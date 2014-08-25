Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh’s Younger Sister Reportedly Tests Positive for Ebola

Amy Ngozi Adadevoh, the younger sister of late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, has reportedly tested positive for Ebola Virus.
According to Sahara Reporters, for a while, it had been suspected that Amy had contracted the disease. Her positive test results are said to have confirmed those suspicions.
According to reports, Amy has now been transferred to the Ebola isolation treatment center in Lagos.
Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh passed away last week, after contracting Ebola.
shame….how sad
Why don’t you people leave this family alone to grieve privately? Why all the sensational reporting on a family that has seen too much of grief? To sell your empty blog?
Eeyah,she will live IJN.
Amen.
Why was Patrick Sawyer so wicked? Why? Why? Oh why? I pray that you will survive this Amy. The healing hand of Jehovah Ralpha will touch you right now in Jesus name.
Amen and amen
Wow…….Richies Momma……You can not judge a person to be wicked because he contracted a virus. If his intent was to spread the virus and kill innocent people than yes we could possibly make such statements. You however judge with one hand and ask for the healing hand of Johova with the other. Now how would Johovah view this. I know every one is freaking out. I was in Monrovia the same day as the firsts deaths. I was also in Guinea and Sierra Leone over the same period. They are even more vulnarable than you. Ebola will get bigger in Nigeria this is a fact. As Nigerians you over will overcome it. God does not want Africa devided. He wants us united. Dont blame or judge Momma as this devides Gods will. Each life, be it Nigerian or Congalese, Liberian or South African has the same value. Ebola is not a virus that spreads through the air. It spreads through humans. Maybe the lesson Ebola is teaching us is that each of us through our actions should take care of of neigbor by being aware of ourself . Our selfish nature (Be it intended or not) is putting in harms way our loved ones and our neighbors. Perhaps it is also teaching us to embrace the help provided by the outside. The selfless acts of the Western people, the kind acts of the east and the dedication shown by our own heros.
actually you can judge him because he went against doctor’s requirement when he traveled to Nigeria. you can judge him because he got someone to circumvent the system to allow him travel in the first place. if that’s not enough reason to spit on his grave, i don’t know what is
Jacques Otto please dont comment if you have not read the news about patrick sawyer or done your research on the circumstances under which he came to Nigeria! . Also stating your fact that ebola will get bigger in Nigeria…..it won’t! maybe in your corner because theres power in the tongue…….mschew
U wouldn’t be saying this if ur family was involved. A person who flouted orders n travelled thru the back door. N u say he had no bad intentions. His wife said he came to Nigeria to get better medical attention – for real! N I wondered, why didn’t he go to the states? Is there something we’r not being told?
Mr Man, you ‘re talking nonsense. The Man obviously knew he had ebola, travelled all the way over here to over-populated Lagos of all places, denied at the hospital where he was admitted that he had come in contact with anybody with ebola and when tests confirmed he was infected, he drops his pants and sprays his urine on the medics – and you somehow imagine that bastard is getting in heaven? Abeg, enough of your sanctimonous nonsense.
That man Patrick Sawyer will know no peace in his grave! How Can a man be this wicked unto a nation! Imagine causing these families pain! And to think he had insisted on going to Calabar according to reports by the hospital is beyond me!!
No conscience
The Mighty and Powerful Hand of God will Heal Ngozi In Jesus Name
My prayers will be said for her and the rest of the late Dr. Ameyo’s loved ones. Worrying for another one of their own as they’re still mourning her loss. Very traumatic.
This is very sad news, when you think is almost over, another surfaces! My prayers are with everyone infected with this deadly disease. We wouldn’t give up hope.
No! please Lord, let this not be true.
This is very sad.
God shows your might
May god heal you. Hopefully it has not passed on to other people
It breaks my heart to hear this! The ebola isolation ward is a death trap! conditions are pathetic, no water, power, nurses and doctors, how is anyone supposed to survive?
They bundle confirmed ebola cases with suspected cases. There is no separation
How is this even happening
What happened to the money FG set aside to set up proper treatment facilities
Are you just criticizing like folks do concerning anything naija or do you make your statement based on facts?
I ask this because a naija doctor I spoke to this afternoon confirmed how cases are being managed. Below is a breakdown
1. If you are determined to be at risk, a dr shows up at your house everyday to take your temperature. If its above a certain limit, they immediately call the ambulance to get you. (You are only a risk when you are critically ill)
2. The doctors have to put on protective gear in front of someone. The person watching is looking to ensure all body parts are covered.
3. After testing, the person is sprayed, and protective gear is carefully removed, and a team is waiting to pick up to dispose(to avoid pple washing and reusing.
