage performances, we’ve got it all!

BN Exclusive Photos
The Stars

Omawumi

Omawumi

Lynxxx

Lynxxx

Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha

Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha

Bez

Bez

Ego Iheancho

Ego Iheancho

DJ Spinall

DJ Spinall

Gina

Regina “Gina” Adeola

OC Ukeje

OC Ukeje

Labaja

Lagbaja

Nedu

Nedu

Okey Bakassi

Okey Bakassi

Chris Okagbue

Chris Okagbue

Basketmouth

Basketmouth

Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Asianya Anthony (N 5 Million Winner) & Ini Edo

Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Asianya Anthony (N 5 Million Winner) & Ini Edo

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 071

Banky W

Jimmie Akinsola

Jimmie Akinsola

DJ Obi & DJ Lambo

DJ Obi & DJ Lambo

N6

N6

Guests
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 029BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 041BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 030BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 048BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 049BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 039BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 023BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 045BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 046BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 027BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 051BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 031BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 034BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 024BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 028BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 032BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 069BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 050BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 038BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 087BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 082BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 085

Inside
It’s Official, Desmond Elliot is the poster man for new looks. What’s your take on the Nollywood star’s shaved do?

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 060

Awww… she looks so happy. In case you haven’t heard, Funke Akindele replied a fan on Twitter that Jenifa Part 4 is in the works.
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 061

Sammy Okposo and Eniola Badmus

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 059

On-air-personality Jimmie Akinsola.
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 086

Soul singer Bez kicked off the night’s performances.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 083

Take it away Omawumi. Is it just me or isn’t this her cutest outfit yet?

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 053BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 054

Okey Bakassi

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 055

The lovely songstress Waje takes to the stage.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 057

An emotional performance or almost a trip on stage?

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 058

Now you can see her sexy bod.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 062

Are you loving Chee‘s on stage outfit? The singer wore a dress which features a sequined black bodice, pleated white mini skirt, sheer panty hose and black boots.
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 063

She’s got moves like Jagger.
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 064

Basketmouth
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 067

DJ Lambo
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 109BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 077

♪ Lagbaja, nothing for you ♫
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 076

I love Nigerians. We are iconic for capturing every moment.
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 075

Lagbaja’s crew get down on it.
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 080BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 079

Guess this star from behind?
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 091

Yup, that’s Lynxxx. And Nollywood starlet Uru Eke is showing off her killer dance moves.
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 093BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 094

Then Banky W joins him on stage to sing African Bad Girl.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 092

Lynxxx’s fellow Syndik8 Records label mate Nedu brings some sexy twin sisters on stage.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 095

Err… Didn’t he just meet her like a minute ago. Now he’s proposing? BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 096BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 097BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 089

They call him, they call him, Burna BOY!
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 098

…and he shows off his pecs.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 100

All the single ladies in the house including Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus groove to Burna’s songs.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 099BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 101

He puts the C in Music. Rap star Naeto C hits the stage in a cool get-up – a white tee, dark shades, a gold necklace, cream pants and white sneakers
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 103

Meet Naeto C’s biggest cheerleader, his wife Nicole Chikwe, with a friend and music manager Asa Asika.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 104BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 105

It’s a bird, no it’s a plane, no it’s a Bentley!
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 106

Rap star M.I. Abaga arrives on stage in a sleek silver Bentley. Now talk about making a grand entrance
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 107BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 108

It’s Flavour! Ladies are you checking out his biceps?

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 110

Far Far away in a land called Lagos, Nigeria, there lived twin music super stars.

One named Peter

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 113

…and one named Paul
BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 112

Pop duo P-Square light up the scene and all the girls (and a few guys too) swoon.

BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 114BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 115BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 116BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 117BN Exclusive - Glo Slide & Bounce - August 2013 - BellaNaija 118

Photo Credit: The Insigna Team

  • ms lala August 15, 2013 at 11:21 am

    am JONZING HARD FOR ROYALMASH….sweet lord take the wheel if i ever see him..
    check out Chin Okeke getting it in….okaaaaaaaay!syndicatesummer yo

    Love this! 163 Reply
  • blackcoffee August 15, 2013 at 11:23 am

    Great photos here,is it my eyes cause Ini Edo looks heavily pregnant

    Love this! 158 Reply
  • spinky August 15, 2013 at 11:27 am

    damn!!! that was point!

