Here’s Why the Supreme Court Annulled Emeka Ihedioha’s Election & Declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State

The election of PDP Candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as the Governor of Imo State, has been annulled by the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad led the seven-man panel which unitedly declared APC Candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the March 19 governorship election, Channels News reports.

Hope Uzodinma maintained that he scored the highest number of votes in the election, but INEC returned Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of the State.

The judgement delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on Tuesday, declared that the votes due to Senator Uzodinma were unlawfully excluded from the 318 polling units and should be added to his votes.

The apex court considered the submissions of a Principal witness who was on a subpoena to present results and held that the lower court was wrong in its ruling.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, while reading the lead judgment, declared Senator Uzodinma as the officially elected Governor and the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be withdrawn immediately.

In the same vein, Uche Nwosu, candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) withdrew a second appeal filed against the election of Emeka Ihedioha.

According to his counsel, Solomon Umoh (SAN), the withdrawal on Tuesday is based on the judgment of the Apex Court which was addressed on December 20.