“Koko Mansion” Alum Rekana Sharon Ojong Tweets about Bleaching

Rekana Sharon Ojong was one of the many contestants part of D’banj‘s “Koko Mansion” reality TV show in 2009.
Hey D’banj, what happened to the show?
Rekana has gone on to make a name for herself in the Nigerian fashion community; as a stylist and blogger. Today, she took to her official Twitter page to speak the never ending topic – bleaching and loving your dark skin.
So you go around looking for ‘half caste’ to shoot music video and then y’all have the nerves to question why women bleach?
— Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
Secondly, you walk up to me because I am light skinned and tell me to feature in a music video you are directing. I say no politely. — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
You insist. I introduce myself, what I do emphasizing I am not a vixen. You still try to persuade me and then wonder why my response is rude — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
I don’t understand our society. The same one judging a woman for bleaching her skin is the same person who don’t find black beautiful — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
Growing up, I really wished I was dark skinned. I really wanted my skin to have that chocolate flavor. So I hated using body lotion. — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
Cos u wanted to get dark. They said you will get dark if you don’t use body cream. So I wanted it. And that’s how i grew up(til now). — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
Dear dark-skinned girl, in all sincerity. Your skin is so beautiful & luscious! Please stop trying to be light skinned cos of society — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
I almost wanted to set it straight with that guy. I wanted to vent to him. Then I realized it is not just him. The society as a whole!
— Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014
Well, she said it!!! She was in Koko Mansion? Oooohhh.
That’s so rude… Everyone has the right to express themselves. You are no one to ask someone else to shut up… Maybe you need to shut up first…
Technically, she did not tell her to shut up. She asked if she would mind if she told her. She hasn’t actually told her yet.
Cleo, I’m quite certain that you’ve bleached your beautiful black skin away (and possibly some of your grey matter as well) and you are now afraid you’ll never get it back. How sad for you
I really dont see the meaning in all this…. As normal, seeking attention…..
she made alot of sense!
Wait, she’s light skinned???
take several seats. whats the point of asking if she’s light or not?
My friend, i am not fat, one sit is enough. The point is i want to know, e don do u?
And she said it completely, “So you go around looking for ‘half caste’ to shoot music video and then y’all have the nerves to question why women bleach?”
Look at the “Omo to Shan” video with Olamide and Wizkid, the light skinned girl was the lead and the dark skin girl was the nurse despite the dark skinned girl being beautiful with an excellent set of dentures.
Dentures kwa!! U mean excellent ‘ set of teeth’ or excellent ‘dentition’ abi na artificial teeth full the girl mouth?
*clears throat* sharon imma let you finsh but you shoulda really taken up the video vixen offer cause let’s face it honey, you don’t deserve to be called a stylist. You suck at it. Ok bye.
that’s not the point
Yes, Temi. If you don’t agree, then you have validated her point because NOBODY
cares to be dark skinned these days. You didn’t have to be as light as Beyonce tobe considered light skinned.
Well i don’t agree. Not familiar with her but from the picture i am looking at she looks a nice milk chocolate. You can understand my question since what she’s saying seems contradictory to what i am looking at. Also since you brought up Beyonce, i guess unless you are a banging dark coco like Kelly and I you must be #Teamlightskin???
Sweetie you are not light skinned…but you are still gorg though
she has a valid point.
I;m the same shade as this babe and i consider myself dark skinned…..
BN, blocking my comments, today is my off day, i have time. I will keep posting the same thing. Starting to lose respect for you guys though, there’s nothing vulgar or threatening abt my posts so it must be solely because you don’t agree with my opinion?
Yep, they do that. A lot!!!
In the Nigerian dictionary this babe is no where near light skinned.
Just cos 1 person asked u to be in his video (who we go ask) u feel u have the right to rant?Sister even if u were a video vixen u wouldnt be in a lotta video cos u are not the typical ‘Yello’ girl they are looking for.
Pls BN before u grant such pple audience look put up a before and after pic too. Trust me her skin has changed from kokomansion days (not saying she bleached).
I knw i sound like a hater but i’m shamzin greatest fan, i just dont like this attention seeking path u have decided to follow.
Good luck with ur spicetv gig
Post a screenshot of the Nigerian dictionary. No wonder you can’t spell. The dictionary is not valid.
Regardless if her skin tone, he point is valid.
She’s making a point. You can criticize her, insult her abilities as a stylist; punch holes in her if you feel like, but I think she’s validating some girl out there whose world is so whitened by things like “whitenicious”, that she is pretty enough. Its sad that every time someone tries to speak up, we say that the person is seeking attention. Its the same attitude we have carried on to more serious issues like drugs, child rape, molestation. No body is saying anything! If you can’t say something nice, please sit down and #uchefaceyourwork
THANK YOU!!!!!
Ed, u can’t get d point of her tweets, ur brain can’t handle it.
Omg, so many funny comments. Mother role ke?? Smh. Btw, Sharon IS light skinned. That pic does no justice 2 her skin. I think she has an IG. Y’all might wanna check that out. & no, d Ms.Ojong I know is NOT a famewh**e, she definitely didn’t ask BN to post this.
People like wahala oooo! If you don’t like the yellow girls in video don’t watch! Come do vixen! I no do finish! Why the vexing and venting! Am still looking for that girl in praiz rich and famous video! Beautiful specimen of a thing! I don’t understand the insecurity! Must you follow society??!
She is light skinned to me. I have seen her other pictures in the day time. Plus na albino una wan see? There is white skin and there is light skin. Anyhow if you wowo you wowo be you orange, purple or burgundy..
Best comment.
AROND OF APPLAUSE.MY BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL OH AND I STILL LUV DEM FAIR CHICKS.IF YOU LIKE BLEACH SO FAR THEM NOR DEY USE SKIN COLOUR AS GATE PASS TO ENTER HEAVEN.
Eerr, they aren’t short of sun in naija, rub yourself in coconut oil & lie in the sun. You’ll be dark by afternoon.
@marvel you seem to oppose black skin a lot these days…saw your comment on The Black and Proud Competition …if you’re bleached out and all washed up you might as well allow those who find pride in being African speak
I am chocolate colour but I like fair people. Even though I like fair people I dont wanna be fairer than I am for any reason. Its a personal choice. No matter how good or bad your views are some people must criticise you and some must give you thumbs up. BTW I have been wondering what brought our fair skin babe to the limelight, never knew it was koko mansion. Thanks Bella for telling us tho.