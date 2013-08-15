BN Exclusive: P-Square, Funke Akindele, Lynxxx, Ini Edo, Naeto C, Omawumi & More Superstars at the Glo Slide & Bounce Event in Lagos | All the Must See Photos & Scoop

BellaNaija Events is giving you a star studded treat today.
Last Saturday 10th August 2013, one of the leading telecommunications companies Glo held its “Glo Slide and Bounce” event at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.
And of course, the Glo ambassadors came out to party. Desmond Elliot, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Lynxxx, Waje, Burna Boy, Ini Edo, Bez, Funke Akindele, Lagbaja, P-Square, Flavour N’Abania, Chee and Naeto C were present at the event.
Also spotted at the event were Banky W, Eniola Badmus, OC Ukeje, Uru Eke, Nedu, Okey Bakassi, Nicole Chikwe and Basketmouth.
From arrivals to the electrifying on stage performances, we’ve got it all!
It’s Official, Desmond Elliot is the poster man for new looks. What’s your take on the Nollywood star’s shaved do?
Awww… she looks so happy. In case you haven’t heard, Funke Akindele replied a fan on Twitter that Jenifa Part 4 is in the works.
Sammy Okposo and Eniola Badmus
On-air-personality Jimmie Akinsola.
Soul singer Bez kicked off the night’s performances.
Take it away Omawumi. Is it just me or isn’t this her cutest outfit yet?
Okey Bakassi
The lovely songstress Waje takes to the stage.
An emotional performance or almost a trip on stage?
Now you can see her sexy bod.
Are you loving Chee‘s on stage outfit? The singer wore a dress which features a sequined black bodice, pleated white mini skirt, sheer panty hose and black boots.
I love Nigerians. We are iconic for capturing every moment.
Lagbaja’s crew get down on it.
Yup, that’s Lynxxx. And Nollywood starlet Uru Eke is showing off her killer dance moves.
Then Banky W joins him on stage to sing African Bad Girl.
Lynxxx’s fellow Syndik8 Records label mate Nedu brings some sexy twin sisters on stage.
Err… Didn’t he just meet her like a minute ago. Now he’s proposing?
They call him, they call him, Burna BOY!
…and he shows off his pecs.
All the single ladies in the house including Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus groove to Burna’s songs.
He puts the C in Music. Rap star Naeto C hits the stage in a cool get-up – a white tee, dark shades, a gold necklace, cream pants and white sneakers
Meet Naeto C’s biggest cheerleader, his wife Nicole Chikwe, with a friend and music manager Asa Asika.
It’s a bird, no it’s a plane, no it’s a Bentley!
Rap star M.I. Abaga arrives on stage in a sleek silver Bentley. Now talk about making a grand entrance
It’s Flavour! Ladies are you checking out his biceps?
Far Far away in a land called Lagos, Nigeria, there lived twin music super stars.
One named Peter
Pop duo P-Square light up the scene and all the girls (and a few guys too) swoon.
Photo Credit: The Insigna Team
am JONZING HARD FOR ROYALMASH….sweet lord take the wheel if i ever see him..
check out Chin Okeke getting it in….okaaaaaaaay!syndicatesummer yo
Great photos here,is it my eyes cause Ini Edo looks heavily pregnant
damn!!! that was point!
Eniola Badmus, were you not feeling hot? O ga!
And really, Funke is looking happy and less-stressed.
MI, d chairman himself! lol!
Yes eniola badmus need to chill with the make up too much on,love all the artiste they did a great job omowumi was just coming in when they took that pic and she wore her heels later abeg free the girl…..flavour did great lynxx was just there abeg too boring for me and that chi the voice…I don’t know what u doing in glo her performance was boring,who are u sef? Love the girl on dreads looks very different from all the fake human her…..love omawumi’s outfit banky looking smooth…those twins needs to fix there her do ugly biko ,boots…..mmmmm…boots please girls do it right,love waje die lagbaja!you are one of a kind!!!!!
looks like everyone had maddddtttt fun! wish i was there 🙁
Beautiful people.Thanks Glo,, for all you do for Nigerian youths. Consider me a fan.
Apart from that thing falling from her arms chee look the best..Omawunmi,ini edo,funke eniola badmos I’m crying for u girls kai no be byforce to belong..thot ini has gotten a stylist*swanky* what went wrong again eeehn bikonu anyway chioma u fine gan ur beauty no be for here @ all
pls shut up make we hear word….no way can anyone look put together every day so cut them some slack……even bush girls wey no sabi put 2 things together go come blog dey make noise….mtchweeeeeew….take several seats lets get some breeze
Pele Dear! Stop crying over my comment pls take some chilled Zobo and calm down mitcheeew
My breakdown. Una no ask me, but as I want to nko? So here goes:
Damilare, haba. “Panty hoes”? Also, Bez didn’t kick off the night, he wasn’t even the third performer sef. This show kicked off at about 8 p.m., not too bad considering 7 p.m. was start time, and ended at about 5. The dull moments were few. It was also pretty cool of Glo to organize a free show for so many people…logistics weren’t bad either.
Awesome Performances.
Waje didn’t trip, she actually rocked that stage.
Lagbaja killed it. LEGENDARY. No-one like that man.
MI…no new album, but dude still got it.
P-Square
Flavour N’Abania
So-so Performances
Omawumi performed first, but something was off.
Bez..Guess the delay had him frustrated. I expected better though.
Naeto C…Nice guy, but….
Performances that shouldn’t have happened.
Lynxx…thank God for Banky W. And his boys Nedu and Blink…moving on.
Chee…started off with a great duet, but it went downhill. Chick has pipes on her, but I guess the commercial thing is a thorn in R & B and soul artistes’ sides.
Basketmouth was hilarious, and I officially have a crush on Jimi now. Jimi was a great host, and he filled the performance lags very well. Very funny guy. DJ Spinall is FREAKING AWESOME! Dude had us rocking to some old school jams and remembering lyrics we thought we’d forgotten. Lauryn Hill, Faith Hill, Wyclef, them old boy bands. Those ‘blond’ twins in them spandex Rainbow store dresses? No. Just no.
With your breakdown of the event,almost feels like i attended hehhehhee
Serious breakdown!! Thanks. What about Burna Boy? Did he kill it
Please speak the truth and shame the devil! How can u say Lynx performance was crap? R u joking? That woke the sleeping crowd up! He got the hall gingered and on their feet and literally set the pace for the show from then so please if u have personal problem don’t bring it on here! I was there too and enjoyed every bit of it!
Now moving on, the lagos crowd needs to loosen up a lil mehn, people do more posing that having fun, what’s the point of going out if ur gonna sit and frown all night! Please o my pple life is too short for all that!!! Turn up and live life!
You know what? You may be right. I don’t like Lynxx’s songs, so I wasn’t likely gonna ginger for him. I don’t think that was the case though because I also don’t like D’Prince but I couldn’t stop myself from dancing along to his performance when I saw him perform at Rhythm Unplugged last year.
Burna Boy was awesome! Didn’t mean to forget him…dude just has that chill, Cali party vibe to him.
Sweet uruuuuuu is that you I see??
Some of my fave Naija performers on the same stage – Naeto-C, Omawumi, MI, Waje, Labaja, Okey Bakassi, Banky-W, Flavour, P-Square… this actually looks like it was a lot of fun!
Sammie Okposo and Eniola Badmus…. I’m getting y’all well o
Omawumi wore a pair of slippers in her 1st pic *surprise* Waje’s tummy in her 1st pic another surprise! Guess they had fun sha.
k
mannn i have been seeing some VERY ugly boots. loool.
omawunmi? flipflops? aka bathroom slippers? and u posed? no justNo!
looked like tons of fun though…nice1!
So? People need to chill. It’s not like it’s the damn Grammys
Looked like a very fun event. No dull moment.
The shoes on the red carpet were horrid!!!
Looks like it was a fun event, would love to see Burna and P-Square perform
just nice
Chioma rocks!
wow!!!!!!!!!!!! it was as if i was there as i dey here dey look the pics i was smiling when it got to p square i screamed hmmmm it is well o
Chei..Flavor o!!! see babes jonzing for PSquare, una go wound o!..plus I like the fact that Naeto C’s wife is always around to cheer him up. Nice!…And BN you just had to chip this in..”All the single ladies in the house including Funke Akindele ..” lol. Didint go unnoticed o! looked like much fun!
bathroom slippers ke? hmm…. not bad, looks like fun.
Damilare, I love your captions. Funny!
HEEYYYY!!! Glo has been harrasing me with text and calls with MI rapping I pray I win oo i am going live even if its one ticket, I will go alone but I pray its 2 so I can have a personal driver heehee :d
The pictures were fun to see but the captions was the B.O.M.B!! LOL!
Glo NG pls I love you & all d 4040, 5050, 77** calls ur always disturbing me with continue to “SQUEEZE THE SEND BUTTON” shaa fun emii ticket.. PLEEEEeeeasse!! I’ve been with you guys all my GSM life..
Heyyy!!!!!!! I’ve won a ticket oo. Just got a confirmation I’m to show on Sunday at Ladi Kwali!!! Whoohoo!!! May be I shall make my bella naija debut.. Heehee 😀
This Jimi dude is kinda sexy. Something about him…
This is the best I’ve seen Omawumi look.
