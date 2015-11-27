Brymo has a Brand New Song! WATCH “In The City”

Brymo has a new song and we are super excited about it.
The song is titled “In The City” and it was recorded as the official soundtrack of Udoka Oyeka’s latest short film titled ‘No Good Turn’.
“No Good Turn” explores the plight of individuals living in parts of Northern Nigeria that have been affected by the Boko Haram insurgency. It stars Udoka Oyeka, Norbert Young, Waje among others.
The music video was directed by Udoka.
Watch below.
This guy is so talented and underrated. Very powerful voice. God bless you Brymo.
@abby
It pains me when REAL talent is overlooked and downplay. His voice is golden. message, lyrics. Is superb. I’ve been waiting for him to come out with something. And I’m highly impressed once again. Great job, Brymo. I pray, God will continue to open the right door for you.
Please, let’s support him heavily not just with mouth. Increase the youtube numbers. I’ll send the video to people around me. He deserves international recognition.
I was feeling cold and having goosebumps…i turned down my air-conditioner but it got no better. Alas, the goosebumps i felt was coming from the song. Great talent, Brymo.
In addition, i will support him on iTunes. Buy his whole album.
This is double Entredree!!! No good Turn in the city made of Chocolates 🙂
This is super super super awesome! Byrmo you have killed it again.. This gave me goose pimples.. I applauded all through.. BRYMO your music skills are unparalleled. You are the best.
Brymo baba al ways killing it,i feel you my brother,nice lyrics best video.#sonofthecarpenter
*throws pants at Brymo*, waves bra in the air! ahh Brymo you genius. I love it!
stopeet
That is my boo
gerrout of here now
BRYMO My MAN!You are ART!
Brymo, here’s my fandom. Take it!
I have been waiting with bated breath for a post on Brymo so that I can gush about how talented this man is. It would have been O.P. in posts that have nothing to do with him…so, thanks BN!
I cannot believe how underrated this man is. His voice is just so amazeballs, so rich, so raw, so husky, so powerful, so rugged, so everything-I-want-in-a-voice…and he always, always has a message in his music! He is definitely not an o-ye-ye-ye artiste. I was so horizontal on this guy for the longest time (just because I did not like the way he was pouting “Oleku” x_x), but after watching the trailer of “Road to yesterday”, I had to YouTube his songs and now I am proud to say that I have woken up! Halleluyah! Thank you, God! Hehehe
For the longest time, I have been saying that we don’t have any socially conscious musician in this country, and going through what we are going through, we need a lot of socially conscious music. Sound Sultan started something, but I don’t know what happened. Truth is, even if Brymo breathes on a track, he will still pull on my heart-string.
Chocolate City let a good one go.
“You should see how the people believe still”. The belief level is of the average Nigerian is off the charts (including mine 🙂
Wherever your concert is,I will attend.You are an intelligent artist!
Awww i love Brymo. He’s a very calm and intelligent artist.
Brymo is our own John Legend…his voice is divine
Brymo is so so so so underrated and it kills me!!! this is what you call artist not all those noise makers. Bravo! i will attend to any of your concert cause your a brilliant artist.
My heart skipped when I read the heading of the article. It was the longest 2 seconds I have ever experienced clicking on the article. I couldn’t wait to listen to the song and boy was I not disappointed. I pray for you everyday Brymo, you are what Nigeria needs and all of Africa. Don’t give up. Soon very soon, your light will explode and the world will wonder where this beautiful gem had been hiding all their lives. I love you Brymo. Keep at it. Beautiful voice with a beautiful song, ah, I am in music heaven.
this is the kind of song needed at this time to douse the heightened security tension in our society. Not the usual trashy-rickety song we have around.
This is the most brilliant thing that has ever come from the music industry in years., this is what it means to use ones talent to create positivism and change in our world today. All these nowadays artists all the know is shake your bum bum, money, money money; singing senseless and meaningless lyric that can never impact nothing to the new generation. They should cover their faces in shame and come see talent here. I am an artist; no be mouth! I doff my hat for you Brymo, you are a pace setter, show them ignoramus(s) what it takes to be the boss.
Silencio.
I’m just annoyed with Bella for not warning us before coming fast and furious with the excellent excellent excellent features this morning. Jesse and Brymo in one day? November 27th, a day to remember. But I have to run, so sad. I’ll be back.
Brymo, kisses.
I saw him live and he is … wise, changed my life.
Perhaps because today is my birthday, lolz
ehen. I knew it 🙂
Hope you had a fabbest time. Rock on.
In Nigeria today, there is Brymo, there is Asa, then there is the rest
Beautiful! Goosebumps on my body! Brymo doesn’t need to cover Adele’s Hello, this is the real African Hello. God bless u for this.
I cried!! That says a lot really.
I thought the comments were overated
BRYMO
GOD BLESS YOU
SOUND MUSIC
SOUND LYRICS
SOUND MIND
SOUND EVERYTHING
This right here is called MUSIC.
Brymo always passing good message and sings sense… so sad he’s underrated. I love him anyday.
what a touching song, God bless you Brymo for being a voice to the voiceless.
When will Asa + Brymo = Collaborate/Du Et?
@ Princess…. honay. until he does a Saturn and throws a ring on you, he is OUR boo. Better hoff pant and throway too. loool.
imagine asha with brymo..explosive ni yen keh!!!!
This is music.
Brymoooooooooooooooo, this song just made my day. Thankyou.
Brymo – one word – ‘”Talent”
Oh Gooood! Talent is effortless. Talent is Brymo! I just LOOOOOOVE!
Now that’s what I call , a million dollar voice hope he’s got it insured loool.
After listening to this I went and listened to Mavins – JantaManta, I’m still here wondering how one head can be better than 7 heads.
Honestly, I’m still here wondering how 1 head can be better than 7 heads?
I have been waiting patiently for brymo to release a song. His voice is the truth.. Amazing vocals.. Father lord God almighty, please let 2016, be the brymo year.. Lord wipe away every pain you son has experienced, let this your son reap his due harvest ooo. Cos I just can’t understand how some of these so called artistes would be popular/ successful with bad vocals, no lyrical content and my brymo is no where to be found. No more.. Go brymo…
Brymo, i dont buy your singles. I buy all your albums. I log on to itunes and i buy. Your voice, your artistry, and dedication to producing quality is on point, i cant bring myself to consider looking for free download. Whether you blow or not, your stuff is evergreen and will be here for generations to come…long after the club bangers. Carry go bro. Up You.
Brymo , THANK YOU ☺
Love love Brymo. Come to Accra! Sharing this on Facebook! What?? Brymo is Music!!
ahhh…such a refreshing voice. love me some brymo.
Thank you brymo……………………. Aside your incredible voice, your message is so strong. Despite the problems and casualties we are facing, Nigerians believe still, they say help from heaven will come soon. WOW
No someone is speaking up thru music on what is happening in the North….we should see more of this…thanks Brymo
Painful and uncertain existence for those living in vulnerable places. I pray for peAce, I pray for help. Good job Brymo. Shout out to my TVC stars, Vero and Sanzy……..I see you!
Now THIS IS MUSIC! And Big ups to the director and production crew who worked on this video, it’s the kind of work we will love to see even on the big screen (at least the story line and attention to detail). Good job Brymo! Good job, Udoka. This is good music.
No Jantamata Kabba Kabba and all other iranu.