New Music + Video: Vumomsé – Faithful God

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

US-based gospel artist, Vumomsé is back with a new song bearing a very profound and resounding message… “God is always with us and will bring us through every calamity and hardship if we remain faithful and process these difficulties correctly.”

Faithful God shares a massage of hope that as we seek to become faithful and joyful stewards, it is fundamental that we first understand God’s ownership of all things.

Listen to the full audio Here

Watch the video below:

