Lovebirds! Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopez & hubby Osi Umenyiora Star in New Commercial Together

10.02.2015 at By 6 Comments

Leila Lopez & Osi (2)Miss Universe 2011, Leila Lopez and her NFL player hubby Osi Umenyiora both featured in a new commercial that recently brought them to Nigeria to shoot.

The lovely couple were featured in the Elixxir Wines commercials and the ad gives a peek into what its like for them to relax at home.

Take a look at the behind-the-scene pictures:

Leila Lopez & Osi (1) Leila Lopez & Osi (3) Leila Lopez & Osi (7) Leila Lopez & Osi (8)

The couple who got engaged in February 2013, had an intimate engagement ceremony with close friends and family in Leila’s home country Angola in July, 2014.

6 Comments on Lovebirds! Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopez & hubby Osi Umenyiora Star in New Commercial Together
  • Tunde February 10, 2015 at 8:24 pm

    I just love Elixxir wines. Its the best i ve had so far.

    Love this! 157 Reply
  • Fred February 10, 2015 at 8:27 pm

    No my brother, you can’t go wrong with Elixxir wines. My wife can die for their moscato. My friend confessed that he will die for their Brut.

    Love this! 82 Reply
    • Warizdiz June 1, 2015 at 4:48 am

      Marketing obviously. Die Kwanu? If dem die for the wine in d market, will dey be around to partake of new releases? BN, this is free marketing.

      Love this! 13
  • imose February 10, 2015 at 10:50 pm

    Lovely couple!!

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • nosa February 11, 2015 at 6:56 pm

    Lmaoooo at all the cheesy marketing. Its so obvious that its the owners making these wonderful comments about the wine. Like can yall be anymore cheesy??? I mean dont be so obvious though. We know its the owners praising the wine coz aint nobody ever heard of elixxir wine or however you spell it.

    Love this! 150 Reply
  • Ebony March 17, 2015 at 12:51 pm

    No pic of them together though 🙁

    Love this! 5 Reply
