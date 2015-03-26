Chelsea Handler Thinks Bill Cosby is Guilty of the Rape Allegations and She Could Have Been One of His Victims

In an interesting chat with Esquire magazine, TV personality Chelsea Handler shares an experience she had in Atlantic City a few years ago that convinced her that convinced her that comedy legend Bill Cosby is guilty of the rape allegations he has been receiving for the past few weeks.
Posing naked on the cover, Chelsea Handler tell Esquire that Bill Cosby once invited her to his hotel suite. She said:
“Not poor guy—he tried to Cosby me. Oh, I was in Atlantic City playing, doing stand-up, and he was doing stand-up in Atlantic City in the same hotel, and at like three o’clock in the afternoon, someone from the hotel came down and said, “Oh, you know, Mr. Cosby would really like to meet you up in his hotel suite.” And I thought, That’s really weird. This was like ten years ago. And I said, That’s really weird. I don’t want to go alone. I go, I don’t know him. So the three guys I was with—thank God these guys were with me. One was filming and one was like a producer; we were filming something— I brought them up with me to his room and thank God I did, because now I know what would’ve happened if I went up there alone. And I forgot about it when all the stories about Bill Cosby came out. I was like, I didn’t even think of it. Then my friend texted me the other day saying, “Do you remember that night we went up to, or that afternoon we went up to Bill Cosby’s and you were so freaked out you made us come with you?” And I said, Yeah, and he said, “Hello! You could’ve been one of his victims if we weren’t there.” And I went, “Oh my gosh . . .” Yeah, so yeah, he’s guilty… I think it’s pretty obvious now.”
Chelsea Handler appears on the cover with Nick Offerman and the two of them go totally naked in this brand new spread for Esquire magazine’s April 2015 issue.
Photo Credit: Esquire Magazine | Getty Images/Kris Connor
Even a blind person knows that Bill is guilty. Look at the number of women that have come out to say he raped them. They can’t all be lying. The sooner he says the truth, the better it will be for his soul lest he dies with his bag of lies and find himself with the devil.
I AGREE. ALL HIS SKELETONS HAVE ALL BECOME ONE SUPER GIANT ONE AND IT’S CHASING HIM. HARD!!!!! POOR WOMEN………..ODIEGWU!
How many of the thousands of people who report to have seen Bigfoot or women? At least a thousand? All these women (and men) could not be lying right? The more people who assert something, the more probability of it being true, right?
The assault on Cosby’s character is amounting to McCarthyism. This is one of the most insidious method of destroying innocent people’s lives. Dr. Cosby has not been convicted of a crime nor had a criminal process. Yet any gester he makes (or allegedly made) is construed to frame him as being culpable of wrongdoing.
I haven’t been paying attention to the Cosby thing.
Just to harp on what Ms Handler is saying: FOLLOW YOUR GUT. Follow your instinct. Take care of yourself.
Forgive my digression from the main topic. I keep wondering, when people are naked or scantily dressed and they say they’re owning their sexuality, what does that mean? Is it that you have to show the world that you’re really male/female? Or that you have to be naked to be sexy? Or that you’re free to use your body for sex as much as you like? Or you’re encouraging being seen as a sex object? I need answers because of the onslaught of nudity we’re seeing these days.
Lies does not equal guilt, accusations are not fact, trying to destroy a mans legacy is stupid and sad. This is one of the silliest comments made by chelsea, entertainers visit each other’s rooms all the time and it does not amount to rape. Bill Cosby is currently Innocent until proven guilty. Stupid people accusing an innocent man that is not on trial simply from accusations are unintelligent and ignorant. May they also one day experience this and then instantaneously understand that this strategy of using the media and other institutions to destroy others are very rampant….. Lies lies lies compromise your soul to try and destroy another through lies mshwewwwweeeeee
Its not by force to say something biko. Okay so he invited you up and u didn’t want to go alone, why are u judging him by that action? I know he’s guilty but why talk when it nothing happened? I get scared going to guys houses even entering cars sef cuz i do not like someone forming gangster for me. U didnt go to his room shikena, stop saying he planned to molest you abeg.
Just shut up miss.
Always looking for attention!
What do you mean by her would have raped me? Those that even make sense?
Soooo…apparently any guy that invites a lady to his hotel room is a rapist. Alright noted!
Fastest way to get destroyed…1. Be black. 2. Be famous. 3. Be an American….eg….MJ…Mike Tyson…Tyga woods…currently Bill Cosby…anyone who scratches nose blames Bill these days
y’al still dragging this horse around???
“He tried to Cosby me” Lol. Chelsea Handler always, always makes me laugh. Just looking at her makes me laugh. Another person who does that for me is Bovi and Akpororo. I detest all forms of violence against women. I used to like Bill Cosby .