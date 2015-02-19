Get Ready to Wear Hemera! Emerging Nigerian Label unveils vibrant Debut Collection Campaign

There’s new contemporary ready-to-wear brand in town!

Featuring luxury fabrics and prints for men and women, the R-T-W collection by designer Adeosun Toluwalase, features staple pieces like bralets, male vintage print shirts, maxi skirts, mino jacket and skirt sets and more. The pieces for the campaign shoot were randomly selected from their debut collection, set to be released in May this year!

The pieces are already available to shop, but before you pull out your wallet, check out the campaign below;

Photo Credit

Photography: Tope Adenola (HorploadWorks) (@Horploadworks / @tope_horpload)

Models: Yusuf Oyinda (@Oyindamola___) & Boye Kasali (@princekasali)

Makeup: Jennifer Lisa Uloko (@Jenniferlisauloko)

Designer: Adeosun Toluwalase (@tolutap)

To find out more about Hemera, send an e-mail to: Wearhemera@gmail.com | Follow Hemera on Twitter: @wearhemera | Follow Hemera on Instagram: @wearhemera | Call Hemera: 08066825301