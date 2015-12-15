So Cute…Ice Prince features Girlfriend Maima in New Video “Feelings” | Watch

Ice Prince Zamani is a man in love…as is evident in his new music video “Feelings”.

He released both the audio (produced by Illkeyz) and the video (directed by ua.x) today. The video was shot in Lagos and features a cameo appearance from Ice Prince’s girlfriend, Maima.

Ice Prince announced the new song on Instagram saying:

“Link on the bio for New Audio + Video #Feelings out now! Ft The boo @yes_im_beautifull as produced by @kingillkeyz and shot by @ua.x in Lagos Nigeria. Flood tha Streetz!!!! #SCC“

Watch below.