Chiwetel Ejiofor spotted kissing New Girlfriend | BNers reveal Identity…Find Out

21.10.2015 at By 33 Comments

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Chiwetel Ejiofor is seen in Soho with a friend on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Chiwetel Ejiofor is seen in Soho with girlfriend on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Chiwetel Ejiofor has a new girlfriend!
…and for whatever reason, the press seems to like her more than his previous companion.

The Hollywood star has not publicly discussed the relationship but has been spotted holding hands with his new boo several times over the last few weeks.

Just yesterday, the pair were spotted in NYC – smiling, gisting and kissing.

A photo posted by Ramses F. (@kingramsesfresh1) on


We love the way she is laughing at whatever he is saying…cute!

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Chiwetel Ejiofor is seen in Soho with a friend on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Chiwetel Ejiofor is seen in Soho with a friend on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Chiwetel Ejiofor is seen in Soho with a friend on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Update
Our BellaNaijarians, you guys are the real MVP!
Chiwetel’s girlfriend is Australian model – Frances Aaternir.
Frances is based in New York and London. You can follow her on Instagram @frannyneverfran
Frances Aaternir
Photo Credit: Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images

33 Comments on Chiwetel Ejiofor spotted kissing New Girlfriend | BNers reveal Identity…Find Out
  • BlueEyed October 21, 2015 at 8:50 am

    I love her too!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • xag October 21, 2015 at 8:55 am

    Whatever the case, its clear he’s not a fan of big-booty gals.

    Love this! 59 Reply
    • Damilola October 21, 2015 at 8:35 pm

      Acting in couple of slave movies will make you go back to your roots real quick…lol
      I think, its bcos chiwetel previous relationship looked too serious and calculated judging from their pics. But this one they are smiling, he looks relaxed, and I will say beautiful couple.

      Love this! 13
    • Reese October 22, 2015 at 4:19 pm

      She is not black.

      Love this! 0
  • beauty October 21, 2015 at 8:58 am

    Marry her already!!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • nene+ October 21, 2015 at 9:07 am

    I like the girl too.
    Please marry her this time bro.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Esther Asuquo October 21, 2015 at 9:20 am

    I never knew this guy is this cute, wow…watching him in Half of a Yellow sun will make you dislike his looks but love his intelligence coupled with his igbotic language . Am loving your haircut. Please marry her o.. if shes the on that tickles your fancy!

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • I.G : Food Assasin October 21, 2015 at 10:12 am

    Cool… mehn this Paparazzi nah real stalker..

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • dejioflife October 21, 2015 at 11:06 am

    How do you feel about this Ugochi…….

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • EZEANI NELSON NNAEMEKA October 21, 2015 at 4:37 pm

      THAT’S NICE HAO

      Love this! 1
  • Que October 21, 2015 at 12:12 pm

    well she’s gorgeous!!!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • cleo October 21, 2015 at 1:02 pm

    Awwwwww!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Lovey Dovey. I love!!!!!!!!!!!
    Marry her already

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Tikka Masala October 21, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    She’s black?!! YAAASSSS!!! I so approve! LOL…

    Love this! 48 Reply
    • X-Factor October 21, 2015 at 3:41 pm

      Really???

      Love this! 19
    • EZEANI NELSON NNAEMEKA October 21, 2015 at 4:38 pm

      YAA

      Love this! 8
  • Sky Blue October 21, 2015 at 2:08 pm

    Ooohhh… That’s frannyneverfran on IG, I believe. Model chic.

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • word October 21, 2015 at 3:04 pm

      Yes its her @frannyneverfran

      Love this! 2
  • hezekina pollutina October 21, 2015 at 3:08 pm

    Gorgeous Girl! Too young though. He needs someone more mature and worldly to match his level of intelligence and experience. But looks like they are enjoying themselves.

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • lorenz October 21, 2015 at 10:19 pm

      And you’re that person? Did anyone say she was dumb,

      Love this! 16
  • Iyun October 21, 2015 at 4:42 pm

    Awww I love them, they are so cute.. All the best to them

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Prince October 21, 2015 at 5:06 pm

    She looks really good. they’re good together

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Joke October 21, 2015 at 7:59 pm

    As long as she is black, I”m good. Kudos to him! You can say that I’m shallow or whatever, but too many of these Caucasian women take black men particularly the successful ones, but Caucasian men don’t date/marry black women in the same numbers causing a serious imbalance in the USA. Please don’t crucify me because this is real in the USA!

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • kenny October 21, 2015 at 8:01 pm

    wow..he is so cute.dey look gud together

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • lovey dovey October 21, 2015 at 9:48 pm

    Lovey dovey! I feel u

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Deprene October 21, 2015 at 10:45 pm

    So what if she’s white?. ..lol..dat sounds racist.yet we always playing victim.a white man dares not make such commentary in support of their own.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • hmmmmmmmm October 22, 2015 at 1:18 am

    Once you go Black you can’t go back hehe. Our Iyawo fine baje baje. His ex girlfriend look so old like grandma to me. I am sure she was nice lady but this a correct upgrade hi5 my brother.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • The Buttery Hotness October 22, 2015 at 8:51 am

    Darn! I was so certain that I was going to see my lips locked with Chiwetel’s when I clicked on this article…but it’s alright, it’s nothing photoshop can’t fix…
    Lol!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ada October 22, 2015 at 9:17 am

    Australian and black?! I never knew there were black Australians. Mehn, I need to pick up a few books o! This my olodo don dey bad!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Peace22 October 22, 2015 at 6:55 pm

    Beautiful girl!! Beautiful couple. He seems happy and they look great together!! (Sari was cute but they seemed distant or stiff, even at the Oscars. I dunno. And they NEVER looked good together.)

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • gallant and single November 11, 2015 at 11:46 am

    so he can’t come home and pick a babe…I hope she breaks your heart!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Moi November 12, 2015 at 5:34 pm

    Tufia, he will marry whomever he pleases, they won’t break up and she won’t break his heart, may what you wish for him happen to you and your generations, IJN, amen.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • H November 30, 2015 at 2:15 am

    She is mixed race not black clearly . She has more white features and straight hair . She’s a model so probably thick as sh** but she’s pretty so will steal his heart . She seems to be looking at the camera more than him , perhaps that’s the attraction ? . He isn’t the best looking guy let’s be real .

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • H November 30, 2015 at 2:16 am

    I think he cheated on the last girl most likely as he’s obviously got bored judging on how quickly he moved on .

    Love this! 0 Reply
