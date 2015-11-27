Brymo has a Brand New Song! WATCH “In The City”

Brymo has a new song and we are super excited about it.

The song is titled “In The City” and it was recorded as the official soundtrack of Udoka Oyeka’s latest short film titled ‘No Good Turn’.

“No Good Turn” explores the plight of individuals living in parts of Northern Nigeria that have been affected by the Boko Haram insurgency. It stars Udoka Oyeka, Norbert Young, Waje among others.

The music video was directed by Udoka.

Watch below.