What Do You think About Author Yahaya Baruwa’s Quest to Create the World’s Largest Book?

Nigerian author, Yahaya Baruwa is on a quest to break the Guinness book of world records with the world’s largest book. The project is set to be a prototype of his book, Struggles of a Dreamer and will be 8 ft 5 in high, 5 ft 5 in wide (closed), and approximately 11 feet wide (opened), and it will contain approximately 200 pages and have a full-color hard cover. Mostly constructed by hand, this massive book will be fortified with aluminum, synthetic (tear resistant) paper and sewn together with nylon stitching.
So, BellaNaijarians, what are your thoughts on this project?
A very silly attempt at a world record. So many goofy world records being accepted by Guiness these days. Some time ago, it was Dwayne Johnson with some ridiculous selfie world record.
Things like these don’t deserve to be on the same page with REAL achievements like those of Felix Baumgartner or Usain Bolt.
I think you lack forsight and can think out of the box….. so far there is nothing bad in being creative. Where is your effort and what have you tried
I like! Good for you, go for it! And hopefully, I’ll get to read this mega-sized art piece some day
I like it, and the title is so apt. I hope this gets to stay in a Naija museum. Speaking of Naija and museum, what is with Nigerian artifacts in British museums? Are they gifted or stolen?
I dont think this stuff should even be cosidered bcos no one can read the book.
Ride on dear, i wish you all da best!