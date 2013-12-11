“We Dey Worry Them” | Listen to Tha Suspect Feat. IllBliss & Phyno – Nsogbu

2013 has been a big year for the IllBliss and Clarence Peters spearheaded record label, Capital Hill. With such affiliated acts as Tha Suspect, Chidinma, Phyno, Ayoola and Tesh Carter, the label is planning to release a compilation album sometime next year.

So far, we’ve heard “Powerful” and here’s another one expected to be on the album, ‘Nsogbu‘ with Tha Suspect, Illbliss and Phyno.

Check on it!

Play Tha Suspect Feat. IllBliss & Phyno – Nsogbu

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/Nsogbu_Feat__illBliss___Phyno.mp3]

Download