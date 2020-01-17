News#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 4 hours ago on January 17, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Maryam Hasnaa.Surround yourself with people with beautiful energy. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayMaryam Hasnaa Don't MissGhana is Planning on Making the “Year of Return” a Permanent Fixture on its Annual Calendar BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteOfTheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay