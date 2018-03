New Music: Flowssick – Time Is Right | Ko Si Iro

Produced by the prolific Tee-Y Mix, Flowssick makes quite a comeback with two new singles, “Time Is Right” & “Ko Si Iro”.

While the young starlet goes the Soukous route on “Time Is Right”, he tries out some Afro Fusion on “Ko Si Iro” which has obvious elements from South African House, Azonto and surprisingly, Olamide‘s “Durosoke”

