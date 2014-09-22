BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Video Premiere: Jeremiah Gyang – A Place In The Stars

22.09.2014 at By 5 Comments

One of Nigeria’s favourite musicians, Jeremiah Gyang is back on the music scene after what seemed like a hiatus. The song is titled ‘A Place in The Stars‘ and a video for it was released to the public. We aren’t disappointed.

Directed by Lummie Edevbie, A Place In The Stars is the official soundtrack for the movie titled ‘A Place in The Stars’

Check on it!

5 Comments on BN Video Premiere: Jeremiah Gyang – A Place In The Stars
  • wewe war September 22, 2014 at 3:56 am

    I feel like awesomeness just returned, Jeremiah blesses my soul with his melody.

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • Nne Somebody September 22, 2014 at 7:57 am

    Amazing song. Makes me want to see the movie even more.

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Vics September 22, 2014 at 8:32 am

    Motivational, sweet melody, good voice = lovely song!!! I like

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • F September 22, 2014 at 5:06 pm

    very good performance. Thanks for posting BellaNaija.

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • amaaa September 23, 2014 at 11:20 am

    Jerimiah ohhh the voice the crispiness to it the soul the instrumentation kai !!!!chop knuckle

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija