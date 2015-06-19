MC Galaxy is the New King of Dance as he Shoots ‘Komolop Cholop’ Video

MC Galaxy just wrapped up the shooting of his latest video – Komolop Cholop – and it looks quite interesting.
The Sekem crooner is styled as a king in the video and he’s got interesting subjects with white painted faces.
The video was shot in South Africa; see photos of the shoot below.
Photo Credit: Instagram/mcgalaxymcg
The devil & his demons… so demonic inspired
He looks like a jester.
Komolop Cholop??? And what’s that suppose to mean???
Hmmmm…Looks really demonic. Hope no twisted intentions??
I cant…..mba, no comment
bia galaxy… draw your ear… this is too much.. stop trying so hard… you rnt memorable.. nek unek was lovely.. sekem was nice.. people danced along.. then you came with all the other rubbish.. trying to create nigerias next dance move.. bt it was a flop.. please stop it.. i jst kent