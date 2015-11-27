Ini Edo Is Fierce In New Photos Shot By Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been teasing her Instagram followers with new photos for a couple of days.

For the shoot, photographed by Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ini Edo was styled by Yummie Ogbebor with makeup by Bimpe Onakoya and hair by Ugo of Make Me.

What do you think of the photos?

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iniedo