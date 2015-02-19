BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Get Ready to Wear Hemera! Emerging Nigerian Label unveils vibrant Debut Collection Campaign

19.02.2015 at By 7 Comments

Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015015There’s  new contemporary ready-to-wear brand in town!

Featuring luxury fabrics and prints for men and women, the R-T-W collection by designer Adeosun Toluwalase, features staple pieces like bralets, male vintage print shirts, maxi skirts, mino jacket and skirt sets and more. The pieces for the campaign shoot were randomly selected from their debut collection, set to be released in May this year!

The pieces are already available to shop, but before you pull out your wallet, check out the campaign below;

Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015011 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015014 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015021 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015003 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015008 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015006 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015009 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015017 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015001 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015020 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015012 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015004 Hemera Debut Collection Campaign - Bellanaija - February2015019

Photo Credit
Photography: Tope Adenola (HorploadWorks) (@Horploadworks / @tope_horpload)
Models: Yusuf Oyinda (@Oyindamola___) & Boye Kasali (@princekasali)
Makeup: Jennifer Lisa Uloko (@Jenniferlisauloko)
Designer: Adeosun Toluwalase (@tolutap)

To find out more about Hemera, send an e-mail to: Wearhemera@gmail.com | Follow Hemera on Twitter: @wearhemera | Follow Hemera on Instagram: @wearhemera | Call Hemera: 08066825301

7 Comments on Get Ready to Wear Hemera! Emerging Nigerian Label unveils vibrant Debut Collection Campaign
  • @edDREAMZ February 19, 2015 at 2:17 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    The last pic is the only pic that make sense to me…..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • T February 19, 2015 at 3:51 pm

    I like that the pieces are very wearable.

    Love this! 75 Reply
  • Kehinde February 19, 2015 at 5:43 pm

    Lovely pieces impressive

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • S! February 19, 2015 at 6:38 pm

    The first dress was copied from Maki Oh

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Demilade February 19, 2015 at 9:11 pm

    The clothes are gorgeous, I saw some pictures on their Instagram account.. Just beautiful..xx
    coco-bella.blogspot.com

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • onyi February 20, 2015 at 11:55 am

    Bella, the male model is @dukeofijebuland

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • Seyi February 20, 2015 at 12:01 pm

    I can relate to the pieces . Looking forward to their debut collection. Kuddos to the brand.

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija