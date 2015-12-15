BellaNaija

So Cute…Ice Prince features Girlfriend Maima in New Video “Feelings” | Watch

15.12.2015 at By 35 Comments

ICe Prince

Ice Prince Zamani is a man in love…as is evident in his new music video “Feelings”.

He released both the audio (produced by Illkeyz) and the video (directed by ua.x) today. The video was shot in Lagos and features a cameo appearance from Ice Prince’s girlfriend, Maima.

Ice Prince & Maima 1 2

Ice Prince announced the new song on Instagram saying:

“Link on the bio for New Audio + Video #Feelings out now! Ft The boo @yes_im_beautifull  as produced by @kingillkeyz and shot by @ua.x in Lagos Nigeria. Flood tha Streetz!!!! #SCC

Watch below.

35 Comments on So Cute…Ice Prince features Girlfriend Maima in New Video “Feelings” | Watch
  • Jessiejay December 15, 2015 at 5:07 pm

    Eskizz me Uncle Icey Princey, can you be audible and stop watching to much Meek Mill and Future. All I can hear is… Feelings for you!!!

    Love this! 114 Reply
    • damilola December 15, 2015 at 10:22 pm

      @jessiejey

      Ice prince is the worst rapper ever. So fake, that it hurts. He should just go back to school to learn under M.I and vector. The song oleku got him so popular. He should be on his knees everyday thanking the talented BRymo bcos his voice made that song Five star.

      He came to boston few years ago, a small rat. I was petrified at how short, kekere he is yet so cocky.

      Love this! 98
    • Nahum December 15, 2015 at 11:42 pm

      God bless you. No originality at all

      Love this! 44
    • Self-Sufficient December 16, 2015 at 6:45 am

      So, I read the comments and I was hesitant to watch the video… I watched it regardless.
      Ice Prince, I give you an A- minus for effort. C+ for originality.

      Love this! 40
  • MrNaijaD December 15, 2015 at 5:31 pm

    Future inspired

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • jayboogie December 15, 2015 at 5:35 pm

    Mr. Zamani, this copy cat is too much ooooo ,

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • Ojj December 15, 2015 at 5:37 pm

    Lack of what to sing.

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • Confuzzled December 15, 2015 at 5:44 pm

    I try so hard to like him, but he honestly sucks. What went wrong?

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • Alpha Male December 15, 2015 at 5:53 pm

    No depth as usual.

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • poison ivy December 15, 2015 at 6:21 pm

    Ice prince is overrated……….
    And his @iambeautiful girlfriend need to seriously let her face breath, always wearing layers and layers of make up.

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • c_ogochukwu December 15, 2015 at 6:22 pm

    WTF is this??!!

    Love this! 72 Reply
  • Tari December 15, 2015 at 6:39 pm

    Mr. Zamani thanks for backing up my recent assertion. Proof that I am not a hater (as they often term it).
    No more comment.

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • June December 15, 2015 at 6:56 pm

    Eiii hailing all BN commentators oh! These days I rush to the comment section before reading or watching. Lol! The comment section makes a hard day better sha. Be blessed people.

    Love this! 155 Reply
  • ‘lade December 15, 2015 at 7:15 pm

    whas all dis???

    Love this! 52 Reply
    • Moving on Swiftly December 16, 2015 at 2:43 pm

      It’s holl hover Jackie! lmao

      Love this! 40
  • ms lala December 15, 2015 at 7:21 pm

    Ice prince you simply suck!!!!! This guy is confused… Leave the futuristic vibe for future… Can’t rap, can’t sing. He was always terrible but at least the beats made sense ….am tired o….oleku was saved by brymo, superstar was saved by the beats , magician well the beats and gyptian saved that one too… N word lord knows u needed AKA to help out..this track is unsalvageable….

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • This December 15, 2015 at 7:35 pm

    What’s all this news only linda someone pls tel me it’s not true ….

