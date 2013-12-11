BellaNaija

“We Dey Worry Them” | Listen to Tha Suspect Feat. IllBliss & Phyno – Nsogbu

11.12.2013 at By 3 Comments

Tha-Suspect-Nsogbu-Art - December 2013 - BellaNaija

2013 has been a big year for the IllBliss and Clarence Peters spearheaded record label, Capital Hill. With such affiliated acts as Tha Suspect, Chidinma, Phyno, Ayoola and Tesh Carter, the label is planning to release a compilation album sometime next year.

So far, we’ve heard “Powerful” and here’s another one expected to be on the album, ‘Nsogbu with Tha Suspect, Illbliss and Phyno.

Check on it!

Play Tha Suspect Feat. IllBliss & Phyno – Nsogbu
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/Nsogbu_Feat__illBliss___Phyno.mp3]
Download

3 Comments on “We Dey Worry Them” | Listen to Tha Suspect Feat. IllBliss & Phyno – Nsogbu
  • Williams December 13, 2013 at 1:34 pm

    Honestly you’re good da suspect….i love your flows.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • NNENNE December 15, 2013 at 12:25 am

    Igbokwenu!!! I likey.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Mimi December 17, 2013 at 5:38 pm

    Can we get an Igbo (hip hop) mixtape, as in strictly Igbo artist’s music??? DJs where you at, cuz I need one! – I dl’d one called Igbotic Vibes, and I must say I was disappointed by the it not being all igbo

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

