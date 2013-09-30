BellaNaija

Burna Boy’s “Run My Race” takes First Place on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 Chart | Toolz Co-Hosts

30.09.2013

Weighing in at first place this week is “Run My Race” by Burna Boy who proves his lyrics right by kicking D’Banj‘s “Don’t Tell Me Nonsense” from the top spot. This week’s biggest climbers are Timaya and Illbliss who each move up one place to number 4 and number 9 respectively, with “Ekoloma Demba” and “I’m Sorry”.

Media Personality & Beat FM OAP, Toolz (@ToolzO) joins Ehiz (@SpecialSlim) in the studio for this week’s Official Naija Top 10, to discuss the hottest music videos and songs making a strong impact on the Nigerian music scene.

This week’s Official Naija Top 10 premiered on MTV Base on NTA on Friday 27 September, and can be seen on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) on Tuesday 1 October @22.00 WAT, on AIT on Tuesday 1 October @ 21.30 WAT, and on STV on Thursday 3 October @ 18.00 WAT. Next week’s chart will be revealed on Friday 4 October on NTA @ 23.30 WAT.

Here’s this week’s Official Naija Top 10 (27th September – 3rd October 2013) countdown:

1. Burna Boy – Run My Race

2. D’Banj – Don’t Tell Me Nonsense

3. Chidinma Feat. IllBliss & Tha Suspect – E Mi Ni Baller

4. Timaya – Ekoloma Demba

5. DJ Xclusive Feat. May D, Skales & TillaMan – No Time

6. Skuki Feat. Phyno – Voom Va

7. Olamide – Durosoke

8. Dr. Sid – Talented

9. IllBliss Feat. Chidinma – I Am Sorry

10. Dammy Krane – Xteristics

The Official Naija Chart is decided by an elite judging panel of Nigerian broadcasters, music specialists and taste makers put together by MTV Base including DJ Jimmy JattDJ Xclusive (Cool FM)DJ Humility (Cool FM), Big Time (Rhythm FM), DJ Caise (The Beat FM), Toolz (The Beat FM), Bella Naija entertainment editor Onos O, and Osagie Alonge (Nigerian Entertainment Today).

The show will air on the following platforms and times:

Premier on NTA – Fridays at 11:30pm |
1st Repeat on AIT -Tuesdays at 9:30pm
2nd repeat on MTV Base – Tuesdays at 10pm
3rd Repeat on STV – Thursdays at 6:00pm.

For further information about The Official Naija Top 10 go to www.mtvbase.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MTVBaseVerified or follow us on Twitter @MTVBaseAfrica, using the hashtag #OfficialNaijaChart.

  • #Naijapose.com September 30, 2013 at 1:50 pm

    Wow, Burna Boy is rockin.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • That African Chic September 30, 2013 at 2:01 pm

    toolz of life!!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Diseye September 30, 2013 at 4:42 pm

    Burna my baby! At least he’s not telling me to shake my bumbum like some people. Proof that talent gets you there, sure sex sells but for how long? Well done Burna

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Dora the explorer October 1, 2013 at 1:14 pm

    I dont see DJ CAP in the chart’s credit.. #justsaying

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • shalewa October 10, 2013 at 1:16 am

    Skuki voomva doing so well. Happy for em

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Toml2g October 20, 2013 at 10:13 pm

    Pls, giv me updated news. Timaya i read beat burna boy 2 d
    top. Timaya has bn cheated & denied many awards over time.
    Nigeria, som one who do gud music is nt dat recognised yet oda
    musicians hav stuck 2 timaya’s styles & slangs. Lets face d
    truth. Timaya is due 4 many international awards bt we kip
    norminating odas who stole frm him bcos we dnt like his
    face.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Toml2g October 20, 2013 at 10:24 pm

    Timaya, a highly talented musician who dnt copy odas. He
    creat his own style & giv u gud stories. He shld b givn
    awards more & the likes of iyanxan, psquare, davido,
    wandecole, up comin artistes, etc, shld show him respect bcos they
    copied his styles so much.

    Love this! 17 Reply
