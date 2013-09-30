Burna Boy’s “Run My Race” takes First Place on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 Chart | Toolz Co-Hosts

Weighing in at first place this week is “Run My Race” by Burna Boy who proves his lyrics right by kicking D’Banj‘s “Don’t Tell Me Nonsense” from the top spot. This week’s biggest climbers are Timaya and Illbliss who each move up one place to number 4 and number 9 respectively, with “Ekoloma Demba” and “I’m Sorry”.

Media Personality & Beat FM OAP, Toolz (@ToolzO) joins Ehiz (@SpecialSlim) in the studio for this week’s Official Naija Top 10, to discuss the hottest music videos and songs making a strong impact on the Nigerian music scene.

This week’s Official Naija Top 10 premiered on MTV Base on NTA on Friday 27 September, and can be seen on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) on Tuesday 1 October @22.00 WAT, on AIT on Tuesday 1 October @ 21.30 WAT, and on STV on Thursday 3 October @ 18.00 WAT. Next week’s chart will be revealed on Friday 4 October on NTA @ 23.30 WAT.

Here’s this week’s Official Naija Top 10 (27th September – 3rd October 2013) countdown:

1. Burna Boy – Run My Race

2. D’Banj – Don’t Tell Me Nonsense

3. Chidinma Feat. IllBliss & Tha Suspect – E Mi Ni Baller



4. Timaya – Ekoloma Demba

5. DJ Xclusive Feat. May D, Skales & TillaMan – No Time



6. Skuki Feat. Phyno – Voom Va

7. Olamide – Durosoke

8. Dr. Sid – Talented

9. IllBliss Feat. Chidinma – I Am Sorry

10. Dammy Krane – Xteristics

The Official Naija Chart is decided by an elite judging panel of Nigerian broadcasters, music specialists and taste makers put together by MTV Base including DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Xclusive (Cool FM), DJ Humility (Cool FM), Big Time (Rhythm FM), DJ Caise (The Beat FM), Toolz (The Beat FM), Bella Naija entertainment editor Onos O, and Osagie Alonge (Nigerian Entertainment Today).

The show will air on the following platforms and times:

Premier on NTA – Fridays at 11:30pm |

1st Repeat on AIT -Tuesdays at 9:30pm

2nd repeat on MTV Base – Tuesdays at 10pm

3rd Repeat on STV – Thursdays at 6:00pm. For further information about The Official Naija Top 10 go to www.mtvbase.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MTVBaseVerified or follow us on Twitter @MTVBaseAfrica, using the hashtag #OfficialNaijaChart.