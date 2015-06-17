BellaNaija

Pres. Buhari Receives Warm Welcome as He Arrives in Kaduna – PHOTOS

17.06.2015

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently visiting Kaduna State.

Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from governor of the state, Nasir El Rufai and residents:

President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna 3 President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna 4 Buhari in Kaduna1

Photo Credit: Twitter/Buhari

5 Comments
  • Gistyinka Blog June 17, 2015 at 12:01 pm

    Sai Baba.. Kaduna State gov deserve that quick visitation.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Olori Tari June 17, 2015 at 1:44 pm

    Sai Baba! Sai Mallam!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Taipan June 17, 2015 at 2:04 pm

    Oga presido, abeg stay one place, your waka waka don too much

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Missy j June 17, 2015 at 2:14 pm

    The agbada he wore at his inauguration dinner. If Mr President can repeat clothes I see no reason why those law makers can’t re-rock their old clothes.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • saliu akeem June 17, 2015 at 5:02 pm

    what baba is doing is normal,. may allah help him. i pray god make everything possible for him so that he can deliver us from the problem we are facing in nigeria

    Love this! 6 Reply
