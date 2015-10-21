Chiwetel Ejiofor spotted kissing New Girlfriend | BNers reveal Identity…Find Out

Chiwetel Ejiofor has a new girlfriend!

…and for whatever reason, the press seems to like her more than his previous companion.

The Hollywood star has not publicly discussed the relationship but has been spotted holding hands with his new boo several times over the last few weeks.

Just yesterday, the pair were spotted in NYC – smiling, gisting and kissing.

A photo posted by Ramses F. (@kingramsesfresh1) on Oct 20, 2015 at 5:15pm PDT



We love the way she is laughing at whatever he is saying…cute!

Update

Our BellaNaijarians, you guys are the real MVP!

Chiwetel’s girlfriend is Australian model – Frances Aaternir.

Frances is based in New York and London. You can follow her on Instagram @frannyneverfran



Photo Credit: Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images