This seems like a lot of effort to contain this disease. They are working to constantly improve the isolation center also.
So just wondering if you know different
I pray she pulls through! I pray she recovers just as several others have recovered. Lord, please heal and strengthen her. Another loss would be so devastating for this family.
By his stripe she’s heal IJN
Na wa oh……so ebola wants 2 wipe out the whole family abi generation……God help us…..Mother Mary please intercede for your children! Amen
Wo, if someone should volunteer their private jet, they should take her to Emory University Hospital, zmapp or no zmapp. If Jonathan himself isn’t gallivanting abroad to get kidney dialysis, and instead focus on the many crisis he has at home;he should request special medical permit with the USA government. With the level of care here in the states she will survive it by God’s grace. It will be sad to lose her too. She can be used as a test case to see if there is hope in the absence of zmapp BUT with good quality care, what the outcome will be.
a bi, what kind of wa ha la is this nah?
Why? Why? All in one family…so sad.
So sorry for the family such a thriving moment, may God help them
So we’re just going to offer prayers abi?
BN is there any way we can donate to these isolation centers. Someone said the conditions are poor and they need supplies. Could you help is verify and ask what the centers need. We can create a paypal link to donate money (BN can be in charge of disbursing it). Medical supplies sef, we have to do something here.
The country is so corrupt that I pray that even if we donate, the money will be used for the rightful purpose. Greed and corruption is what has been destroying Nigeria and its citizens.
Good intentions but your money will not be put to good use. Still yet to hear about the improvements from the monies reportedly put forward by the FG govt, state govt & Dangote.
Is this ami adadevoh that went to queens college yaba. These ppl have serious pedigree. It looks like Ebola started with those with means
But what has pedigree got to do with a matter of life and death? Nigerians and this their ranking system
God of healing mercy, please stretch out your healing hand upon her and all those who have been infected by EVD, grant them divine healing O God
Can the US please send the zmapp drug to Naija already………even if it’s just a test dose.
Dear God, please deliver our nation from this deadly disease.
I support what @Tunmi has said. Let’s contribute our own quota to improving the isolation center.BN Please is there a way we can send things across to them?
Sh*t. 1. The serum ASAP. 2. Is she getting the best care? In Fashola’s speech he mentioned a need for volunteers, medical professionals o, not just anybody.
I pray d good Lord will grant u quick recovery,AMEN
i pray that God touches Amy and heals her in Jesus Name. Amen. By the stripes of Jesus she is healed. God please comfort their mother and family in this trying times. Everyone should say a prayer for all those who are ill at this time.
by HIS stripes Amy is healed in Jesus name
ohh God help dis family
I have to say this its the 1918 deadly spanish flu mixed with Ebola and the strain in Congo is the H1N1 flu mixed with Ebola:
The deadly 1918 Spanish flu was recreated by Dr Yoshihiro Kawaoka (a controversial Japanese scientist) of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the H1N1 swine flue virus this year- there was a huge outcry this year about whether it could escape from his labs or not and whether safety protocols had been applied. The symptoms of the 1918 deadly Spanish flu were: ” Within hours of feeling the first symptoms of extreme fatigue, fever, and headache, victims would start turning blue. Sometimes the blue color became so pronounced that it was difficult to determine a patient’s original skin color. The patients would cough with such force that some even tore their abdominal muscles. Foamy blood exited from their mouths and noses. A few bled from their ears. Some vomited; others became incontinent.” Very very similar to this current Ebola epidemic.
He has also worked with Ebola specifically creating a mutant virus.
The safety procedures were not followed in this man’s lab – he was working with three biohazards – and one that he should never have had access to in that classification.
To me he has mixed the 1918 Spanish flu with Ebola and that is the one strain we are seeing in Sierre Leone, the other strain which is in Congo – which tested negative for Ebola but yet with the same symptoms is a mix of Spanish flu and H1N1 swine flu supervirus he created. Now Congo is reporting Ebola cases – but again its the H1N1-Ebola mix to me rather.
The Independent reported this: “Professor Kawaoka’s work had been cleared by Wisconsin’s Institutional Biosafety Committee, but some members of the committee were not informed about details of the antibody study on pandemic H1N1, which began in 2009, and have voiced concerns about the direction, oversight and safety of his overall research on flu viruses.
“I have met Professor Kawaoka in committee and have heard his research presentations and honestly it was not re-assuring,” said Professor Tom Jeffries, a dissenting member of the 17-person biosafety committee who said he was not made aware of Kawaoka’s work on pandemic H1N1, and has reservations about his other work on flu viruses.”
Omg! Please God help this family.. Not again
The Lagos state commissioner of health has confirmed that this report is NOT TRUE.
Cheers