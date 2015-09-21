Bizarre! Lagos Man Stabs 74 Year Old Father| Absconds with Heart

There was pandemonium in the Ipaja area of Lagos State after a man stabbed his 74-year-old father to death and absconded with his heart.
The individual, Nelson Oamen, stabbed his father, Ehiremen Oamen, during an argument, Punch reports.
Residents in the area told newsmen that the 34-year-old is a drug addict, who does not have a stable job, and frequently had violent clashes with people in the area.
The deceased, Ehiremen, was a retired worker at a company in Apapa, who was battling with stroke. Because of his condition, he usually remained indoors.
On Friday, Nelson, who was reportedly high on drugs, stabbed his father to death in his bedroom, and covered his body with a blanket.
It was Nelson’s younger sister who discovered their father’s body.
Eyewitnesses state,“on that Friday, some people saw him in the afternoon. The people who saw him said he was unstable. He went into their house, and it was a few minutes later that they found the father dead. He fled immediately. When I went in to see the corpse, I observed that the old man was stabbed in several places. No one could have been so wicked except one was on drugs.”
Photo Credit: Punch
Lots of psychiatric problems in Nigeria. ‘Drugs is not the only problem here. We need more psychologists and psychiatrists conspicuously present in the society so people can address this problems. church et all is good but we need professionals cause a lot of Nigerians that may even seem functioning are very mentally unstable…worrisome
how many Nigerians can aford that chi-e-z, someone that is yet to eat won’t even think of seeing a psychologist
The way naija people can spend money on new phone or watev else. It’s just some nogerians don’t even think of the possibility of mental illness being real. It’s always family or demonic attavk rather than trying to find a real explanation behind irrational behaiviors.
