BN Exclusive: P-Square, Funke Akindele, Lynxxx, Ini Edo, Naeto C, Omawumi & More Superstars at the Glo Slide & Bounce Event in Lagos | All the Must See Photos & Scoop

Last Saturday 10th August 2013, one of the leading telecommunications companies Glo held its “Glo Slide and Bounce” event at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

And of course, the Glo ambassadors came out to party. Desmond Elliot, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Lynxxx, Waje, Burna Boy, Ini Edo, Bez, Funke Akindele, Lagbaja, P-Square, Flavour N’Abania, Chee and Naeto C were present at the event.

Also spotted at the event were Banky W, Eniola Badmus, OC Ukeje, Uru Eke, Nedu, Okey Bakassi, Nicole Chikwe and Basketmouth.

From arrivals to the electrifying on stage performances, we’ve got it all!

BN Exclusive Photos

The Stars

Guests



Inside

It’s Official, Desmond Elliot is the poster man for new looks. What’s your take on the Nollywood star’s shaved do?

Awww… she looks so happy. In case you haven’t heard, Funke Akindele replied a fan on Twitter that Jenifa Part 4 is in the works.



Sammy Okposo and Eniola Badmus

On-air-personality Jimmie Akinsola.



Soul singer Bez kicked off the night’s performances.

Take it away Omawumi. Is it just me or isn’t this her cutest outfit yet?

Okey Bakassi

The lovely songstress Waje takes to the stage.

An emotional performance or almost a trip on stage?

Now you can see her sexy bod.

Are you loving Chee‘s on stage outfit? The singer wore a dress which features a sequined black bodice, pleated white mini skirt, sheer panty hose and black boots.



She’s got moves like Jagger.



Basketmouth



DJ Lambo



♪ Lagbaja, nothing for you ♫



I love Nigerians. We are iconic for capturing every moment.



Lagbaja’s crew get down on it.



Guess this star from behind?



Yup, that’s Lynxxx. And Nollywood starlet Uru Eke is showing off her killer dance moves.



Then Banky W joins him on stage to sing African Bad Girl.

Lynxxx’s fellow Syndik8 Records label mate Nedu brings some sexy twin sisters on stage.

Err… Didn’t he just meet her like a minute ago. Now he’s proposing?

They call him, they call him, Burna BOY!



…and he shows off his pecs.

All the single ladies in the house including Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus groove to Burna’s songs.

He puts the C in Music. Rap star Naeto C hits the stage in a cool get-up – a white tee, dark shades, a gold necklace, cream pants and white sneakers



Meet Naeto C’s biggest cheerleader, his wife Nicole Chikwe, with a friend and music manager Asa Asika.

It’s a bird, no it’s a plane, no it’s a Bentley!



Rap star M.I. Abaga arrives on stage in a sleek silver Bentley. Now talk about making a grand entrance



It’s Flavour! Ladies are you checking out his biceps?

Far Far away in a land called Lagos, Nigeria, there lived twin music super stars.

One named Peter

…and one named Paul



Pop duo P-Square light up the scene and all the girls (and a few guys too) swoon.

Photo Credit: The Insigna Team