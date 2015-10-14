BellaNaija

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira is Colourful & Pretty for DuJour Magazine’s New Shoot!

Danai Gurira for DuJour Magazine - BellaNaija - October 2015005

If you watch the hit series, The Walking Dead, then she needs no introduction. Zimbabwean actress, Danai Gurira is one of the favourite characters from the show and is a budding star that Hollywood is watching closely.

For their latest issue, DuJour Magazine has her in bold and colourful hues, while she talks about her new off-Broadway Liberia-based play, “Eclipsed” starring Lupita Nyong’o and more.

Speaking on why she created the play, the 37-year-old actress says: “I was enthralled by an image I saw in the New York Times in 2003 of women in the Liberian war right when it was at its climax. There were some women rebel fighters who were getting attention in the Western press because no one had even seen anything like this.” “I was raised in Africa, and I had never seen anything like it, women with AK-47s, dressed very hip and looking formidable. I was keen to one day pursue that story and put it on the stage.”

We love the bold hues of the backdrop and the outfits she wears, and we just know she has more to come.

See more images below:

Danai Gurira for DuJour Magazine - BellaNaija - October 2015004 Danai Gurira for DuJour Magazine - BellaNaija - October 2015002 Danai Gurira for DuJour Magazine - BellaNaija - October 2015003

To find out more on the shoot and read the rest of her interview with DuJour, visit DuJour.com.

Photo Source: DailyMail.com

9 Comments on The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira is Colourful & Pretty for DuJour Magazine’s New Shoot!
  • Sassy October 14, 2015 at 11:48 am

    We call her Michonne! #TheWalkingDead fam!

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Mz Titilitious October 15, 2015 at 11:50 am

      i like the character she played

      Love this! 0
  • precy October 14, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    keep raising our flag high so proud of you and your achievements keep pushing baby gal

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Fade to Black October 14, 2015 at 2:24 pm

    Fabulous!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • kuki October 14, 2015 at 3:21 pm

    go girl, she is beautiful

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • O October 14, 2015 at 7:06 pm

    The blue suit is totes on fleek……lol. Trying to be a millennial by force.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Bruness October 15, 2015 at 7:35 am

    Michonne the walking dead #bantu warrior# love love love her sword act. 37 years wow!! Banging body

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • istidele October 15, 2015 at 8:48 am

    can wait for an ‘eclipsed’ movie

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Idomagirl October 15, 2015 at 1:15 pm

    Beautiful.

    Love this! 1 Reply
