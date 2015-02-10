Lovebirds! Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopez & hubby Osi Umenyiora Star in New Commercial Together

Miss Universe 2011, Leila Lopez and her NFL player hubby Osi Umenyiora both featured in a new commercial that recently brought them to Nigeria to shoot.

The lovely couple were featured in the Elixxir Wines commercials and the ad gives a peek into what its like for them to relax at home.

Take a look at the behind-the-scene pictures:

The couple who got engaged in February 2013, had an intimate engagement ceremony with close friends and family in Leila’s home country Angola in July, 2014.