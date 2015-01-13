BellaNaija

New Web Series “Pillow Talk” – Watch Episodes 1 & 2!

13.01.2015

Pillow TalkNew year, new web series!

Pillow Talk has 10-minute non-consecutive episodes that center on outspoken Lydia (played by Nkeiru Nwaobiala) and corny Wale (played by Somkele Awa-Kalu)’s ‘pillow talk’ – the little tiffs and sweet moments couples have in the bedroom.

Here are the first 2 episodes! What do you think?

Fix

Cheers

Behind The Scenes

Crew
Creator: Lord Templar
Executive Producer: Femi Olagbaiye
Writer & Director: Shola Thompson
Producer: Temilola Adebayo
Editor: Olamiji Idowu
Theme Song: Produced by Coldflames and Performed by Clay

22 Comments
  • Ima January 13, 2015 at 9:05 pm

    “We’re in the heat of the moment”. Hahahahahahaha. Lovely pun.
    Nice production, overall. Definitely different.

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Surely January 14, 2015 at 6:29 am

      So all the girl did in episode was whine about something she knew how to do? Naija women, the ball is on your court….

      Love this! 4
  • Miss Kay January 13, 2015 at 9:12 pm

    I’ll give them an A for effort but the dialogue is forced and the acting is unnatural

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • theGirlInTheBlueScarf January 13, 2015 at 9:25 pm

    Too slow…zero chemistry

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Drknite January 13, 2015 at 9:26 pm

    I need to teach corny Wale how to do a proper pillow talk. Holla at me Nkeiru Nwaobiala!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • LC January 13, 2015 at 9:33 pm

    Nahhhh…

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • paulmirabilis January 13, 2015 at 9:39 pm

    Impressive!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • yomz January 14, 2015 at 2:25 am

    Nice…but what happened to the other series that used to be out there?..they come and go…is this here to stay???? #question

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • timileyi January 14, 2015 at 8:32 am

    yeah pillow talks indeed am very sure they still carry on with their immature scripts and ideas.so many people need to grow up naija series sucks

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • bad belle December 9, 2015 at 12:18 pm

      you are just a village person wanting to see mama lara killing papa lara with voodoo. go to Africa magic and watch them

      Love this! 0
  • Somebody January 14, 2015 at 10:12 am

    Dear Boys and girls,

    if you ever find yourself in a relationship with a partner as condescending as the lady in these videos – ‘You’re such a loser!’ – please kindly dump him / her ASAP.

    Signed

    A dear friend.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Toby C January 14, 2015 at 10:45 am

    All I can say is that I can’t wait to see Lydia make Wale cry, its so gonna happen.

    Love this! 303 Reply
  • Lady January 14, 2015 at 11:11 am

    LMAO….Cheers bruv!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Sk100 January 14, 2015 at 11:34 am

    SOMKELE IS THAT YOU? OMG LOLLLLLLLLL

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Blue January 14, 2015 at 1:40 pm

    Truth is, sometimes, THE KING IS A WOMAN!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • DAME January 14, 2015 at 1:58 pm

    i like them together…dey shud loosen up a bit tho
    overall…. i wud watch dem anytime
    cheers bruv

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • 1 + The One January 14, 2015 at 6:43 pm

    I loved watching both episodes and the Behind the Scene clip as well! Fantastic!
    Great job Shola Thompson and the crew!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Vics January 14, 2015 at 7:42 pm

    Pls make it stopped!!! Wale can so NOT act! Hope he doesn’t even count his words like that when speaking in real life, it was a pain to watch am sorry

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • I Hate Haters January 14, 2015 at 9:08 pm

      Bad Bad Belle … Corny Wale tried dude.. stop hating or Imma Fine you and Imma ……. (better watch taken 3 and know whats up.. lol)

      Love this! 3
  • MO January 14, 2015 at 8:13 pm

    Nice try. However, they both need to act normal and stop forming. Need to increase the chemistry btw them and i also think the pillow talk shud have a good story behind it than all this whining

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • nay January 15, 2015 at 3:50 pm

    First of all…this is a good looking couple. Wale is so hot and so is Lydia. I am impressed. I get excited when Nigerian TV thinks outside the box. Like the concept is so fantastic. Its definitely something I will be watching. I shall never miss an episode

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • heyhey January 29, 2015 at 10:01 pm

    love the couple. wale is too cute. lydia is such a bully but she bullies with love. too cute

    Love this! 4 Reply
