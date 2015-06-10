Lagos Husband Seeks Divorce Over Wife’s “Unknown Pregnancy”

A businessman named Samson on Wednesday urged an Ojo Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his three-year-old marriage over his wife’s unknown pregnancy.
Muse told the court that his wife, Tunrayo was unfaithful, adding that such a woman should not be seen as his wife.
“My wife fights a lot, uses dangerous weapons to attack me, she is too troublesome, does not take care of our son, I’m no longer in love with her. A woman that sleeps about with different men is not worthy to be a wife, in fact the seven months-old pregnancy she is carrying is from an unknown source,” he said.
“I cannot live with a woman who has become promiscuous, sleeping around, in fact, she has become too troublesome and does not have any regard for me.”
He assured the court that he would abide to the court’s order to pay N30,000 monthly feeding allowances for their two-year-old son to ensure the divorce.
“I need this court to dissolve our marriage and also grant me permission to be in possession of my son because she cannot take good care of him. My son, legally named Faruk is currently referred to as ‘Pack well’ at the motor parks, I cannot take it any longer, I need quick action,’’ he said.
Tunrayo, 38, however, denied Muse’s claims, saying that her husband abandoned her and she had to seek help from other men.
“My husband does not take care of me, he has carried out deals of over two million naira in my presence. His sister is the Deputy Iyaloja of Okoko Market, yet he cannot even pay my dowry, I cannot say who owns this pregnancy, but I cannot release my son to him,’’ she said.
The President of the court, Joseph Ogunmola, advised the husband to keep his promise of giving feeding allowance to his son.
Ogunmola adjourned the case till June 29, for judgment.
Photo Credit: Carlosphotos/Dreamstime.com
“Deputy iyaloja” ????
Y’all Need JESUS!
My people say ECHE!! (World) Mama packwell has said her own, she cannot say who owns her pregnancy n she won’t release her son to papa pack well. Aru
Wonders shall never end
lols! @faruk now know as pack-well. drama everywhere. how will u call her ur wife when u have not married her. that she has a son for u does not make her ur wife. abeg oga pay ur dues and pack well jor
Mama Pack well abeg release pack well to his father, let him be raised in a house not a motor park, unless you want him to end up as a motor park tout. You should be ashamed, you can’t say who owns the pregnancy and the one you are living with is yet to pay your dowry. You surely don’t have respect for yourself and point of correction he is not your husband since he has not paid your dowry, he your man friend who you born pikin for, take note. The man that is asking for divorce sef wetin happen as you never pay dowry he is not your wife in my own opinion and the court that is judging the matter in legal terms who is someone’s wife/husband? I want to know.
Maybe they are legally married and not traditionally married??….seeing as they say they are married, she is ‘wife’….and they are going the legal route to get a divorce…just maybe.
Faruk becomes ‘Park Well’. Nothing wet person no go hear for Lagos
Tori for town.
Hian! Madam abeg park well. LOL.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said..
.
This is reason i have concluded that i will taste all my future kids to be sure if am their dad… Women aint loyal i swear….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
You will “taste” your children? Lmfao igbo nigg*s and their accents. I’m weeping
Igbo nigg*s? You are indeed ‘below average ‘and should be weeping at your stupidity!
You’ll “taste” all your kids? Like wine tasting or?
Awww see my name. Anyways. Why include atubrayo’s age but not Samson’s. But guy, you did not pay the dowry na
Why can’t you say who owns the pregnancy,or they are so numerous u don’t know which of them.Mama park well, release park well, to papa park well.
Abeg, how Samson take shange to Muse?? omg! I’m constantly fascinated by the street lifestyle mehn.
Now to the matat for gran, I gbadun this woman jare, i always say education and religion nahim bring boundage to Nigerian women. See this woman now, she just tanda gidigba to tell everyone she was getting some ‘help’ outside and on top she no sabi her babaydada… and she obviously don’t curr…woohooo! Hi-5 mija!
if your husband no do hin job, contract it out…Men, if you don’t love, respect and financially satify ya woman, she will get it elsewhere (read sarcasm from all those yeye manuals on how to keep a man).
Wow! What a woman? Bam! Park-well couple. Lol
mama park well is confuse
To all those making comments about payment of dowry obviously for them to be in court there must have being a marriage at a registry this is what is recognized by marriage in the law court not the dowry you paid in your village ,Btw no every culture have dowry payment like that
Not every….
registry or customary/Islamic court…
Tori don woowoo!
He should go back and pray for her. He should cry out in prayers at midnight (naked) so she will hear and she will change. God does not like divorce. Who will marry him after 1? She will just replace him (as already seen). Oga, she will change. Love her more, nag less, wear red boxers and give her money…in the night, have a heart to heart with her and I am sure she will change. Abi no be so una dey tell these women?
hahahahahahahahaha. Egba mi oo
Hi5 sista
Exactly wht they tell ’em ladies
chineke jesus!…pack well