MC Galaxy is the New King of Dance as he Shoots ‘Komolop Cholop’ Video

19.06.2015

MC Galaxy Video Shoot (2)MC Galaxy just wrapped up the shooting of his latest video – Komolop Cholop – and it looks quite interesting.

The Sekem crooner is styled as a king in the video and he’s got interesting subjects with white painted faces.

The video was shot in South Africa; see photos of the shoot below.

MC Galaxy Video Shoot (6) MC Galaxy Video Shoot (7) MC Galaxy Video Shoot (4) MC Galaxy Video Shoot (8) MC Galaxy Video Shoot (1) MC Galaxy Video Shoot (3) MC Galaxy Video Shoot (5)

Photo Credit: Instagram/mcgalaxymcg

6 Comments on MC Galaxy is the New King of Dance as he Shoots ‘Komolop Cholop’ Video
  • hmmmm June 19, 2015 at 12:22 pm

    The devil & his demons… so demonic inspired

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • TK June 19, 2015 at 1:24 pm

    He looks like a jester.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Chizzy June 19, 2015 at 2:38 pm

    Komolop Cholop??? And what’s that suppose to mean???

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • lorna June 19, 2015 at 3:27 pm

    Hmmmm…Looks really demonic. Hope no twisted intentions??

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • polypoly June 19, 2015 at 3:29 pm

    I cant…..mba, no comment

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • le coco June 19, 2015 at 9:06 pm

    bia galaxy… draw your ear… this is too much.. stop trying so hard… you rnt memorable.. nek unek was lovely.. sekem was nice.. people danced along.. then you came with all the other rubbish.. trying to create nigerias next dance move.. bt it was a flop.. please stop it.. i jst kent

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Post a comment

