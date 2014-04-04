BellaNaija

“Koko Mansion” Alum Rekana Sharon Ojong Tweets about Bleaching

04.04.2014

Rekana Sharon Ojong - BN Beauty - April 2014 - BellaNaija

Rekana Sharon Ojong was one of the many contestants part of D’banj‘s “Koko Mansion” reality TV show in 2009.

Hey D’banj, what happened to the show?

Rekana has gone on to make a name for herself in the Nigerian fashion community; as a stylist and blogger. Today, she took to her official Twitter page to speak the never ending topic – bleaching and loving your dark skin.

Check it out!

 

 

 

48 Comments on "Koko Mansion" Alum Rekana Sharon Ojong Tweets about Bleaching
  Joan85 April 4, 2014 at 4:05 pm

    Well, she said it!!! She was in Koko Mansion? Oooohhh.

    Reply
  Cleo April 4, 2014 at 4:05 pm

    Nne do you mind if I tell you to just Shut up??

    Reply
    Miss Me April 4, 2014 at 4:14 pm

      That’s so rude… Everyone has the right to express themselves. You are no one to ask someone else to shut up… Maybe you need to shut up first…

      Love this! 7
    Temi April 4, 2014 at 4:45 pm

      Technically, she did not tell her to shut up. She asked if she would mind if she told her. She hasn’t actually told her yet.

      Love this! 8
    Bide April 4, 2014 at 4:55 pm

      How rude

      Love this! 9
    Royalty April 9, 2014 at 9:17 pm

      lmaoo!!!

      Love this! 8
    LoveBeautyInAllShades April 10, 2014 at 1:06 am

      Cleo, I’m quite certain that you’ve bleached your beautiful black skin away (and possibly some of your grey matter as well) and you are now afraid you’ll never get it back. How sad for you

      Love this! 9
  NIRA April 4, 2014 at 4:05 pm

    True!!

    Reply
  Hurperyearmie April 4, 2014 at 4:19 pm

    Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm

    Reply
  @edDREAMZ April 4, 2014 at 4:22 pm

    I really dont see the meaning in all this…. As normal, seeking attention…..
.
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
    .
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Reply
  kemi April 4, 2014 at 4:37 pm

    she made alot of sense!

    Reply
  Temi April 4, 2014 at 4:38 pm

    Wait, she’s light skinned???

    Reply
    Ada April 4, 2014 at 5:10 pm

      Looool!

      Love this! 8
    ohhh April 6, 2014 at 10:32 pm

      take several seats. whats the point of asking if she’s light or not?

      Love this! 9
    Temi April 7, 2014 at 4:36 pm

      My friend, i am not fat, one sit is enough. The point is i want to know, e don do u?

      Love this! 8
  Tunmi April 4, 2014 at 4:48 pm

    And she said it completely, “So you go around looking for ‘half caste’ to shoot music video and then y’all have the nerves to question why women bleach?”

    Look at the “Omo to Shan” video with Olamide and Wizkid, the light skinned girl was the lead and the dark skin girl was the nurse despite the dark skinned girl being beautiful with an excellent set of dentures.

    Reply
    ChySparkZ April 7, 2014 at 4:41 pm

      Dentures kwa!! U mean excellent ‘ set of teeth’ or excellent ‘dentition’ abi na artificial teeth full the girl mouth?

      Love this! 9
  nini April 4, 2014 at 4:59 pm

    *clears throat* sharon imma let you finsh but you shoulda really taken up the video vixen offer cause let’s face it honey, you don’t deserve to be called a stylist. You suck at it. Ok bye.

    Reply
    ohhh April 6, 2014 at 10:31 pm

      that’s not the point

      Love this! 8
  Marvel April 4, 2014 at 5:03 pm

    Yes, Temi. If you don’t agree, then you have validated her point because NOBODY
    cares to be dark skinned these days. You didn’t have to be as light as Beyonce tobe considered light skinned.

    Reply
    Temi April 4, 2014 at 7:30 pm

      Well i don’t agree. Not familiar with her but from the picture i am looking at she looks a nice milk chocolate. You can understand my question since what she’s saying seems contradictory to what i am looking at. Also since you brought up Beyonce, i guess unless you are a banging dark coco like Kelly and I you must be #Teamlightskin???

      Love this! 12
  AVID BLOG READER April 4, 2014 at 5:18 pm

    Sweetie you are not light skinned…but you are still gorg though

    Reply
  nene April 4, 2014 at 6:22 pm

    she has a valid point.

    Reply
  NaijaPikin April 4, 2014 at 6:45 pm

    I;m the same shade as this babe and i consider myself dark skinned…..

    Reply
  Temi April 4, 2014 at 7:33 pm

    BN, blocking my comments, today is my off day, i have time. I will keep posting the same thing. Starting to lose respect for you guys though, there’s nothing vulgar or threatening abt my posts so it must be solely because you don’t agree with my opinion?

    Reply
    Moyo April 4, 2014 at 8:29 pm

      LMAO. Some people half vex!

      Love this! 9
    Jo! April 7, 2014 at 11:54 am

      Yep, they do that. A lot!!!

