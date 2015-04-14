Imo State Gov. Okorocha Optimistic of Victory after Repeat Election

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has expressed optimism that he will be victorious in the governorship election in the state after the conduct of repeat poll in some wards in the state.
Okorocha, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), made the statement when he briefed newsmen at the Government House, Owerri, on Monday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governorship poll inconclusive on Sunday.
The commission said a date would be fixed for the conduct of a fresh poll in some wards which witnessed some problems on Saturday.
The governor said that he was used to repeat elections having been elected through a supplementary election in 2011.
Okorocha said he had nothing to fear considering the fact that he was already leading the poll with more than 70,000 votes.
He attributed his performance in the election to the determination of Imo people for him to continue with the rescue mission of his administration.
Okorocha explained that the spread of APC victory in 23 local government areas of the state was a clear indication of the confidence the people had in his government.
He thanked Imo people for their support and commitment to his administration’s policies and programmes.
Okorocha also encouraged the people to come out en mass to vote for the party any time INEC announced for the conduct of the election.
