Get Ready to Wear Hemera! Emerging Nigerian Label unveils vibrant Debut Collection Campaign

There’s new contemporary ready-to-wear brand in town!
Featuring luxury fabrics and prints for men and women, the R-T-W collection by designer Adeosun Toluwalase, features staple pieces like bralets, male vintage print shirts, maxi skirts, mino jacket and skirt sets and more. The pieces for the campaign shoot were randomly selected from their debut collection, set to be released in May this year!
The pieces are already available to shop, but before you pull out your wallet, check out the campaign below;
Photo Credit
Photography: Tope Adenola (HorploadWorks) (@Horploadworks / @tope_horpload)
Models: Yusuf Oyinda (@Oyindamola___) & Boye Kasali (@princekasali)
Makeup: Jennifer Lisa Uloko (@Jenniferlisauloko)
Designer: Adeosun Toluwalase (@tolutap)
To find out more about Hemera, send an e-mail to: Wearhemera@gmail.com | Follow Hemera on Twitter: @wearhemera | Follow Hemera on Instagram: @wearhemera | Call Hemera: 08066825301
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
The last pic is the only pic that make sense to me…..
I like that the pieces are very wearable.
Lovely pieces impressive
The first dress was copied from Maki Oh
The clothes are gorgeous, I saw some pictures on their Instagram account.. Just beautiful..xx
Bella, the male model is @dukeofijebuland
I can relate to the pieces . Looking forward to their debut collection. Kuddos to the brand.