      Love this! 9
    Not you alon2 April 15, 2014 at 2:10 pm

      Was like wth the day they blocked my comment
      Nothing offensive in it….long hissssss

      Love this! 11
  Cleo April 4, 2014 at 7:39 pm

    In the Nigerian dictionary this babe is no where near light skinned.
    Just cos 1 person asked u to be in his video (who we go ask) u feel u have the right to rant?Sister even if u were a video vixen u wouldnt be in a lotta video cos u are not the typical ‘Yello’ girl they are looking for.
    Pls BN before u grant such pple audience look put up a before and after pic too. Trust me her skin has changed from kokomansion days (not saying she bleached).
    I knw i sound like a hater but i’m shamzin greatest fan, i just dont like this attention seeking path u have decided to follow.
    Good luck with ur spicetv gig

    Reply
    Cleo April 4, 2014 at 8:31 pm

      Excuse my typos please…

      Love this! 9
    ohhh April 6, 2014 at 10:35 pm

      Post a screenshot of the Nigerian dictionary. No wonder you can’t spell. The dictionary is not valid.

      Regardless if her skin tone, he point is valid.

      Love this! 9
    ohhh April 6, 2014 at 10:35 pm

      Post a screenshot of the Nigerian dictionary. No wonder you can’t spell. The dictionary is not valid.

      Regardless if her skin tone, he point is valid.

      Love this! 9
  37clues April 4, 2014 at 9:05 pm

    She’s making a point. You can criticize her, insult her abilities as a stylist; punch holes in her if you feel like, but I think she’s validating some girl out there whose world is so whitened by things like “whitenicious”, that she is pretty enough. Its sad that every time someone tries to speak up, we say that the person is seeking attention. Its the same attitude we have carried on to more serious issues like drugs, child rape, molestation. No body is saying anything! If you can’t say something nice, please sit down and #uchefaceyourwork

    Reply
    ohhh April 6, 2014 at 10:33 pm

      THANK YOU!!!!!

      Love this! 9
  Cool cat April 4, 2014 at 9:24 pm

    Pls the person asking her to be in a music video, did they want her for mother role?

    Reply
    S! April 5, 2014 at 12:23 am

      LMAO!!! You are mean!

      Love this! 7
    Igbeyinadun April 7, 2014 at 11:28 am

      Evils! lol 😀

      Love this! 9
    Is SoundCity's Dro Ameh Guilty Of Journalistic Fraud? April 9, 2014 at 9:47 am

      Ed, u can’t get d point of her tweets, ur brain can’t handle it.
      Omg, so many funny comments. Mother role ke?? Smh. Btw, Sharon IS light skinned. That pic does no justice 2 her skin. I think she has an IG. Y’all might wanna check that out. & no, d Ms.Ojong I know is NOT a famewh**e, she definitely didn’t ask BN to post this.

      Love this! 9
  El patron medellin cartel April 4, 2014 at 9:55 pm

    People like wahala oooo! If you don’t like the yellow girls in video don’t watch! Come do vixen! I no do finish! Why the vexing and venting! Am still looking for that girl in praiz rich and famous video! Beautiful specimen of a thing! I don’t understand the insecurity! Must you follow society??!

    Reply
  Thot April 4, 2014 at 10:21 pm

    She is light skinned to me. I have seen her other pictures in the day time. Plus na albino una wan see? There is white skin and there is light skin. Anyhow if you wowo you wowo be you orange, purple or burgundy..

    Reply
    Anon April 5, 2014 at 5:07 pm

      Best comment.

      Love this! 10
    chief divalysious April 8, 2014 at 2:58 pm

      AROND OF APPLAUSE.MY BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL OH AND I STILL LUV DEM FAIR CHICKS.IF YOU LIKE BLEACH SO FAR THEM NOR DEY USE SKIN COLOUR AS GATE PASS TO ENTER HEAVEN.

      Love this! 8
  Bee April 4, 2014 at 10:56 pm

    Eerr, they aren’t short of sun in naija, rub yourself in coconut oil & lie in the sun. You’ll be dark by afternoon.
    No kidding

    Reply
  Yawns April 5, 2014 at 5:54 am

    Lol…interesting

    Reply
  tolatoka April 5, 2014 at 12:03 pm

    @marvel you seem to oppose black skin a lot these days…saw your comment on The Black and Proud Competition …if you’re bleached out and all washed up you might as well allow those who find pride in being African speak

    Reply
  Stephanie April 5, 2014 at 9:31 pm

    hmmm…ok oh
    Reply
  Dammy April 9, 2014 at 12:19 pm

    Ignorance at its worst!

    Reply
  Louda June 10, 2014 at 6:31 pm

    I am chocolate colour but I like fair people. Even though I like fair people I dont wanna be fairer than I am for any reason. Its a personal choice. No matter how good or bad your views are some people must criticise you and some must give you thumbs up. BTW I have been wondering what brought our fair skin babe to the limelight, never knew it was koko mansion. Thanks Bella for telling us tho.

    Reply
