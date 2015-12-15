So Cute…Ice Prince features Girlfriend Maima in New Video “Feelings” | Watch

Ice Prince Zamani is a man in love…as is evident in his new music video “Feelings”.
He released both the audio (produced by Illkeyz) and the video (directed by ua.x) today. The video was shot in Lagos and features a cameo appearance from Ice Prince’s girlfriend, Maima.
Ice Prince announced the new song on Instagram saying:
“Link on the bio for New Audio + Video #Feelings out now! Ft The boo @yes_im_beautifull as produced by @kingillkeyz and shot by @ua.x in Lagos Nigeria. Flood tha Streetz!!!! #SCC“
Watch below.
Eskizz me Uncle Icey Princey, can you be audible and stop watching to much Meek Mill and Future. All I can hear is… Feelings for you!!!
@jessiejey
Ice prince is the worst rapper ever. So fake, that it hurts. He should just go back to school to learn under M.I and vector. The song oleku got him so popular. He should be on his knees everyday thanking the talented BRymo bcos his voice made that song Five star.
He came to boston few years ago, a small rat. I was petrified at how short, kekere he is yet so cocky.
God bless you. No originality at all
So, I read the comments and I was hesitant to watch the video… I watched it regardless.
Ice Prince, I give you an A- minus for effort. C+ for originality.
Future inspired
Mr. Zamani, this copy cat is too much ooooo ,
Lack of what to sing.
I try so hard to like him, but he honestly sucks. What went wrong?
No depth as usual.
Ice prince is overrated……….
And his @iambeautiful girlfriend need to seriously let her face breath, always wearing layers and layers of make up.
WTF is this??!!
Mr. Zamani thanks for backing up my recent assertion. Proof that I am not a hater (as they often term it).
No more comment.
Eiii hailing all BN commentators oh! These days I rush to the comment section before reading or watching. Lol! The comment section makes a hard day better sha. Be blessed people.
whas all dis???
It’s holl hover Jackie! lmao
Ice prince you simply suck!!!!! This guy is confused… Leave the futuristic vibe for future… Can’t rap, can’t sing. He was always terrible but at least the beats made sense ….am tired o….oleku was saved by brymo, superstar was saved by the beats , magician well the beats and gyptian saved that one too… N word lord knows u needed AKA to help out..this track is unsalvageable….
Lmao iceprince thank God u knw how to pose for pictures well,you can start modelling. Leave trap music for the Americans, infact leave music.
They would be singing with their girlfriends then when they break up , they would say they don’t want us in their business.
Lmao! Don’t mind them..
Why is he copying tyga and Kylie Jenner’s video?? No originality at all
I think you guys should learn to appreciate people and encourage them instead of vomiting worms of destructive criticism.
When will naija artists realize that trying to be like foreign artists kills their vibe.
Ice Prince started working with papa and co in yankee who work with meek mill and now he’s coming out with this. Please naija Ice prince wasn’t great, but he was much better than this. This by force yankee ice prince we no understand
She kinda looks like DJ Cuppy….
EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
I don’t know much about rap but I like this. Yes, it doesn’t sound authentic Naija. Its a borrowed sound so I’ll call it karaoke. Like when I heard Patoranking I smiled. He also tries hard to borrow a sound, doesn’t quite make it but its still enjoyable for me to listen to. Real socca/ragga fans can’t stand the copying like you hip-hop heads can’t stand this but to me its nice.
re: patoranking, based on his youtube comments, he actually gets some respect from jamaicans for his patois and vibes, so i wouldn’t put him in the same category as dude here,
but would he make a video with his baby mama?,,,
lets look at the good side. This idea of using girlfriend to shoot video is just a way to cut cost. The girl be there feeling loved while the guy is saving those millions he would have paid a beautiful video vixen #lol
did you say millions??? hahhahahahahahah!! you mean video vixens get paid in millions and I’m not one already???? hahahahhahahahahah…… PULZZZZ my dear, he will actually pay more using his gf than another gal……. (going on trips and blings) . Vixens don’t get paid much… its all for the popularity afterwards…. chicken wings and few bottles of JD will do…
Is it just me or she looks like she had a menstrual stain on the red dress in 2:47 and 2:48
you guys are all fools… you say he’s the worst buh he’s doing better than y’all..better sit down and think abt your future..
Wonders shall never end! Naija critics why? Pls let my dude scout free of gossip. He has made it and he is making it to the apex that’s his life not yours instead better work on yours to be where he is today if you can. Ice prince keepup MUTUMINA i hope they recognize who you are, jos city and maid city you gat us. If you have negative comment go and produce your original song and promote before posting, that’s why naija we always backwards all we know is critic; when eating, critic, when working, critic hmmm i am working on my music career since 2012 i know what it mean to produce sons go and try it, i know most of u don’t even know studio life