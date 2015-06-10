BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Lagos Husband Seeks Divorce Over Wife’s “Unknown Pregnancy”

10.06.2015 at By 26 Comments

dreamstime_xl_16925361

A businessman named Samson on Wednesday urged an Ojo Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his three-year-old marriage over his wife’s unknown pregnancy.

Muse told the court that his wife, Tunrayo was unfaithful, adding that such a woman should not be seen as his wife.

“My wife fights a lot, uses dangerous weapons to attack me, she is too troublesome, does not take care of our son, I’m no longer in love with her. A woman that sleeps about with different men is not worthy to be a wife, in fact the seven months-old pregnancy she is carrying is from an unknown source,” he said.

“I cannot live with a woman who has become promiscuous, sleeping around, in fact, she has become too troublesome and does not have any regard for me.”

He assured the court that he would abide to the court’s order to pay N30,000 monthly feeding allowances for their two-year-old son to ensure the divorce.

“I need this court to dissolve our marriage and also grant me permission to be in possession of my son because she cannot take good care of him. My son, legally named Faruk is currently referred to as ‘Pack well’ at the motor parks, I cannot take it any longer, I need quick action,’’ he said.

Tunrayo, 38, however, denied Muse’s claims, saying that her husband abandoned her and she had to seek help from other men.

“My husband does not take care of me, he has carried out deals of over two million naira in my presence. His sister is the Deputy Iyaloja of Okoko Market, yet he cannot even pay my dowry, I cannot say who owns this pregnancy, but I cannot release my son to him,’’ she said.

The President of the court, Joseph Ogunmola, advised the husband to keep his promise of giving feeding allowance to his son.

Ogunmola adjourned the case till June 29, for judgment.

Photo Credit: Carlosphotos/Dreamstime.com

26 Comments on Lagos Husband Seeks Divorce Over Wife’s “Unknown Pregnancy”
  • zii June 10, 2015 at 2:52 pm

    “Deputy iyaloja” ????

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • Ochouba Chidinma June 10, 2015 at 2:55 pm

    Y’all Need JESUS!

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • DoroAnon June 10, 2015 at 3:07 pm

    My people say ECHE!! (World) Mama packwell has said her own, she cannot say who owns her pregnancy n she won’t release her son to papa pack well. Aru

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • lui June 10, 2015 at 3:08 pm

    Wonders shall never end

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • beautycee June 10, 2015 at 3:26 pm

    lols! @faruk now know as pack-well. drama everywhere. how will u call her ur wife when u have not married her. that she has a son for u does not make her ur wife. abeg oga pay ur dues and pack well jor

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Anita June 10, 2015 at 3:58 pm

    Mama Pack well abeg release pack well to his father, let him be raised in a house not a motor park, unless you want him to end up as a motor park tout. You should be ashamed, you can’t say who owns the pregnancy and the one you are living with is yet to pay your dowry. You surely don’t have respect for yourself and point of correction he is not your husband since he has not paid your dowry, he your man friend who you born pikin for, take note. The man that is asking for divorce sef wetin happen as you never pay dowry he is not your wife in my own opinion and the court that is judging the matter in legal terms who is someone’s wife/husband? I want to know.

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • MC June 10, 2015 at 7:40 pm

      Maybe they are legally married and not traditionally married??….seeing as they say they are married, she is ‘wife’….and they are going the legal route to get a divorce…just maybe.

      Love this! 24
  • Amiira June 10, 2015 at 4:05 pm

    Faruk becomes ‘Park Well’. Nothing wet person no go hear for Lagos

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Ello Bae June 10, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    Tori for town.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Olayemi June 10, 2015 at 4:29 pm

    Hian! Madam abeg park well. LOL.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ June 10, 2015 at 4:47 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said..
    .
    This is reason i have concluded that i will taste all my future kids to be sure if am their dad… Women aint loyal i swear….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • Below average June 10, 2015 at 7:07 pm

      You will “taste” your children? Lmfao igbo nigg*s and their accents. I’m weeping

      Love this! 37
    • Reverse June 10, 2015 at 8:57 pm

      Igbo nigg*s? You are indeed ‘below average ‘and should be weeping at your stupidity!

      Love this! 21
    • cool blue June 10, 2015 at 7:16 pm

      You’ll “taste” all your kids? Like wine tasting or?

      Love this! 31
  • tunmi June 10, 2015 at 4:51 pm

    Awww see my name. Anyways. Why include atubrayo’s age but not Samson’s. But guy, you did not pay the dowry na

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • yeah June 10, 2015 at 4:56 pm

    Why can’t you say who owns the pregnancy,or they are so numerous u don’t know which of them.Mama park well, release park well, to papa park well.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Californiabawlar June 10, 2015 at 5:08 pm

    Abeg, how Samson take shange to Muse?? omg! I’m constantly fascinated by the street lifestyle mehn.

    Now to the matat for gran, I gbadun this woman jare, i always say education and religion nahim bring boundage to Nigerian women. See this woman now, she just tanda gidigba to tell everyone she was getting some ‘help’ outside and on top she no sabi her babaydada… and she obviously don’t curr…woohooo! Hi-5 mija!

    if your husband no do hin job, contract it out…Men, if you don’t love, respect and financially satify ya woman, she will get it elsewhere (read sarcasm from all those yeye manuals on how to keep a man).

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Mansa June 10, 2015 at 5:32 pm

    Wow! What a woman? Bam! Park-well couple. Lol

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • manasseh June 10, 2015 at 5:40 pm

    mama park well is confuse

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Fola June 10, 2015 at 5:46 pm

    To all those making comments about payment of dowry obviously for them to be in court there must have being a marriage at a registry this is what is recognized by marriage in the law court not the dowry you paid in your village ,Btw no every culture have dowry payment like that

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Fola June 10, 2015 at 5:48 pm

    Not every….

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Fola June 10, 2015 at 6:09 pm

    registry or customary/Islamic court…

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Elsa June 10, 2015 at 6:45 pm

    Tori don woowoo!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Hian June 11, 2015 at 6:53 am

    He should go back and pray for her. He should cry out in prayers at midnight (naked) so she will hear and she will change. God does not like divorce. Who will marry him after 1? She will just replace him (as already seen). Oga, she will change. Love her more, nag less, wear red boxers and give her money…in the night, have a heart to heart with her and I am sure she will change. Abi no be so una dey tell these women?

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Mbaks June 11, 2015 at 3:08 pm

      hahahahahahahahaha. Egba mi oo

      Hi5 sista
      Exactly wht they tell ’em ladies

      Love this! 16
  • joy doroh June 24, 2015 at 5:11 pm

    chineke jesus!…pack well

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija