BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ini Edo Is Fierce In New Photos Shot By Kelechi Amadi-Obi

27.11.2015 at By 19 Comments

Ini Edo 2

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been teasing her Instagram followers with new photos for a couple of days.

For the shoot, photographed by Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ini Edo was styled by Yummie Ogbebor with makeup by Bimpe Onakoya and hair by Ugo of Make Me.

What do you think of the photos?

Ini Edo 1 Ini Edo

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iniedo

19 Comments on Ini Edo Is Fierce In New Photos Shot By Kelechi Amadi-Obi
  • Novice November 27, 2015 at 1:05 pm

    Lovely photos. I wish the makeup artist was more creative with the eyebrows though.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • beauty November 27, 2015 at 1:29 pm

    Not bad…

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • gwen November 27, 2015 at 1:42 pm

    INI, INI, INI……. WARISDIS?

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • frank teacher November 27, 2015 at 2:02 pm

    Mord Sith (legend of the seeker) inspired…

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • nnenne November 27, 2015 at 2:16 pm

    Love them!!!!!!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Chi November 27, 2015 at 2:35 pm

    Kelechi Amadi is overrated! #dazall

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • kilipot November 28, 2015 at 4:28 pm

      They have come

      Love this! 14
  • Mz Titilitious November 27, 2015 at 2:44 pm

    she looks younger tho….

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Beeeee November 27, 2015 at 2:49 pm

    Beautiful lady! Gorgeous pictures…

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • lolipop November 27, 2015 at 3:00 pm

    the body be good but makeup is wack….INI dear please get ur SHIT togeda!!!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • smile November 27, 2015 at 3:19 pm

    INI YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL. ##KISSES## LOVE UUUU

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Puzzles November 27, 2015 at 4:42 pm

    love her new look. weight loss is good o

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Mrs Haastrup November 27, 2015 at 4:58 pm

    Love the weight loss. She has a nice and beautiful facial feature,which the make up artist needs to bring it out more. Her edges is off,should have done something about it so that it will blend in nicely with the pony tail.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Ola November 27, 2015 at 5:47 pm

    Tuke Morgan has been teasing us on Instagram with new studio pictures. The hashtag is #MySaxStory and I can’t wait to see what she is about to reveal!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • gurl_wendy November 27, 2015 at 8:03 pm

    You too step behind a camera and let’s see your work.. Kelechi Amadi-Obi overrated keh???

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Sadia November 28, 2015 at 12:14 am

    She looks amazing.People are so hard to please.If the pictures were flawless like you all want it to be,you’ll say its too much photoshop.Now they’ve made it as natural as possible,you said makeup is this,the hair is that.Kai.Please she looks really good,she doesn’t look like a doll and the work is commendable

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • lad November 28, 2015 at 10:23 am

    Ini Edo… Darn… You are G-O-R-G-E-S!!! Love her to the moon and back! And the new figure is everything! Well done to the make up artiste, the make-up is super fierce! We likeeey! I love everything about this shoot i swear down!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Derek oyibo November 29, 2015 at 5:50 pm

    Brains and beauty, regardless of what she has been through, this is one young lady I admire.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Betty Esumobi December 5, 2015 at 9:59 pm

    Ini darlyn, u look so so fabulous. D weight loss has made u more beautiful & younger. Keep it up.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija