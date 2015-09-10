Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen to Sir Shina Peters – Afro Juju

Let’s take a break from hip-hop?
What’s up Afro Juju lovers? It’s “Sir” Shina Peters‘ “Afro Juju” for #ThrowbackTrack this week!
“Shinamania” was the rave of the Nigerian music scene in 1989 as music lovers purchased their copy of Shina Peters’ debut album “Afro-Juju Series 1“. With SSP’s unique blend of Juju, Afro beat and Fuji-style percussion, it wasn’t too long before the album went double platinum. DOUBLE PLATINUM!
“Afro Juju” was the hit track off the album and the track is sure to get you on your feet. When this song came on at parties, adults knew it was time to groove and spray money on the dance floor.
Shina Peters was awarded Juju Musician of the Year, made a video and went on to tour South Africa, Europe, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and United States.
“Sir Shina Peters & His International Stars” popularised Juju music world wide and is still the pioneer of the Afro Juju music genre. With 16 albums to his name, he is signed to Orbit Entertainment in New York, USA.
Refresh!
Listen to Sir Shina Peters – Afro Juju[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Shina-Peters-Afro-Juju-BellaNaija-September-2015.mp3]
Good music!!!
I don’t have Robb handy so I shall not be clicking on that video.
Wasere.. Throw back oldies
Afrojuju shina peters igbatiwa lode x2
teletele ri etijorisirisi
suegbe ijo ridinrindin emu kurolara
ijo shina tagbatewe, ilu shina…………
‘good times at lagos country club’ gosh i had a great childhood.
Gosh! I rocked this album as a little kid. There was always a dance competition with this song at every child party back then. Even till now, i can still sing all song from beginning to end cos my dad bought the videos in the house then as kids. This man must perform at my wedding. This album was epic!!
I had to tell myself to behave, I am at work!
Good music, bringing back some memories meeeen, Shiiiiiii
Now you are TALKING BN, not that you will bring Tiwa Savage and Wiz Kid and be calling it throw back.. Orits Wiliki, Majek Fashek,Mike Okri, Alex Zitto, Alex O, Blackky,, Daniel Wilson and Of course SSP, I can even allow you put Remedies there..infact I hereby appoint myself BN oldies police………
Awww, we added this to our wedding playlist and the dance-floor exploded when it came on. Great song!
BN pls can we have a throwback track of his second album as in the first track,i cant recollect its name,that is my favourite,thx in advance and in arrears lol
Hmmm this is one sure way to identify the oldies on BN! Lol!! I rocked this song with my “lonbodi (LongBody) gown!
BN Thanks.
This song was something else and still is, anytime, anyday and anywhere. SSP got this one very perfect. everyone dance to this music, even my aboki brothers and sisters with my omo nnas. BN, this is indeed #throwback
This jam brings back memories. I was in JS1 when SSP released this and it was a phenomenon. We recorded one his concerts at waterparks Ikeja on VHS and used to play it all day during the holidays. – jam of life.
#Nostalgia, #fun-times, #afro-juju, #sir Shina Peters, #Goodtimes….. Oshe!!!
Back in the early 90’s…
No party ends without playing this song. Oh how I loved dancing to the rhythm as a child. The only lyrics that I could say then was “Afro juju ooo the difference is clear”