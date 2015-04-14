BellaNaija

Imo State Gov. Okorocha Optimistic of Victory after Repeat Election

14.04.2015

Rochas Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has expressed optimism that he will be victorious in the governorship election in the state after the conduct of repeat poll in some wards in the state.

Okorocha, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), made the statement when he briefed  newsmen at the Government House, Owerri, on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governorship poll inconclusive on Sunday.

The commission said a date would be fixed for the conduct of a fresh poll in some wards which witnessed some problems on Saturday.

The governor said that he was used to repeat elections having been elected through a supplementary election in 2011.

Okorocha said he had nothing to fear considering the fact that he was already leading the poll with more than 70,000 votes.

He attributed his performance in the election to the determination of Imo people for him to continue with the rescue mission of his administration.

Okorocha explained that the spread of APC victory in 23 local government areas of the state was a clear indication of the confidence the people had in his government.

He thanked Imo people for their support and  commitment to his administration’s policies and programmes.

Okorocha also encouraged the people to come out en mass to vote for the party any time INEC announced for the conduct of the election.

9 Comments on Imo State Gov. Okorocha Optimistic of Victory after Repeat Election
  • Tkum April 14, 2015 at 1:18 pm

    Odiegwu! stories that touches the obi

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • chy April 14, 2015 at 1:53 pm

    anam anu.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ibrahim Abarshi April 14, 2015 at 6:15 pm

    useless pple,yu can neva appreciate what God give to yu.dat is why yu are left bhind in evrytin

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mr.Ifeanyi April 14, 2015 at 8:36 pm

    Owelle nkem inaghienye ego ma na inaegosi d way esi emeki money. Ekwem

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ikeme Chinonye April 17, 2015 at 12:52 pm

    Any date they fixed it we are ready to vote for Owelle. Owelle must win this election and continue with his government. We love his government oooooooooooooooo

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • peter jasper April 24, 2015 at 11:12 am

    For all I care owelle must be my governor and my president to be in de up coming future rochas nwoko oma kari d go

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • maryjane mgbokwere April 24, 2015 at 11:21 am

    REPEAT THE ELECTION I MILLION TIMES, MY BROS ROCH HAS TAKEN THE SEAT, LET THEM STOP BEATING ABOUT THE BUSH, A WINNER IS A WINNER

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • maryjane mgbokwere April 24, 2015 at 11:29 am

    ALREADY YOU ARE THERE THE SECOND TIME, SO LET ME MAKE MY REQUEST BEFORE TIME, AMAIGBO STREET HAS A BIG GUTTER THAT TO NWAORIE RIVER, THE GUTTER IS BEHIND MY HOUSE, AM A WIDOW BUT I HAVE SPENT HUGE AMOUNT OF MONEY WORKING ON THAT GUTTER BECAUSE ITS PUSHING MY HOUSE WITH FLOODS, PLEASE USE YOUR GOOD OFFICE, AS YOU DO OTHER PLACES AND HELP ME TO WORK ON THAT GUTTER.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • maryjane mgbokwere April 24, 2015 at 11:30 am

    AM YOUR SISTER FROM ISIEKENESI, IDEATO SOUTH, ITS WELL WITH YOU.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

