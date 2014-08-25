Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh’s Younger Sister Reportedly Tests Positive for Ebola

Amy Ngozi Adadevoh, the younger sister of late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, has reportedly tested positive for Ebola Virus.

According to Sahara Reporters, for a while, it had been suspected that Amy had contracted the disease. Her positive test results are said to have confirmed those suspicions.

According to reports, Amy has now been transferred to the Ebola isolation treatment center in Lagos.

Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh passed away last week, after contracting Ebola.