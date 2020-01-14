Connect with us

News

Here’s Why the Supreme Court Annulled Emeka Ihedioha’s Election & Declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State

News

Six African Brands Made it Into The Ethical Fashion Initiative's Accelerator!

News

Aliko Dangote is not Going Back on his Decision to Buy Arsenal FC

News

Here's Why Lagos State is Taking Down the Fela Statue At Allen Roundabout

News

A Trader is Suing Hanan Buhari & the DSS for ₦500m for Unlawfully Detaining Him | Here's Why

News

The 7.5% VAT is now Official!

News Scoop

Here Are More Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Stepping Back from the Royal family

News Promotions

Michael Ugwu gets Appointed into the Merlin Network Board to represent Africa💪

News

Here's All You Need to Know About Meghan Markle's Deal with Disney

News

6 Must-See Moments From Serena Williams' First Title Win in Three Years

News

Here’s Why the Supreme Court Annulled Emeka Ihedioha’s Election & Declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on

The election of PDP Candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as the Governor of Imo State, has been annulled by the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad led the seven-man panel which unitedly declared APC Candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the March 19 governorship election, Channels News reports.

Hope Uzodinma maintained that he scored the highest number of votes in the election, but INEC returned Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of the State.

The judgement delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on Tuesday, declared that the votes due to Senator Uzodinma were unlawfully excluded from the 318 polling units and should be added to his votes.

The apex court considered the submissions of a Principal witness who was on a subpoena to present results and held that the lower court was wrong in its ruling.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, while reading the lead judgment, declared Senator Uzodinma as the officially elected Governor and the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be withdrawn immediately.

In the same vein, Uche Nwosu, candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) withdrew a second appeal filed against the election of Emeka Ihedioha.

According to his counsel, Solomon Umoh (SAN), the withdrawal on Tuesday is based on the judgment of the Apex Court which was addressed on December 20.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond Love… Here Are a Few Legal Implications of Marriage that You Need to Consider

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Advertisement
css.php