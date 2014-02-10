Heineken Proves How Legendary Every Man Is with its New Global Ad Campaign – “The Odyssey”

Heineken®, the World’s leading international premium lager beer has demonstrated through its newest campaign, The Odyssey, that all men have unique skills, by showing twenty real men demonstrating their own legendary talent.This is the first time that non-actors have been used in the brand’s TVC and given a stage, proving that every man has the ability to become legendary.

Created by Heineken with Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, the advert follows its recent ‘Legends’ platform, which saw a series of ‘Men of the World’ who are pushed to discover their limits and overcome them.

The TVC which went live in Lagos on Monday 3rd February 2014 follows the main character’s adventures aboard a cruise ship as he uses his wit, charm and skills to impress his fellow passengers. Covering everything from a limbo contest, to diving perfectly into a swimming pool, to dancing the perfect conga, the advert gives real men a stage on which they can perform their skills.

The advert features 20 non-actors, who were cast in an open casting, where their legendary skills were put to the test. The final 20 were picked for being masters at the skills needed for the TVC, for example diving, conga dancing and sliding down banisters.

According to Walter Drenth, Marketing Director Nigerian Breweries PLC,“Our Legends campaign is an entertaining homage to our drinkers and their legendary behaviors.We are convinced that many of our drinkers out there have at least one legendary talent. They just need a chance to show it to the world. This is why Heineken decided to offer its next film, The Odyssey, as an opportunity for 20 young men to show us what they’ve got. And they are all legendary.”

Now that Heineken has released its new TVC, how extraordinary are you? Do you want to unleash the legend in you? Well it is possible because Heineken is providing the platform for you to show those legendary skills in you. You stand a chance to win fantastic gift prizes in the process.

All you have to do is watch the new ‘Heineken Odyssey’ TVC (Heineken The Odyssey) along with the back stories of each of the men cast on YouTube. Then send in pictures or videos of you doing something legendary to @Heineken_NG on Twitter and use the hashtag #HeinekenOdyssey and you might be one of the twenty (20) legendary Nigerians that will be picked.

About Heineken®

The Heineken brand, that bears the founder’s family name – Heineken – is available in almost every country across the globe and is the world’s most valuable international premium beer brand.

