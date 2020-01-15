Connect with us

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been Honored with the First Belle van Zuylenring Award in Netherlands

The year 2020 is already looking great for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who has become the proud receipient of the first “Belle van Zuylenring“.

The award is a honorary prize set by the ILFU International Literature Festival Utrecht and Chimamanda is receiving the prize because of the unique way in which she questions the world today and its ingrained thinking patterns.

She also delivered the Belle van Zuylen Lecture and was in conversation with Nancy Jouwe. Chimamanda shared photos and videos from the event on her Instagram. Check them out below:

Photo Credit: @jelmerdehaas

