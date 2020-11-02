Tokini Peterside talks Moving into the World of Art on “Under 40 CEOs”

Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Tokini Peterside, Founder of Art X on this new episode of “Under 40 CEOs”.

Tokini Peterside is a cultural entrepreneur and strategic advisor with vast experience in Africa’s art, culture, fashion and luxury sectors, who bagged a law degree with first class honours from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and an MBA from INSEAD.

After working in luxury brand management for Moët-Hennessy (part of the LVMH Group) as head of marketing in Nigeria, she moved into the worlds of art, culture, fashion and design with TP-Collective, a strategy consultancy she founded in 2012.

Through TP-Collective, Tokini supported entrepreneurs to develop businesses such as ALARA (the David Adjaye-designed luxury concept store that also houses NOK Restaurant), Maki Oh (an artisanal fashion designer label worn by Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Solange Knowles), and projects such as “Half of a Yellow Sun” (the film based on Chimamanda Adichie’s novel, starring Thandie Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor).

