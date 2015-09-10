Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen to Sir Shina Peters – Afro Juju

Let’s take a break from hip-hop?

What’s up Afro Juju lovers? It’s “Sir” Shina Peters‘ “Afro Juju” for #ThrowbackTrack this week!

“Shinamania” was the rave of the Nigerian music scene in 1989 as music lovers purchased their copy of Shina Peters’ debut album “Afro-Juju Series 1“. With SSP’s unique blend of Juju, Afro beat and Fuji-style percussion, it wasn’t too long before the album went double platinum. DOUBLE PLATINUM!

“Afro Juju” was the hit track off the album and the track is sure to get you on your feet. When this song came on at parties, adults knew it was time to groove and spray money on the dance floor.

Shina Peters was awarded Juju Musician of the Year, made a video and went on to tour South Africa, Europe, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and United States.

“Sir Shina Peters & His International Stars” popularised Juju music world wide and is still the pioneer of the Afro Juju music genre. With 16 albums to his name, he is signed to Orbit Entertainment in New York, USA.

