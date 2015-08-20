BellaNaija

Inspired!

Actress Aisha Hinds Certainly Got People Talking with this Outfit at ‘Hand of God’ Series Premiere

20.08.2015 at By 49 Comments

Aisha HindsAmerican actress Aisha Hinds was one of the stars who attended the premiere of Amazon’s Series ‘Hand of God‘ at Ace Theater Downtown LA on Wednesday, August 19 in Los Angeles, California.

The 39-year-old actress turned heads as she displayed her stomach in a revealing outfit.

She rocked a pair of green harem pants with a black cape jacket with split sleeves and a black bra. She accessorized with a black felt hat, a long silver necklace, a black tote and a pair of chunky heeled sandals.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Actress Aisha Hinds attends the Amazon premiere screening for original drama series "Hand Of God" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 19: Actress Aisha Hinds attends the Amazon premiere screening for original drama series “Hand Of God” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

What do you think of her outfit?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/David Livingston

Comment  49

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Movies & TV

49 Comments on Actress Aisha Hinds Certainly Got People Talking with this Outfit at ‘Hand of God’ Series Premiere
  • Scared homosapien August 20, 2015 at 6:21 pm

    Orishirishi!

    Love this! 122 Reply
  • shayooo August 20, 2015 at 6:22 pm

    What is the meaning of this please?

    Love this! 132 Reply
  • jummai August 20, 2015 at 6:35 pm

    Trashy!!!!!

    Love this! 118 Reply
  • Kaeto August 20, 2015 at 6:38 pm

    Now we notice her because she got your attention and now you bring her to us.

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • Zandyzay August 20, 2015 at 6:40 pm

    Hian!!!!!

    Love this! 117 Reply
  • Miss Pee August 20, 2015 at 7:10 pm

    Please what are my eyes seeing? Smh

    Love this! 113 Reply
  • Rogue August 20, 2015 at 7:11 pm

    Hell naaaaaaah…..TF is dis???

    Love this! 118 Reply
  • Ruby Dee August 20, 2015 at 7:16 pm

    Thats how someone ran marathon with menstral blood rubbing down her leg, saying she is bringing attention to a ’cause’…. absolutely didsguting! I tire for all this attention-whoring! Mscheeew! She looks disgusting showing her tummy by the way!

    Love this! 133 Reply
    • PurpleiciousBabe August 21, 2015 at 12:53 am

      loool.. @dripping period whilst running/showcasing a cause. thats funny and weird. Some people priorities. I recall a lady that went on this morning on ITV campaigning against women shaving their armpits…Shooo… why na. talking about nature. In that case, walk naked. LOl I kinda get people like that but sha the world has moved on. Maybe concentrate on charity work perhaps. x

      Re. Aisha Hinds first time hearing about her… had to google search her.
      Never seen in her in any movies before maybe I dont watch alot or she features in niche movies.
      MMMMmmmmmm she must have a reason for coming out dressed like this.
      Ooops I thought it was a guy.
      Kudos to self love abi nah..

      Love this! 107
    • nun of urs January 7, 2017 at 6:37 am

      It’s obvious from your comment and many others on this thread as absent minded as you (if not more), that you are conditioned and BRAINWASHED by WHITE Western society and what “THEY” THINK & BELIEVE to be “beautiful.” It’s caused you to see yourself when you look at the NUBIAN QUEEN in the photo as hiddeous and unacceptable to society. So sad but very true….

      Love this! 29
  • Marie Antoinette August 20, 2015 at 7:31 pm

    Smh…I miss Joan Rivers…

    Love this! 148 Reply
  • kim August 20, 2015 at 7:38 pm

    Heeeeeeeediiiiiiiiouuuuuusssssaaaaaaa! Thank u.

    Love this! 116 Reply
  • wuggy August 20, 2015 at 7:42 pm

    The outfit or the scar? which “elephant” are you really asking our opinion about? The outfit is nothing we haven’t seen in the Hollywood before.

    Love this! 131 Reply
    • Ruby Dee August 20, 2015 at 8:11 pm

      The scar, the massive tummy, the bra and the trousers are all not ‘werking’ for me!

      Love this! 118
  • Ada August 20, 2015 at 7:58 pm

    Hmmm. The outfit is hideous even for a 20 year old talk less of a 39 year old!

    Love this! 111 Reply
  • Mama August 20, 2015 at 8:20 pm

    Hot mess

    Love this! 109 Reply
  • tai omo yoruba nimi August 20, 2015 at 8:26 pm

    many are crazy but few are roaming..this is an utter eyesore to the core…yuk!!

    Love this! 127 Reply
  • bruno August 20, 2015 at 8:38 pm

    she is a “strong” black woman.

    Love this! 139 Reply
    • Smackdown August 21, 2015 at 10:11 am

      Eh ya Bruno….na auto correct cause am ooo abi?
      You won type “wrong” instead of “strong”. Technology sha!!!!!

      Love this! 108
  • DrkNite August 20, 2015 at 8:49 pm

    LOL! That outfit is hot. where can i get that jacket?

    Love this! 105 Reply
  • naveah August 20, 2015 at 8:52 pm

    First, I thought that was a man. Second, the outfit was unnecessary. Third, was she was trying to make a statement about her scar? I don’t get the whole half naked magician look but maybe it’s not for me to understand and I’m totally okay with that because IF I did understand it e go mean sey I don join the madness.

    Love this! 114 Reply
  • big bele August 20, 2015 at 9:05 pm

    WHY NOT SHOW OFF OUR BIG BELLY? why does it have to be always flat stomach this and that.. Forcing women to have surgery, to suck their tommy just to look flat.. I say God damit.. show off the big beele… with di foufou. and egussi soup.. BE NATURAL, BE YOURSELF.. SHOW OFF THE BIG BELE..

    Love this! 156 Reply
    • Nahum August 20, 2015 at 10:12 pm

      Ah sisteh… A beg enh make we wey get big bele, esp after childbirth, a beg make we keep it under wraps. Bikonu

      Love this! 107
    • Gia August 20, 2015 at 10:44 pm

      “Show off the big bele”
      ahahahahahahahahahahahah!

      Love this! 108
    • peace August 20, 2015 at 11:00 pm

      Preach!!! Tell them o…All these people quick to judge. Tell them.

      Love this! 117
    • paloma August 21, 2015 at 8:51 am

      LMAO assuming it’s was a flat Belly peeps wnt say nada…

      Love this! 110
  • TrueTalkCritique August 20, 2015 at 9:18 pm

    All I see is a woman with massive guts and self love! This picture tells a story…..one that promotes loving yourself in spite of your flaws and society’s dictation on what beauty looks like!

    Love this! 137 Reply
    • peace August 20, 2015 at 10:59 pm

      Thank you….She isn’t worried about her scars or not having flat abs…All i see now is women half naked in bikinis (sometimes nothing) showing their flat stomach, all because they are “claiming” getting fit, and no one says anything about that. At least she has a jacket on…

      Love this! 132
    • Yes? August 21, 2015 at 12:03 pm

      Oh no you got it all wrong! This has nothing to do with self love..maybe seen at a pool side party or beach, could have seemed ok,

      Love this! 106
  • Olu August 20, 2015 at 9:19 pm

    “Female empowerment” in full view.

    If males can show their mid-section, why cant females…………….?

    No complaints………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • apinks August 20, 2015 at 9:45 pm

    Is she pregnant or what?

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • concerned9ja August 20, 2015 at 10:08 pm

    Social media choi!!…all the dysfunctional and disturbed folk we been hiding now social media has unleashed them all…God help us all

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • mary August 20, 2015 at 10:14 pm

    this is exactly the things i see and i remember Joan Rivers

    Love this! 113 Reply
  • leftbrained August 20, 2015 at 10:47 pm

    Many are mad, few are roaming the street and she is definitedly one.
    Worisdis na, disgracing the female anatomy

    Love this! 102 Reply
  • Nahum August 20, 2015 at 10:50 pm

    This is just my humble opinion and many people will disagree (no be fight o, so don’t insult me) but I think that we women can find better ways to empower ourselves rather than exposing our naked bodies. Whether slim or full-figured, I think we should strive to reach greater heights…not the right to roam around naked. Just my thought sha

    Love this! 128 Reply
    • peace August 20, 2015 at 10:56 pm

      If this was Beyonce, would you have said all what you just said???

      Love this! 121
    • Nahum August 20, 2015 at 11:44 pm

      Actually, yes I would!!! I think public nudity in both men and women is unnecessary and pointless.

      Love this! 121
  • peace August 20, 2015 at 10:55 pm

    I don’t see anything wrong with this. Society tells people what’s right for the red carpet and stuff…All i see if a woman who isn’t afraid to show her scars, doesn’t care about abs or whatever. Yes i do agree that less skin is always good especially for a woman, but it it was beyonce who wore this…every one would have been speaking a different language.

    Love this! 122 Reply
  • tayo August 21, 2015 at 12:00 am

    lol….rotflmfao…I cnt stop laughing…TF ™ was she thinking to wear dis piece of shit…her stomach( im nt judging bt st least she cud do it some justice…btw…I think she looks like a mismstched piece of malfunctioned wardrobe….im sorry bt I had to say smtin

    Love this! 111 Reply
  • Manny August 21, 2015 at 2:06 am

    Maybe she’s being bold and making a statement and all that
    Maybe it’s a cry for help

    Love this! 108 Reply
  • zabbadesigns August 21, 2015 at 8:24 am

    She is just looking super stunning.

    Love this! 110 Reply
  • Angiee August 21, 2015 at 9:02 am

    Gone are the days when clothes were meant to cover our bodies. Now it’s a different game altogether. The primary aim of putting on clothes is now defeated. Everybody wears all sort of rubbish just to gain attention. What a shameless world!

    Love this! 108 Reply
  • Smackdown August 21, 2015 at 9:34 am

    Awwww a big congrats to her on the pregnancy…I pray she has a bouncing baby boy. Oh wait!!! She’s not pregnant? Then wharrrraf**ck is this?

    Love this! 105 Reply
  • Christianise August 21, 2015 at 5:38 pm

    For those of you who’s saying all her all kinds of ugly things about her . You guys should be ashamed of yourself. The of the event is call “Hand Of God.” Did it ever come to y’ all mind that she might had come from a very dark place where she could have lost her life. Having a scar doesn’t mean you disgusting and nasty. My older sister has a scar just like that due to a deadly car crash when she was pregnant with her first child and she almost died from that crash. This women could’ve had a big surgery that left her with this big scar. And to see most of you calling her all kinds of things because she showing her scar. She she suppose to be ashamed because she has a scar. Many of you that’s bad mouthing her probably look worst than she looks.

    Love this! 114 Reply
  • J August 21, 2015 at 8:40 pm

    At 39 dressing 19?? Acting all bohemian and quirky when she should dress to be taken serious as an actress.

    Love this! 109 Reply
  • frank teacher August 22, 2015 at 12:32 pm

    everything; from pants to colours to good-looking skin all look great if we look at each one as separates… the clothing are nice pieces, her skin looks great at her age, the sandals are not bad…
    the only wahala is the putting it together…
    its a miss

    Love this! 107 Reply
  • Bria Bro April 12, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    They shoot horses don’t they? Put us out of her misery

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • alejandro. September 21, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    exelent actres.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Amelia Dean October 29, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I think she looks beautiful. What I wouldn’t give to have Aisha’s confidence! She’s so strong and empowering; that scar shows just that. This woman radiates beauty.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija