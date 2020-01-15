Connect with us

Ghana is Planning on Making the “Year of Return” a Permanent Fixture on its Annual Calendar

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Ghanaian deputy minister resigns over negative comment he made during a radio programme

The Ghanaian government is working towards something really interesting with it’s initiative “the Year of Return”.

Speaking at the Jubilee House, Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, spoke about an ongoing plan to make the “Year of Return” a permanent feature of Ghana’s tourism landscape, Business Insider reports.

He said:

The Tourism Minister and her team are sitting down to see if the Year of Return can become a permanent feature of our tourism landscape.

The year of return turned out to be a much greater phenomenon than I anticipated. I didn’t realize that when I first raised the issue, it was going to turn out to be this huge.

Ever since the commencement of the initiative, several African-Americans have made their way to Ghana to learn more about their history.

The just concluded “Year of Return” for 2019 saw many stars, such as Boris Kodjoe, Anthony Anderson, Jidenna, Ludacris, Tarrus Riley, Ebro Darden, Idris Elba and Morgan Heritage.