    Love this! 167 Reply
  • tm August 15, 2013 at 11:28 am

    Eniola Badmus, were you not feeling hot? O ga!
    And really, Funke is looking happy and less-stressed.
    MI, d chairman himself! lol!

    Love this! 155 Reply
    • Zee August 16, 2013 at 11:06 am

      Yes eniola badmus need to chill with the make up too much on,love all the artiste they did a great job omowumi was just coming in when they took that pic and she wore her heels later abeg free the girl…..flavour did great lynxx was just there abeg too boring for me and that chi the voice…I don’t know what u doing in glo her performance was boring,who are u sef? Love the girl on dreads looks very different from all the fake human her…..love omawumi’s outfit banky looking smooth…those twins needs to fix there her do ugly biko ,boots…..mmmmm…boots please girls do it right,love waje die lagbaja!you are one of a kind!!!!!

      Love this! 162
  • kehinde August 15, 2013 at 11:31 am

    looks like everyone had maddddtttt fun! wish i was there 🙁

    Love this! 161 Reply
  • NNENNE August 15, 2013 at 11:33 am

    Beautiful people.Thanks Glo,, for all you do for Nigerian youths. Consider me a fan.

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • Bey August 15, 2013 at 11:39 am

    Apart from that thing falling from her arms chee look the best..Omawunmi,ini edo,funke eniola badmos I’m crying for u girls kai no be byforce to belong..thot ini has gotten a stylist*swanky* what went wrong again eeehn bikonu anyway chioma u fine gan ur beauty no be for here @ all

    Love this! 156 Reply
    • ladytobadgan August 15, 2013 at 12:36 pm

      pls shut up make we hear word….no way can anyone look put together every day so cut them some slack……even bush girls wey no sabi put 2 things together go come blog dey make noise….mtchweeeeeew….take several seats lets get some breeze

      Love this! 157
    • Bey August 15, 2013 at 8:20 pm

      Pele Dear! Stop crying over my comment pls take some chilled Zobo and calm down mitcheeew

      Love this! 161
  • Ready August 15, 2013 at 11:45 am

    My breakdown. Una no ask me, but as I want to nko? So here goes:
    Damilare, haba. “Panty hoes”? Also, Bez didn’t kick off the night, he wasn’t even the third performer sef. This show kicked off at about 8 p.m., not too bad considering 7 p.m. was start time, and ended at about 5. The dull moments were few. It was also pretty cool of Glo to organize a free show for so many people…logistics weren’t bad either.

    Awesome Performances.
    Waje didn’t trip, she actually rocked that stage.
    Lagbaja killed it. LEGENDARY. No-one like that man.
    MI…no new album, but dude still got it.
    P-Square
    Flavour N’Abania

    So-so Performances
    Omawumi performed first, but something was off.
    Bez..Guess the delay had him frustrated. I expected better though.
    Naeto C…Nice guy, but….

    Performances that shouldn’t have happened.
    Lynxx…thank God for Banky W. And his boys Nedu and Blink…moving on.
    Chee…started off with a great duet, but it went downhill. Chick has pipes on her, but I guess the commercial thing is a thorn in R & B and soul artistes’ sides.

    Basketmouth was hilarious, and I officially have a crush on Jimi now. Jimi was a great host, and he filled the performance lags very well. Very funny guy. DJ Spinall is FREAKING AWESOME! Dude had us rocking to some old school jams and remembering lyrics we thought we’d forgotten. Lauryn Hill, Faith Hill, Wyclef, them old boy bands. Those ‘blond’ twins in them spandex Rainbow store dresses? No. Just no.

