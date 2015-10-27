Follow a Complicated Love Affair in ‘How Did We Get Here’ | Watch all 5 Episodes of the Web Series on BN

BellaNaija

How Did We Get Here

A couple of months ago we brought you the scoop on an intriguing new web series ‘How Did We Get Here’ (Click here if you missed it) and now it’s time to watch ALL the episodes of the web series.

‘How Did We Get Here’ is from Leon Mayne (the co-creator and writer of popular UK online/TV series ‘Brothers With No Game‘) and Olan Collardy (Director of online series ‘Life Of Hers’).

The story follows a complicated love affair between childhood sweethearts Dewale and Imani. They stumble across each other 5 years after their relationship had ended post-university, and very quickly discover their feelings have yet to subside; even though one is engaged and the other is in a serious relationship. Told in reverse order, the story explores the emotional and psychological effect of affairs and the depths a person will go to experience true love.

Watch the episodes below.

Episode 1 – ‘How Did We Get Here?’

Episode 2 – ‘What Do You Really Want?’

Episode 3 – ‘Mutual’

Episode 4 – ‘Good Morning’

Episode 5 – ‘The Beginning’

  • Manny October 27, 2015 at 8:11 am

    watch it from 1st to last episode…. Now, watch it from last to 1st episode. Brilliant stuff. Amazing cinematography; amazing screenplay; amazing script; amazing actors. Thanks BN! Good morning everyone!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • racks_racks October 27, 2015 at 8:21 am

    So much sexiness in one production .. Internationally exposed love on display.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Joshua.A October 27, 2015 at 10:30 am

    Interesting concept & storyline..

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • bunny October 27, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    lovely story. however, this just goes to show how much ndani puts into their short films and how talented the actors are from the lighting to the scenarios, the script and how they play it out! i’m not even eager to see ep 2 -Ndani has spoilt me mehn-big shoutout to them ^_^

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • aunty October 27, 2015 at 6:29 pm

      edakun, where did you see ndaniTV?

      Love this! 5
    • oma October 27, 2015 at 9:34 pm

      lol

      Love this! 1
    • LEPRACHAUN October 30, 2015 at 2:21 am

      lmao i was also searching for ndaniTV

      Love this! 0
    • Sky Blue November 2, 2015 at 5:18 am

      Lol… I think Bunny was comparing the quality of this series to those produced by Ndani.

      Love this! 1
  • Penultimate October 27, 2015 at 3:16 pm

    Brilliant series!

    Love this! 2 Reply
