BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen to Sir Shina Peters – Afro Juju

10.09.2015 at By 16 Comments

Shina Peters - Afro Juju - BellaNaija - September - 2015

Let’s take a break from hip-hop?

What’s up Afro Juju lovers? It’s “Sir” Shina Peters‘ “Afro Juju” for #ThrowbackTrack this week!

Shinamania” was the rave of the Nigerian music scene in 1989 as music lovers purchased their copy of Shina Peters’ debut album “Afro-Juju Series 1“. With SSP’s unique blend of Juju, Afro beat and Fuji-style percussion, it wasn’t too long before the album went double platinum. DOUBLE PLATINUM!

“Afro Juju” was the hit track off the album and the track is sure to get you on your feet. When this song came on at parties, adults knew it was time to groove and spray money on the dance floor.

Shina Peters was awarded Juju Musician of the Year, made a video and went on to tour South Africa, Europe, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and United States.

Sir Shina Peters & His International Stars” popularised Juju music world wide and is still the pioneer of the Afro Juju music genre. With 16 albums to his name, he is signed to Orbit Entertainment in New York, USA.

Refresh!

Listen to Sir Shina Peters – Afro Juju

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Shina-Peters-Afro-Juju-BellaNaija-September-2015.mp3]

Download

16 Comments on Do You Remember This #ThrowbackTrack? Listen to Sir Shina Peters – Afro Juju
  • ennycoolwater September 10, 2015 at 12:34 pm

    Good music!!!

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Manny September 11, 2015 at 1:52 am

      I don’t have Robb handy so I shall not be clicking on that video.

      Love this! 8
  • Ade September 10, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    Wasere.. Throw back oldies

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • kemi September 13, 2015 at 4:06 pm

      Afrojuju shina peters igbatiwa lode x2
      teletele ri etijorisirisi
      suegbe ijo ridinrindin emu kurolara
      ijo shina tagbatewe, ilu shina…………

      ‘good times at lagos country club’ gosh i had a great childhood.

      Love this! 7
  • missappleberry September 10, 2015 at 12:43 pm

    Gosh! I rocked this album as a little kid. There was always a dance competition with this song at every child party back then. Even till now, i can still sing all song from beginning to end cos my dad bought the videos in the house then as kids. This man must perform at my wedding. This album was epic!!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Moxie September 10, 2015 at 12:52 pm

    I had to tell myself to behave, I am at work!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Mo September 10, 2015 at 1:03 pm

    Good music, bringing back some memories meeeen, Shiiiiiii

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Niola September 10, 2015 at 1:16 pm

    Now you are TALKING BN, not that you will bring Tiwa Savage and Wiz Kid and be calling it throw back.. Orits Wiliki, Majek Fashek,Mike Okri, Alex Zitto, Alex O, Blackky,, Daniel Wilson and Of course SSP, I can even allow you put Remedies there..infact I hereby appoint myself BN oldies police………

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Friday’s otherchild September 10, 2015 at 1:25 pm

    Awww, we added this to our wedding playlist and the dance-floor exploded when it came on. Great song!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Diddy September 10, 2015 at 1:38 pm

    BN pls can we have a throwback track of his second album as in the first track,i cant recollect its name,that is my favourite,thx in advance and in arrears lol

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Taiwo September 10, 2015 at 2:47 pm

    Hmmm this is one sure way to identify the oldies on BN! Lol!! I rocked this song with my “lonbodi (LongBody) gown!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ibinabo September 10, 2015 at 3:45 pm

    BN Thanks.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • prince September 10, 2015 at 4:16 pm

    This song was something else and still is, anytime, anyday and anywhere. SSP got this one very perfect. everyone dance to this music, even my aboki brothers and sisters with my omo nnas. BN, this is indeed #throwback

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Demashi September 10, 2015 at 8:21 pm

    This jam brings back memories. I was in JS1 when SSP released this and it was a phenomenon. We recorded one his concerts at waterparks Ikeja on VHS and used to play it all day during the holidays. – jam of life.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • nwa nna September 10, 2015 at 8:41 pm

    #Nostalgia, #fun-times, #afro-juju, #sir Shina Peters, #Goodtimes….. Oshe!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • nuellavista September 10, 2015 at 9:57 pm

    Back in the early 90’s…
    No party ends without playing this song. Oh how I loved dancing to the rhythm as a child. The only lyrics that I could say then was “Afro juju ooo the difference is clear”

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija