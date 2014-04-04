“Koko Mansion” Alum Rekana Sharon Ojong Tweets about Bleaching

Rekana Sharon Ojong was one of the many contestants part of D’banj‘s “Koko Mansion” reality TV show in 2009.

Hey D’banj, what happened to the show?

Rekana has gone on to make a name for herself in the Nigerian fashion community; as a stylist and blogger. Today, she took to her official Twitter page to speak the never ending topic – bleaching and loving your dark skin.

Do you need a reminder that black is beautiful, click here

Check it out!

So you go around looking for ‘half caste’ to shoot music video and then y’all have the nerves to question why women bleach? — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014

Secondly, you walk up to me because I am light skinned and tell me to feature in a music video you are directing. I say no politely. — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014

You insist. I introduce myself, what I do emphasizing I am not a vixen. You still try to persuade me and then wonder why my response is rude — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014

I don’t understand our society. The same one judging a woman for bleaching her skin is the same person who don’t find black beautiful — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014

Growing up, I really wished I was dark skinned. I really wanted my skin to have that chocolate flavor. So I hated using body lotion. — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014

Cos u wanted to get dark. They said you will get dark if you don’t use body cream. So I wanted it. And that’s how i grew up(til now). — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014

Dear dark-skinned girl, in all sincerity. Your skin is so beautiful & luscious! Please stop trying to be light skinned cos of society — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014

I almost wanted to set it straight with that guy. I wanted to vent to him. Then I realized it is not just him. The society as a whole! — Rekana Sharon Ojong (@SharonOjong) April 4, 2014