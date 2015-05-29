BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

What Do You think About Author Yahaya Baruwa’s Quest to Create the World’s Largest Book?

29.05.2015 at By 6 Comments

Nigerian author, Yahaya Baruwa is on a quest to break the Guinness book of world records with the world’s largest book. The project is set to be a prototype of his book, Struggles of a Dreamer and will be 8 ft 5 in high, 5 ft 5 in wide (closed), and approximately 11 feet wide (opened), and it will contain approximately 200 pages and have a full-color hard cover. Mostly constructed by hand, this massive book will be fortified with aluminum, synthetic (tear resistant) paper and sewn together with nylon stitching.

So, BellaNaijarians, what are your thoughts on this project?

6 Comments on What Do You think About Author Yahaya Baruwa’s Quest to Create the World’s Largest Book?
  • A Real Nigerian May 29, 2015 at 11:38 am

    A very silly attempt at a world record. So many goofy world records being accepted by Guiness these days. Some time ago, it was Dwayne Johnson with some ridiculous selfie world record.
    Things like these don’t deserve to be on the same page with REAL achievements like those of Felix Baumgartner or Usain Bolt.

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • olukemibenny May 29, 2015 at 11:25 pm

      I think you lack forsight and can think out of the box….. so far there is nothing bad in being creative. Where is your effort and what have you tried

      Love this! 15
  • Tee May 29, 2015 at 11:59 am

    I like! Good for you, go for it! And hopefully, I’ll get to read this mega-sized art piece some day

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • tunmi May 29, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    I like it, and the title is so apt. I hope this gets to stay in a Naija museum. Speaking of Naija and museum, what is with Nigerian artifacts in British museums? Are they gifted or stolen?

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ May 29, 2015 at 1:00 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said..
    .
    I dont think this stuff should even be cosidered bcos no one can read the book.
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Popular May 29, 2015 at 5:28 pm

    Ride on dear, i wish you all da best!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija