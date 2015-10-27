Follow a Complicated Love Affair in ‘How Did We Get Here’ | Watch all 5 Episodes of the Web Series on BN

A couple of months ago we brought you the scoop on an intriguing new web series ‘How Did We Get Here’ (Click here if you missed it) and now it’s time to watch ALL the episodes of the web series.

‘How Did We Get Here’ is from Leon Mayne (the co-creator and writer of popular UK online/TV series ‘Brothers With No Game‘) and Olan Collardy (Director of online series ‘Life Of Hers’).

The story follows a complicated love affair between childhood sweethearts Dewale and Imani. They stumble across each other 5 years after their relationship had ended post-university, and very quickly discover their feelings have yet to subside; even though one is engaged and the other is in a serious relationship. Told in reverse order, the story explores the emotional and psychological effect of affairs and the depths a person will go to experience true love.

Watch the episodes below.

Episode 1 – ‘How Did We Get Here?’

Episode 2 – ‘What Do You Really Want?’

Episode 3 – ‘Mutual’

Episode 4 – ‘Good Morning’

Episode 5 – ‘The Beginning’