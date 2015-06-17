Pres. Buhari Receives Warm Welcome as He Arrives in Kaduna – PHOTOS

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently visiting Kaduna State.
Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from governor of the state, Nasir El Rufai and residents:
Photo Credit: Twitter/Buhari
17.06.2015 at By Afope Atoyebi 5 Comments
Sai Baba.. Kaduna State gov deserve that quick visitation.
Sai Baba! Sai Mallam!
Oga presido, abeg stay one place, your waka waka don too much
The agbada he wore at his inauguration dinner. If Mr President can repeat clothes I see no reason why those law makers can’t re-rock their old clothes.
what baba is doing is normal,. may allah help him. i pray god make everything possible for him so that he can deliver us from the problem we are facing in nigeria