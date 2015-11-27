Ini Edo Is Fierce In New Photos Shot By Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been teasing her Instagram followers with new photos for a couple of days.
For the shoot, photographed by Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ini Edo was styled by Yummie Ogbebor with makeup by Bimpe Onakoya and hair by Ugo of Make Me.
What do you think of the photos?
Photo Credit: Instagram – @iniedo
Lovely photos. I wish the makeup artist was more creative with the eyebrows though.
Not bad…
INI, INI, INI……. WARISDIS?
Mord Sith (legend of the seeker) inspired…
Love them!!!!!!
Kelechi Amadi is overrated! #dazall
They have come
she looks younger tho….
Beautiful lady! Gorgeous pictures…
the body be good but makeup is wack….INI dear please get ur SHIT togeda!!!
INI YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL. ##KISSES## LOVE UUUU
love her new look. weight loss is good o
Love the weight loss. She has a nice and beautiful facial feature,which the make up artist needs to bring it out more. Her edges is off,should have done something about it so that it will blend in nicely with the pony tail.
You too step behind a camera and let’s see your work.. Kelechi Amadi-Obi overrated keh???
She looks amazing.People are so hard to please.If the pictures were flawless like you all want it to be,you’ll say its too much photoshop.Now they’ve made it as natural as possible,you said makeup is this,the hair is that.Kai.Please she looks really good,she doesn’t look like a doll and the work is commendable
Ini Edo… Darn… You are G-O-R-G-E-S!!! Love her to the moon and back! And the new figure is everything! Well done to the make up artiste, the make-up is super fierce! We likeeey! I love everything about this shoot i swear down!
Brains and beauty, regardless of what she has been through, this is one young lady I admire.
Ini darlyn, u look so so fabulous. D weight loss has made u more beautiful & younger. Keep it up.