    Love this! 45 Reply
    • Tari December 15, 2015 at 7:52 pm

      Pls go and ask Dasuki, don’t involve us in “security” matters’

      Love this! 58
    • belle December 15, 2015 at 8:07 pm

      Lmao. We sha want to know who the blogger is ni

      Love this! 45
  • squad December 15, 2015 at 8:30 pm

    Lmao iceprince thank God u knw how to pose for pictures well,you can start modelling. Leave trap music for the Americans, infact leave music.

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • bride2mum.com December 15, 2015 at 9:07 pm

    They would be singing with their girlfriends then when they break up , they would say they don’t want us in their business.

    Love this! 109 Reply
    • ese December 15, 2015 at 10:26 pm

      Lmao! Don’t mind them..

      Love this! 46
  • Smackdown December 15, 2015 at 9:58 pm

    Why is he copying tyga and Kylie Jenner’s video?? No originality at all

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • Pied December 15, 2015 at 11:16 pm

    I think you guys should learn to appreciate people and encourage them instead of vomiting worms of destructive criticism.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • NaijaPikin December 15, 2015 at 11:34 pm

    When will naija artists realize that trying to be like foreign artists kills their vibe.

    Ice Prince started working with papa and co in yankee who work with meek mill and now he’s coming out with this. Please naija Ice prince wasn’t great, but he was much better than this. This by force yankee ice prince we no understand

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Random December 16, 2015 at 1:00 am

    She kinda looks like DJ Cuppy….

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Ella Rae December 16, 2015 at 8:02 am

    EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Josephine December 16, 2015 at 8:19 am

    I don’t know much about rap but I like this. Yes, it doesn’t sound authentic Naija. Its a borrowed sound so I’ll call it karaoke. Like when I heard Patoranking I smiled. He also tries hard to borrow a sound, doesn’t quite make it but its still enjoyable for me to listen to. Real socca/ragga fans can’t stand the copying like you hip-hop heads can’t stand this but to me its nice.

    Love this! 47 Reply
    • hezekina pollutina December 16, 2015 at 2:02 pm

      re: patoranking, based on his youtube comments, he actually gets some respect from jamaicans for his patois and vibes, so i wouldn’t put him in the same category as dude here,

      Love this! 48
  • Ada_ugo December 16, 2015 at 10:01 am

    but would he make a video with his baby mama?,,,

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Fiyin December 16, 2015 at 10:50 am

    lets look at the good side. This idea of using girlfriend to shoot video is just a way to cut cost. The girl be there feeling loved while the guy is saving those millions he would have paid a beautiful video vixen #lol

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • MissOma December 16, 2015 at 5:15 pm

      did you say millions??? hahhahahahahahah!! you mean video vixens get paid in millions and I’m not one already???? hahahahhahahahahah…… PULZZZZ my dear, he will actually pay more using his gf than another gal……. (going on trips and blings) . Vixens don’t get paid much… its all for the popularity afterwards…. chicken wings and few bottles of JD will do…

      Love this! 47
  • December Wind December 18, 2015 at 12:19 pm

    Is it just me or she looks like she had a menstrual stain on the red dress in 2:47 and 2:48

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • abdulsalam December 29, 2015 at 11:23 am

    you guys are all fools… you say he’s the worst buh he’s doing better than y’all..better sit down and think abt your future..

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Pan samidon April 28, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    Wonders shall never end! Naija critics why? Pls let my dude scout free of gossip. He has made it and he is making it to the apex that’s his life not yours instead better work on yours to be where he is today if you can. Ice prince keepup MUTUMINA i hope they recognize who you are, jos city and maid city you gat us. If you have negative comment go and produce your original song and promote before posting, that’s why naija we always backwards all we know is critic; when eating, critic, when working, critic hmmm i am working on my music career since 2012 i know what it mean to produce sons go and try it, i know most of u don’t even know studio life

    Love this! 30 Reply
