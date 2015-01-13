New Web Series “Pillow Talk” – Watch Episodes 1 & 2!

Pillow Talk has 10-minute non-consecutive episodes that center on outspoken Lydia (played by Nkeiru Nwaobiala) and corny Wale (played by Somkele Awa-Kalu)’s ‘pillow talk’ – the little tiffs and sweet moments couples have in the bedroom.
Here are the first 2 episodes! What do you think?
***
Fix
Cheers
Behind The Scenes
Crew
Creator: Lord Templar
Executive Producer: Femi Olagbaiye
Writer & Director: Shola Thompson
Producer: Temilola Adebayo
Editor: Olamiji Idowu
Theme Song: Produced by Coldflames and Performed by Clay
“We’re in the heat of the moment”. Hahahahahahaha. Lovely pun.
Nice production, overall. Definitely different.
So all the girl did in episode was whine about something she knew how to do? Naija women, the ball is on your court….
I’ll give them an A for effort but the dialogue is forced and the acting is unnatural
Too slow…zero chemistry
I need to teach corny Wale how to do a proper pillow talk. Holla at me Nkeiru Nwaobiala!
Nahhhh…
Impressive!
Nice…but what happened to the other series that used to be out there?..they come and go…is this here to stay???? #question
yeah pillow talks indeed am very sure they still carry on with their immature scripts and ideas.so many people need to grow up naija series sucks
you are just a village person wanting to see mama lara killing papa lara with voodoo. go to Africa magic and watch them
Dear Boys and girls,
if you ever find yourself in a relationship with a partner as condescending as the lady in these videos – ‘You’re such a loser!’ – please kindly dump him / her ASAP.
Signed
A dear friend.
All I can say is that I can’t wait to see Lydia make Wale cry, its so gonna happen.
LMAO….Cheers bruv!
SOMKELE IS THAT YOU? OMG LOLLLLLLLLL
Truth is, sometimes, THE KING IS A WOMAN!
i like them together…dey shud loosen up a bit tho
overall…. i wud watch dem anytime
cheers bruv
I loved watching both episodes and the Behind the Scene clip as well! Fantastic!
Great job Shola Thompson and the crew!
Pls make it stopped!!! Wale can so NOT act! Hope he doesn’t even count his words like that when speaking in real life, it was a pain to watch am sorry
Bad Bad Belle … Corny Wale tried dude.. stop hating or Imma Fine you and Imma ……. (better watch taken 3 and know whats up.. lol)
Nice try. However, they both need to act normal and stop forming. Need to increase the chemistry btw them and i also think the pillow talk shud have a good story behind it than all this whining
First of all…this is a good looking couple. Wale is so hot and so is Lydia. I am impressed. I get excited when Nigerian TV thinks outside the box. Like the concept is so fantastic. Its definitely something I will be watching. I shall never miss an episode
love the couple. wale is too cute. lydia is such a bully but she bullies with love. too cute