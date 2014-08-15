Get Special Summer Deals + Tickets for ‘The Expendables 3’, ‘Single, Married & Complicated’ & More on Tripican.com!

Hey Friday lovers!

We have 4 new movies entering the cinemas this week!

The action-packed “The Expendables 3“, Ghollywood movie “Single, Married & Complicated“, “Let’s Be Cops” -a comedy flick featuring the guys from series The New Girl and “Planes: Fire & Rescue“.

Tap into your inner action buff and see the action movie of the Summer – “The Expendables 3”.

Feature Movie: The Expendables 3

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Synopsis: Barney and his team, known as “The Expendables”, come into conflict with ruthless arms dealer Conrad Stonebanks, the Expendables’ co-founder, who is determined to destroy the team.

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Antonio Banderas

Single, Married & Complicated

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Synopsis: What do men really want? That’s what this movie is all about.

Starring: Chris Attoh, John Dumelo, Nollywood’s Alex Ekubo, Eddie Watson, Nollywood’s Tana Adelana, Anita Erskine and Berla Mundi, Yvonne Nelson

Planes: Fire & Rescue

Genre: Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Synopsis: When Dusty learns that his engine is damaged and he may never race again, he joins a forest fire and rescue unit to be trained as a firefighter.

Starring: Dane Cook, Ed Harris, Julie Bowen, Curtis Armstrong

Let’s Be Cops

Genre: Action, Comedy

Synopsis: Two struggling pals dress as police officers for a costume party and become neighborhood sensations. But when these newly-minted “heroes” get tangled in a real life web of mobsters and dirty detectives, they must put their fake badges on the line.

Starring: Nina Dobrev, Angela Kerecz, Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr.

Hercules

Genre: Action, Adventure

Synopsis: Having endured his legendary twelve labors, Hercules, the Greek demigod, has his life as a sword-for-hire tested when the King of Thrace and his daughter seek his aid in defeating a tyrannical warlord.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Irina Shayk, Rebecca Ferguson, John Hurt

Charlie Countryman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Synopsis: While traveling abroad, a guy falls for a Romanian beauty whose unreachable heart has its origins in her violent, charismatic ex.

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Evan Rachel Wood, Mads Mikkelsen, Til Schweiger

Guardians of the Galaxy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Synopsis: In the far reaches of space, an American pilot named Peter Quill finds himself the object of a manhunt after stealing an orb coveted by the villainous Ronan.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Lee Pace, Karen Gillan

Half Of A Yellow Sun

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: The lives of four people during the struggle to establish an independent republic in Nigeria.

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, John Boyega, Anika Noni Rose, Onyeka Onwenu

Step Up All In



Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Synopsis: All-stars from the previous Step Up installments come together in glittering Las Vegas, battling for a victory that could define their dreams and their careers.

Starring: Alyson Stoner, Briana Evigan, Adam G. Sevani, Ryan Guzman

Bad Neighbors



Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A couple with a newborn baby face unexpected difficulties after they are forced to live next to a fraternity house.

Starring: Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen

22 Jump Street

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Synopsis: After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt and Jenko when they go deep undercover at a local college.

Starring: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Peter Stormare, Wyatt Russell

One Night In Vegas

Genre: Action, Drama

Synopsis: James Foster is a man at a crossroads with himself and his marriage. Coming out on top after a high profile case with a band of thugs; James has been sober for 18 months. He decides a trip to Vegas with his wife Genie would be a good way to rekindle their relationship as well as an opportunity to employ his bodyguard friend, Nick, a few more days as a holiday “thank you” for their security on the case.

Starring: John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson, Jimmy Jean-Louis

Million Dollar Arm

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Synopsis: A sports agent stages an unconventional recruitment strategy to get talented Indian cricket players to play Major League Baseball.

Starring: Jon Hamm, Pitobash, Suraj Sharma, Madhur Mittal

The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Synopsis: A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth’s dominant species.

Starring: Angela Kerecz, Gary Oldman, Judy Greer, Keri Russell

Think Like A Man Too



Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: All the couples are back for a wedding in Las Vegas, but plans for a romantic weekend go awry when their various misadventures get them into some compromising situations that threaten to derail the big event.

Starring: Michael Ealy, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Jenkins, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Romany Malco

Belle



Genre: Drama

Synopsis: An illegitimate mixed race daughter of a Royal Navy Admiral is raised by her aristocratic great-uncle.

Starring: Matthew Goode, Lauren Julien-Box, Natasha Williams, Alan McKenna

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Synopsis: An automobile mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings down the Autobots and Decepticons – and a paranoid government official – on them.

Starring: Nicola Peltz, Mark Wahlberg, T.J. Miller, Stanley Tucci

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation

Synopsis: It’s been five years since Hiccup and Toothless successfully united dragons and vikings on the island of Berk. While Astrid, Snotlout and the rest of the gang are challenging each other to…

Starring: Kit Harington, Kristen Wiig, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill

Blended

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: After a bad blind date, a man and woman find themselves stuck together at a resort for families, where their attraction grows as their respective kids benefit from the burgeoning relationship.

Starring: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Nealon, Terry Crews

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Genre: Action|Adventure |Fantasy

Synopsis: The X-Men send Wolverine to the past in a desperate effort to change history and prevent an event that results in doom for both humans and mutants.

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Peter Dinklage, Michael Fassbender, Evan Peters

Maleficent

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family

Synopsis: A vindictive fairy is driven to curse an infant princess only to realize the child may be the only one who can restore peace.

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Lesley Manville