Looked like a lot of fun overall. Aww see Lynxx singing to his cousins.
Aaaaahhhh! i totally agree with on Jimi being Kinda sexy!!….. There is just something about him man.. and can that dude hold a crowd!
like play like play, p square don hammer ooo… serzly considering entering the entertainment industry… #drops d mic
Looks like fun and it was FREE? Shoot, I wish I was there.
I like the new look on Desmond Eliot, it sure beats those twists he was wearing a while ago. I don’t mind them but they are not for everyone.
Eniola Badmus, please nne leave the blue eye shadow alone, I beg of you and I will just leave it there though I have so much more to say about the dress, necklace etc.
Omawunmi, I know you are a very down ass chick and all but this is too much “keeping it real my feet hurts in them heels” type ish . There is no excuse for a star of your caliber with a new album to promote showing up on a red carpet with flip flops, no ma’am! You could have asked the photogs not to take a full body shot of you to avoid showing your feet. You could have worn a stylish pair of strappy flats or ballet flats BUT your bathroom slippers? You should be fined for that fashion violation.
LOL@ “All the single ladies in the house including Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus groove to Burna’s songs.”
i need to get those boots all d stars r rocking
Looks like they all had fun. I am officially jealous. But instead of recording moments on your ipads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Blackboards, which you will eventually delete, stop blocking the view and enjoy the moment.
Finally! I can wear boots in Nigeria and stop feeling like a jande wannabe!
does ini edo ever look better… eish… she’s a terrible fashionista
ini looks bad… invest in a stylist
desmond looks fab…luv the new look
basket mouth is my best dresses… smart n casual
oops basket mouth…best dressed
ini looks great ……..bad belle pple
Ini…mbok ku nam aba
Omawunmi I sill love you but u and MI need to get a personal trainer.
Waje, love your discipline.. u look great.
I am tired jor… itemizing comments is exhausting. I shall stop here
Dope event, GLO is really giving back to their teeming youth customers cos with this line up on artist for more or less free, thats a big deal!
Lynxxx UTUNU, had ladies screaming, dope energetic performance, made the crowd come ALIVE
burna boy was Dope, street swag
mi turned the place to a church with followers chanting his lyrics
naeto c, Swagged it out
pswuare and flavor finished it off!!
not too forget BEZ OMA WAJE AND CHEE who started d show off mellow and baba lagbaja!
GLO is doing their thing, cant deny
So I was there Livee! Show was nothing short of awesome except a couple of acts that threw things off a lil bit……. Lynxxx, Nedu, Blink and BankW was by far my Favourite Act. My least favourite was Sour puss Natoe C and ever so dissappointingly boring Flavour! Gosh FLavour was Hella Boring. Too much focus on slow waist winding. Other than those 2 acts Show was just super and the excitement is gonna keep me buzzed for a while……. Let’s not forget the very awesome Host Jimmie he done Great!!! He really did a super jobe filling in between acts. Okey Obassi tried too but I liked Jimmie’s filler best! That’s my recap from the show.
Who is burnaboy? who is lynxx…something about their names wouldn’t let me go on youtube to hear their music.
I also think Ini must be on a yoyo diet cos she can’t seem to keep her weight off.
I really like the way this Jimi dresses. Been noticing him on BN for a while. You can tell he’s a fashion lover but nothing over the top. Just cool!
Luv luvvv Omawumi’s outfit n whole look! Best dressed to me here! >>>>>https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/BN-Exclusive-Glo-Slide-Bounce-August-2013-BellaNaija-054.jpg
1.WTH is she wearing???! Eeww! >>>>>>>>https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/BN-Exclusive-Glo-Slide-Bounce-August-2013-BellaNaija-096.jpg
2.Seriously???? Smh…>>>>>>https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/BN-Exclusive-Glo-Slide-Bounce-August-2013-BellaNaija-077.jpg
Lool. the captions were funny.
Nice! They obviously had a great time. Nice to see Funke Akindele looking so happy. Bless you girl! I love love, love my namesake Eniola Badmus, she no dey carry last. good one guys.
https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/BN-Exclusive-Glo-Slide-Bounce-August-2013-BellaNaija-059.jpg
Eniola needs to invest in safety pins though, so we don’t get any sneak peeks.
Lovely pix
its all about fun i miss
this pics are lovely i missed i couldn’t meet up with the time i got my SMS from glo on entrance permit
Ini Edo is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo preggers! Luv Funke Akindele; she luks lyk she chilling!
Living legends=psquare n lagbaja. Psquare 4 life
Gbasibe. psquare for life o
Looks like so much fun
omawunmi looked beautiful but whats up with funke and eniola’s hair?