    Love this! 157 Reply
    • Andrea August 15, 2013 at 11:59 am

      With your breakdown of the event,almost feels like i attended hehhehhee

      Love this! 153
    • Simya August 15, 2013 at 12:57 pm

      Serious breakdown!! Thanks. What about Burna Boy? Did he kill it

      Love this! 153
    • Ms T August 15, 2013 at 1:18 pm

      Please speak the truth and shame the devil! How can u say Lynx performance was crap? R u joking? That woke the sleeping crowd up! He got the hall gingered and on their feet and literally set the pace for the show from then so please if u have personal problem don’t bring it on here! I was there too and enjoyed every bit of it!

      Now moving on, the lagos crowd needs to loosen up a lil mehn, people do more posing that having fun, what’s the point of going out if ur gonna sit and frown all night! Please o my pple life is too short for all that!!! Turn up and live life!

      Love this! 153
    • Ready August 15, 2013 at 3:29 pm

      You know what? You may be right. I don’t like Lynxx’s songs, so I wasn’t likely gonna ginger for him. I don’t think that was the case though because I also don’t like D’Prince but I couldn’t stop myself from dancing along to his performance when I saw him perform at Rhythm Unplugged last year.
      Burna Boy was awesome! Didn’t mean to forget him…dude just has that chill, Cali party vibe to him.

      Love this! 157
  • Mama its August 15, 2013 at 11:46 am

    Sweet uruuuuuu is that you I see??

    Love this! 158 Reply
  • Mz Socially Awkward… August 15, 2013 at 11:51 am

    Some of my fave Naija performers on the same stage – Naeto-C, Omawumi, MI, Waje, Labaja, Okey Bakassi, Banky-W, Flavour, P-Square… this actually looks like it was a lot of fun!

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • TOLU August 15, 2013 at 11:53 am

    Sammie Okposo and Eniola Badmus…. I’m getting y’all well o

    Love this! 154 Reply
  • Beauty August 15, 2013 at 12:01 pm

    Omawumi wore a pair of slippers in her 1st pic *surprise* Waje’s tummy in her 1st pic another surprise! Guess they had fun sha.

    Love this! 154 Reply
  • babious August 15, 2013 at 12:05 pm

    k

    Love this! 159 Reply
  • whocares August 15, 2013 at 12:10 pm

    mannn i have been seeing some VERY ugly boots. loool.

    Love this! 158 Reply
  • na wa August 15, 2013 at 12:17 pm

    omawunmi? flipflops? aka bathroom slippers? and u posed? no justNo!
    looked like tons of fun though…nice1!

    Love this! 159 Reply
    • e-bukun August 15, 2013 at 4:55 pm

      So? People need to chill. It’s not like it’s the damn Grammys

      Love this! 158
  • Let it flow… August 15, 2013 at 12:35 pm

    Looked like a very fun event. No dull moment.

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • Simya August 15, 2013 at 12:59 pm

    The shoes on the red carpet were horrid!!!
    Looks like it was a fun event, would love to see Burna and P-Square perform

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • bunmi August 15, 2013 at 1:09 pm

    just nice

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • X- Factor August 15, 2013 at 1:26 pm

    Chioma rocks!

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • Hurperyermie August 15, 2013 at 1:33 pm

    wow!!!!!!!!!!!! it was as if i was there as i dey here dey look the pics i was smiling when it got to p square i screamed hmmmm it is well o

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • Omo1 August 15, 2013 at 1:46 pm

    Chei..Flavor o!!! see babes jonzing for PSquare, una go wound o!..plus I like the fact that Naeto C’s wife is always around to cheer him up. Nice!…And BN you just had to chip this in..”All the single ladies in the house including Funke Akindele ..” lol. Didint go unnoticed o! looked like much fun!

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • madman August 15, 2013 at 2:00 pm

    bathroom slippers ke? hmm…. not bad, looks like fun.

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • ONAKACHI August 15, 2013 at 2:30 pm

    Damilare, I love your captions. Funny!

    Onakachi.blogspot.com

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • Mariaah August 15, 2013 at 2:44 pm

    HEEYYYY!!! Glo has been harrasing me with text and calls with MI rapping I pray I win oo i am going live even if its one ticket, I will go alone but I pray its 2 so I can have a personal driver heehee :d

    The pictures were fun to see but the captions was the B.O.M.B!! LOL!

