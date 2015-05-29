BellaNaija

New Video: PSquare feat. Awilo Logomba – Enemy Solo

29.05.2015 at By 37 Comments

The highly anticipated video “Enemy Solo” from Africa’s superstar duo, PSquare and Congolese legend, Awilo Longomba is finally here!

Enemy Solo in Lingala means enemy bad smell which simply refers to enemies of progress, or as Nigerians will call it; bad belle people.

Produced by Vtek and directed by Clarence Peters, the video illustrates an underground dance battle with Awilo and PSquare as judges. The video was choreographed by Kaffy, CEO dancersEzinne Asinugo and Congolese UK based choreographer Sir Loui.

Watch!

  • anane May 29, 2015 at 3:00 pm

    Congolese soukous, i like it!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Chizzy May 29, 2015 at 3:04 pm

    Nigerian artistes and bad belle songs….smh!

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Seriously May 30, 2015 at 5:11 pm

      I’m looking forward to when nigerian artists will have songs not just about their enemies, showing off what they have, girl’s body but songs that heal the soul. In addition, to work on some type of vocals, not just record rubbish maybe after drinking or smoking. I can go on, bottom line is it’s time for the entertainment industry to have some skills and talent.

      Love this! 18
  • Missy J May 29, 2015 at 3:07 pm

    Hmmmmm…wrongest time to release a video.
    I listened to the song but I couldn’t comprehend what I was listening to. I guess I’m still basking in the euphoria of having a new President.
    Probably listen to it again some other time.

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian May 29, 2015 at 3:20 pm

      Oh no! Don’t listen to it again… you risk losing a few brain cells.

      Love this! 33
    • Missy J May 29, 2015 at 4:21 pm

      LOOOL why such evil??!!

      Love this! 14
    • fexzylite May 29, 2015 at 4:34 pm

      Enemies of other peoples work.don’t someting to just shut up

      Love this! 18
    • Polypoly May 29, 2015 at 4:58 pm

      Bye hater!!!! The song was for u, u be ENeMY Solo!!!!
      The song was nice and the video was IT!!!! Yassssss awilo logonmba!!!!!

      Wheeeww!!! I loved the choroe…yasss, no club scene, no boobs or unnecessary naked bodies. Fun dance video. Btw- awilo looking like a sexy old man, slay me Congolese men!!! Naija men yall berra learn how to werk em hips, cos chaille these soukous singers be werking dat hips

      Love the song and video!!! Thx BN, my new summer anthem.

      Love this! 23
    • Royalty May 29, 2015 at 4:59 pm

      LMFAO!!!!!!!!

      Love this! 19
    • re-evaluation needed!! May 30, 2015 at 2:25 am

      Real Nigerian, I understand that it’s not an easy task to hate on people and no one genuinely desire to do such except for medical complications, please go for medical check up.

      Love this! 17
  • Roci May 29, 2015 at 3:11 pm

    TGIF…….nice video…..i gat two moves already from this video. …………

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • A Real Nigerian May 29, 2015 at 3:16 pm

    PSquare? Urgh… Michael Jackson wannabes with cast-off tunes, zero lyrical prowess and subpar dance skills.
    Nothing to see here.

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • onetallgirl May 30, 2015 at 12:56 am

      Please drink water instead of haterade. Thank you1

      Love this! 14
    • psyche really reevaluation needed!! May 30, 2015 at 2:22 am

      Change has come, we are in a new dawn in Nigeria, please change your psychologist…and stop throwing tantrums on people’s work..

      See a doctor ASAP

      Love this! 13
    • tybay May 30, 2015 at 1:20 pm

      Lol. You’re so funny. But i think that BN has purposely planted you here to to say controversial stuffs that will elicit comments from readers…

      Love this! 10
  • LALA May 29, 2015 at 3:20 pm

    Enermies of other people talents! if you do not have anything good shut up! upload yours so we listen.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ May 29, 2015 at 3:21 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said..
    .
    The video must definately makes a whole lot of sense no doubt….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • ooo May 29, 2015 at 3:24 pm

    this nah my jam oh!!!! i love!!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • dzy May 29, 2015 at 3:40 pm

    Love this.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Hillary sunday May 29, 2015 at 3:49 pm

    My colabo nice one stars keep it up up up…

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • A concerned Nigerian May 29, 2015 at 4:24 pm

    @ A real Nigerian – your comments are always quite negative. Cheer up! Pretty please? These MJ wannabes are successfully doing their thing. You should listen to Rick Ross’ part of P Square’s Beautiful Onyinye….there’s something in there about negativity!

    Resist the urge to respond and please just smile instead….you might be surprised that you enjoy it.

    One love.

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian May 29, 2015 at 5:15 pm

      I am very cheerful, in fact, I don’t even remember the last time I was gloomy.
      There is no negativity, only the truth. And I can never ever enjoy such trash.

      Love this! 18
    • Bruno needs help!!! May 30, 2015 at 2:18 am

      Change has come, we are in a new dawn in Nigeria, please change your psychologist…and stop throwing tantrums on people’s work..

      See a doctor ASAP

      Love this! 13
  • bruno FIERCE May 29, 2015 at 4:30 pm

    p square are u two not old for this kind of videos. I expected better.

    how long can u guys continue making crap like this. nigerians will soon get tired of you guys watch and see. if u like don’t give us something refreshing.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Shuuuu May 29, 2015 at 11:01 pm

      Shut the hell up if you get nothing to say

      Love this! 20
    • Bruno needs help!!! May 30, 2015 at 2:14 am

      You are sick in the brain…get help

      Love this! 16
  • Sylvia May 29, 2015 at 5:09 pm

    Loveeeeee it!!!!!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • nene May 29, 2015 at 5:12 pm

    clarence peters is a genius. good job!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • LL May 29, 2015 at 5:36 pm

    Awilo still got it!!!! New jam!!!!!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • kelechi May 29, 2015 at 9:20 pm

    Great Afro Collabo song. Energetic video. P.Square is still one of the best music Acts from Nigeria and Africa their awards ,success and longevity in the music industry bears testament to that. One love! If you don’t like it “na your papa give them money?”

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • nnenne May 29, 2015 at 11:32 pm

    Authentically African. I love…

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • wale May 29, 2015 at 11:35 pm

    Awilo isn’t from Congo. He is Cameroonian!!!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Opinion May 30, 2015 at 1:05 am

    Congolese? Thought Awilo was from Yaounde in Cameroon? Or is he a Congolese based in Cameroon?…..even his songs say le proprieter de tous le danse a Yaounde

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Why? May 30, 2015 at 1:28 am

    @real Nigeria. .u r so evil….ur type get nothing to offer

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Manny May 30, 2015 at 3:25 am

    Seems more like Awilo featuring p-square

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Fey June 1, 2015 at 7:22 am

    Anything Clarence touches is magical.Nice work

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Jice June 10, 2015 at 4:02 pm

    He is Congolese ooh..

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

