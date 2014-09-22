BN Video Premiere: Jeremiah Gyang – A Place In The Stars

One of Nigeria’s favourite musicians, Jeremiah Gyang is back on the music scene after what seemed like a hiatus. The song is titled ‘A Place in The Stars‘ and a video for it was released to the public. We aren’t disappointed.
Directed by Lummie Edevbie, A Place In The Stars is the official soundtrack for the movie titled ‘A Place in The Stars’
Check on it!
I feel like awesomeness just returned, Jeremiah blesses my soul with his melody.
Amazing song. Makes me want to see the movie even more.
Motivational, sweet melody, good voice = lovely song!!! I like
very good performance. Thanks for posting BellaNaija.
Jerimiah ohhh the voice the crispiness to it the soul the instrumentation kai !!!!chop knuckle