    Glo NG pls I love you & all d 4040, 5050, 77** calls ur always disturbing me with continue to “SQUEEZE THE SEND BUTTON” shaa fun emii ticket.. PLEEEEeeeasse!! I’ve been with you guys all my GSM life..

    Love this! 151 Reply
    • Mariaah August 15, 2013 at 5:23 pm

      Heyyy!!!!!!! I’ve won a ticket oo. Just got a confirmation I’m to show on Sunday at Ladi Kwali!!! Whoohoo!!! May be I shall make my bella naija debut.. Heehee 😀

      Love this! 160
  • The Real Madam the Madam August 15, 2013 at 2:56 pm

    This Jimi dude is kinda sexy. Something about him…

    This is the best I’ve seen Omawumi look.

    Looked like a lot of fun overall. Aww see Lynxx singing to his cousins.

    Love this! 158 Reply
    • Uche August 16, 2013 at 10:31 am

      Aaaaahhhh! i totally agree with on Jimi being Kinda sexy!!….. There is just something about him man.. and can that dude hold a crowd!

      Love this! 161
  • ty August 15, 2013 at 3:02 pm

    like play like play, p square don hammer ooo… serzly considering entering the entertainment industry… #drops d mic

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • Naveah August 15, 2013 at 3:04 pm

    Looks like fun and it was FREE? Shoot, I wish I was there.

    I like the new look on Desmond Eliot, it sure beats those twists he was wearing a while ago. I don’t mind them but they are not for everyone.

    Eniola Badmus, please nne leave the blue eye shadow alone, I beg of you and I will just leave it there though I have so much more to say about the dress, necklace etc.

    Omawunmi, I know you are a very down ass chick and all but this is too much “keeping it real my feet hurts in them heels” type ish . There is no excuse for a star of your caliber with a new album to promote showing up on a red carpet with flip flops, no ma’am! You could have asked the photogs not to take a full body shot of you to avoid showing your feet. You could have worn a stylish pair of strappy flats or ballet flats BUT your bathroom slippers? You should be fined for that fashion violation.

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • *Real*Nice Anon August 15, 2013 at 3:20 pm

    LOL@ “All the single ladies in the house including Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus groove to Burna’s songs.”

    Love this! 158 Reply
  • ‘I ASKED THE LADIES WHERE JESUS WAS WHEN OUR PEOPLE WERE DYING DURING THE BIAFRA WAR’ – READ GENERAL OJUKWU’S ADC’S STORY ON http://mytestimonys.blogspot.ru/2013/07/bishop-obi-onubogu-testifies_25.html August 15, 2013 at 3:35 pm

    i need to get those boots all d stars r rocking

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • Bobosteke & Lara Bian August 15, 2013 at 4:00 pm

    Looks like they all had fun. I am officially jealous. But instead of recording moments on your ipads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Blackboards, which you will eventually delete, stop blocking the view and enjoy the moment.

    Finally! I can wear boots in Nigeria and stop feeling like a jande wannabe!

    Love this! 155 Reply
  • bree August 15, 2013 at 4:01 pm

    does ini edo ever look better… eish… she’s a terrible fashionista

    Love this! 160 Reply
  • bree August 15, 2013 at 4:03 pm

    ini looks bad… invest in a stylist

    Love this! 154 Reply
  • serena August 15, 2013 at 4:04 pm

    desmond looks fab…luv the new look

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • serena August 15, 2013 at 4:05 pm

    basket mouth is my best dresses… smart n casual

    Love this! 160 Reply
  • serena August 15, 2013 at 4:06 pm

    oops basket mouth…best dressed

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • bella August 15, 2013 at 5:30 pm

    ini looks great ……..bad belle pple

    Love this! 159 Reply
  • konne August 15, 2013 at 6:43 pm

    Ini…mbok ku nam aba
    Omawunmi I sill love you but u and MI need to get a personal trainer.

    Waje, love your discipline.. u look great.
    I am tired jor… itemizing comments is exhausting. I shall stop here

    Love this! 159 Reply
  • Titi August 15, 2013 at 8:38 pm

    Dope event, GLO is really giving back to their teeming youth customers cos with this line up on artist for more or less free, thats a big deal!

    Lynxxx UTUNU, had ladies screaming, dope energetic performance, made the crowd come ALIVE

    burna boy was Dope, street swag

    mi turned the place to a church with followers chanting his lyrics

    naeto c, Swagged it out

    pswuare and flavor finished it off!!

    not too forget BEZ OMA WAJE AND CHEE who started d show off mellow and baba lagbaja!

    GLO is doing their thing, cant deny

    Love this! 165 Reply
  • was there Live August 15, 2013 at 11:27 pm

    So I was there Livee! Show was nothing short of awesome except a couple of acts that threw things off a lil bit……. Lynxxx, Nedu, Blink and BankW was by far my Favourite Act. My least favourite was Sour puss Natoe C and ever so dissappointingly boring Flavour! Gosh FLavour was Hella Boring. Too much focus on slow waist winding. Other than those 2 acts Show was just super and the excitement is gonna keep me buzzed for a while……. Let’s not forget the very awesome Host Jimmie he done Great!!! He really did a super jobe filling in between acts. Okey Obassi tried too but I liked Jimmie’s filler best! That’s my recap from the show.

    Love this! 158 Reply
  • chiquita August 16, 2013 at 12:06 am

    Who is burnaboy? who is lynxx…something about their names wouldn’t let me go on youtube to hear their music.

    Love this! 158 Reply
  • chiquita August 16, 2013 at 12:08 am

    I also think Ini must be on a yoyo diet cos she can’t seem to keep her weight off.

    Love this! 161 Reply
  • Hot sumtyn August 16, 2013 at 3:00 am

    I really like the way this Jimi dresses. Been noticing him on BN for a while. You can tell he’s a fashion lover but nothing over the top. Just cool!

    Love this! 159 Reply
  • Aduke August 16, 2013 at 8:08 am

    Luv luvvv Omawumi’s outfit n whole look! Best dressed to me here! >>>>>https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/BN-Exclusive-Glo-Slide-Bounce-August-2013-BellaNaija-054.jpg

    1.WTH is she wearing???! Eeww! >>>>>>>>https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/BN-Exclusive-Glo-Slide-Bounce-August-2013-BellaNaija-096.jpg
    2.Seriously???? Smh…>>>>>>https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/BN-Exclusive-Glo-Slide-Bounce-August-2013-BellaNaija-077.jpg

    Love this! 159 Reply
  • Sho. August 16, 2013 at 8:13 am

    Lool. the captions were funny.

    Love this! 160 Reply
  • eniola August 16, 2013 at 8:52 am

    Nice! They obviously had a great time. Nice to see Funke Akindele looking so happy. Bless you girl! I love love, love my namesake Eniola Badmus, she no dey carry last. good one guys.

    Love this! 160 Reply
  • Lady T August 16, 2013 at 11:12 am

    Lovely pix

    Love this! 164 Reply
  • grace August 16, 2013 at 7:55 pm

    its all about fun i miss

    Love this! 160 Reply
  • Chinenye Obianuju Umeofia August 17, 2013 at 12:44 am

    this pics are lovely i missed i couldn’t meet up with the time i got my SMS from glo on entrance permit

    Love this! 162 Reply
  • Mimi August 17, 2013 at 11:12 am

    Ini Edo is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo preggers! Luv Funke Akindele; she luks lyk she chilling!

    Love this! 160 Reply
  • Joe August 17, 2013 at 6:18 pm

    Living legends=psquare n lagbaja. Psquare 4 life

    Love this! 157 Reply
    • hansel praise September 3, 2013 at 7:37 pm

      Gbasibe. psquare for life o

      Love this! 153
  • Omo August 17, 2013 at 6:39 pm

    Looks like so much fun

    Love this! 156 Reply
  • EBA and FUFU August 17, 2013 at 7:42 pm

    omawunmi looked beautiful but whats up with funke and eniola’s hair?

    Love this! 156 Reply
