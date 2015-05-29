New Video: PSquare feat. Awilo Logomba – Enemy Solo

The highly anticipated video “Enemy Solo” from Africa’s superstar duo, PSquare and Congolese legend, Awilo Longomba is finally here!
Enemy Solo in Lingala means enemy bad smell which simply refers to enemies of progress, or as Nigerians will call it; bad belle people.
Produced by Vtek and directed by Clarence Peters, the video illustrates an underground dance battle with Awilo and PSquare as judges. The video was choreographed by Kaffy, CEO dancers’ Ezinne Asinugo and Congolese UK based choreographer Sir Loui.
Watch!
Congolese soukous, i like it!
Nigerian artistes and bad belle songs….smh!
I’m looking forward to when nigerian artists will have songs not just about their enemies, showing off what they have, girl’s body but songs that heal the soul. In addition, to work on some type of vocals, not just record rubbish maybe after drinking or smoking. I can go on, bottom line is it’s time for the entertainment industry to have some skills and talent.
Hmmmmm…wrongest time to release a video.
I listened to the song but I couldn’t comprehend what I was listening to. I guess I’m still basking in the euphoria of having a new President.
Probably listen to it again some other time.
Oh no! Don’t listen to it again… you risk losing a few brain cells.
LOOOL why such evil??!!
Enemies of other peoples work.don’t someting to just shut up
Bye hater!!!! The song was for u, u be ENeMY Solo!!!!
The song was nice and the video was IT!!!! Yassssss awilo logonmba!!!!!
Wheeeww!!! I loved the choroe…yasss, no club scene, no boobs or unnecessary naked bodies. Fun dance video. Btw- awilo looking like a sexy old man, slay me Congolese men!!! Naija men yall berra learn how to werk em hips, cos chaille these soukous singers be werking dat hips
Love the song and video!!! Thx BN, my new summer anthem.
LMFAO!!!!!!!!
Real Nigerian, I understand that it’s not an easy task to hate on people and no one genuinely desire to do such except for medical complications, please go for medical check up.
TGIF…….nice video…..i gat two moves already from this video. …………
PSquare? Urgh… Michael Jackson wannabes with cast-off tunes, zero lyrical prowess and subpar dance skills.
Nothing to see here.
Please drink water instead of haterade. Thank you1
Change has come, we are in a new dawn in Nigeria, please change your psychologist…and stop throwing tantrums on people’s work..
See a doctor ASAP
Lol. You’re so funny. But i think that BN has purposely planted you here to to say controversial stuffs that will elicit comments from readers…
Enermies of other people talents! if you do not have anything good shut up! upload yours so we listen.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said..
.
The video must definately makes a whole lot of sense no doubt….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
this nah my jam oh!!!! i love!!
Love this.
My colabo nice one stars keep it up up up…
@ A real Nigerian – your comments are always quite negative. Cheer up! Pretty please? These MJ wannabes are successfully doing their thing. You should listen to Rick Ross’ part of P Square’s Beautiful Onyinye….there’s something in there about negativity!
Resist the urge to respond and please just smile instead….you might be surprised that you enjoy it.
One love.
I am very cheerful, in fact, I don’t even remember the last time I was gloomy.
There is no negativity, only the truth. And I can never ever enjoy such trash.
Change has come, we are in a new dawn in Nigeria, please change your psychologist…and stop throwing tantrums on people’s work..
See a doctor ASAP
p square are u two not old for this kind of videos. I expected better.
how long can u guys continue making crap like this. nigerians will soon get tired of you guys watch and see. if u like don’t give us something refreshing.
Shut the hell up if you get nothing to say
You are sick in the brain…get help
Loveeeeee it!!!!!
clarence peters is a genius. good job!
Awilo still got it!!!! New jam!!!!!
Great Afro Collabo song. Energetic video. P.Square is still one of the best music Acts from Nigeria and Africa their awards ,success and longevity in the music industry bears testament to that. One love! If you don’t like it “na your papa give them money?”
Authentically African. I love…
Awilo isn’t from Congo. He is Cameroonian!!!
Congolese? Thought Awilo was from Yaounde in Cameroon? Or is he a Congolese based in Cameroon?…..even his songs say le proprieter de tous le danse a Yaounde
@real Nigeria. .u r so evil….ur type get nothing to offer
Seems more like Awilo featuring p-square
Anything Clarence touches is magical.Nice work
He is Congolese ooh..