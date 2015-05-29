What Do You think About Author Yahaya Baruwa’s Quest to Create the World’s Largest Book?

Nigerian author, Yahaya Baruwa is on a quest to break the Guinness book of world records with the world’s largest book. The project is set to be a prototype of his book, Struggles of a Dreamer and will be 8 ft 5 in high, 5 ft 5 in wide (closed), and approximately 11 feet wide (opened), and it will contain approximately 200 pages and have a full-color hard cover. Mostly constructed by hand, this massive book will be fortified with aluminum, synthetic (tear resistant) paper and sewn together with nylon stitching.

