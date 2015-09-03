BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen to Mo’Hits All Stars – Pere

03.09.2015 at By 10 Comments

Mo'Hits All Stars - Pere - BellaNaija - September - 2015

Say say want to dance with you pere!

When Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, D’Prince and Kay Switch made music together!

Hip-hop lovers are familiar with the story of the now defunct Mo’ Hits crew that gave us back to back hits during their era. Mo’ Hits All Stars released their compilation album titled “Curriculum Vitae” in 2007 which housed several national hits. Among these hits is our #ThrowbackTrack – “Pere“.

Produced by none other than Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, D’Prince and Kay Switch all attempt to win a lady’s heart by singing about what they can offer individually. Shot by DJ Tee Films, the video was released in 2008 and featured cameo appearance by Ikechukwu Killz.

Refresh and tell us who you think had the best verse!

Watch!

Listen to Mo’Hits All Stars – Pere 

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Iyanya-Away-produced-by-Mastercraft-January-2014-BellaNaija.mp3]

Download

10 Comments on Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen to Mo’Hits All Stars – Pere
  • beee September 3, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    Wish you guys will be back together sha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!11111

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Kiiki September 3, 2015 at 1:58 pm

    #Jam!!!!!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • funmi September 3, 2015 at 2:11 pm

    Jam for days

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Tari September 3, 2015 at 2:23 pm

    Na my jam be this o.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • cheryl September 3, 2015 at 2:25 pm

    omo, i rocked this song oooo, jeezz cant blive a 2007 video looks so old right now, *cries in old age*

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Rude gal September 3, 2015 at 2:27 pm

    Don Baba da Boss & this his walking stick have been together forever..lol

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Tari September 3, 2015 at 2:38 pm

    Refresh and tell us who you think had the best verse;

    The blackest of them all!!!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Olori Tari September 3, 2015 at 3:22 pm

    TUNE! I’m going to listen to mohits songs this evening! ALL of them.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Abk September 3, 2015 at 3:54 pm

    Lol, see Dr. Sid! ????

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Esther September 3, 2015 at 10:53 pm

    This jam is a tuneee for dayss??

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija