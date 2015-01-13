New Web Series “Pillow Talk” – Watch Episodes 1 & 2!

New year, new web series!

Pillow Talk has 10-minute non-consecutive episodes that center on outspoken Lydia (played by Nkeiru Nwaobiala) and corny Wale (played by Somkele Awa-Kalu)’s ‘pillow talk’ – the little tiffs and sweet moments couples have in the bedroom.

Here are the first 2 episodes! What do you think?

***

Fix



Cheers



Behind The Scenes



Crew

Creator: Lord Templar

Executive Producer: Femi Olagbaiye

Writer & Director: Shola Thompson

Producer: Temilola Adebayo

Editor: Olamiji Idowu

Theme Song: Produced by Coldflames and Performed by Clay