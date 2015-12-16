BellaNaija

Temi A: What Would You Save From a Burning House?

16.12.2015 at By 15 Comments

As I sat in the red limo, my mind wandered and a question cropped up “what would I save from my house if it was on fire”. This is excluding my family, of course as I refuse to contemplate anything but their safety –  even in my hypothetical musings. I took a mental inventory of my possessions as I sat in the bus,  but I could not find anything worth dashing into a burning house for. The answer was a big fat nothing. The objective is not to die for whatever object I considered worth saving, but maybe a mild cough from smoke inhalation at most.

When I failed to come up with an answer, I congratulated myself heartily as it seemed to me that I was not tied down by material things. Yes, I had reached a higher level of morality most humans had not dared and all that jazz. I popped the champagne and patted myself on the back. As this celebratory party was ongoing in my head, I must have looked a sight as I looked around the bus grinning from ear to ear and preening expecting everyone to applaud me. None was forthcoming. Did no one realise what had just happened?

In the silence after the celebration, I sat back with a smug smile on my face, but it was quickly wiped clean by another thought. Not having something special to make a quick dash into a burning house for might not be worth celebrating after all. Yes, I hear the rabble and the “what is this one talking about again?” Allow me to explain.

When you ask some people this question, they come up with such exotic responses like: my guitar pick from John Lennon, the hair from the Dalai Lama’s chin, a thread from President Buhari’s cap, the sole of Ghandi’s flip-flop and other responses that leave you with a mixture of bewilderment and envy. You know they have lived because the stories that usually follow these claims are fantastic. I did not have any such story anchored in anything. I felt like a loser and that is the truth.

As soon as I got home, I asked my friend the same question and he could not come up with anything either. I felt immense relief, although I was quick to point out that he might be a loser with no exotic life experiences. He scoffed at that. He did not care and he was fine where he was… thank you very much.

Still, I wonder. This is not about materialism, although would it not be nice to be attached to something that you love above all reason. How else would you explain going into a burning house for an object? For some they are probably family heirlooms, and by extension the love you feel for your ancestors or family members is connected to this object. It could be your wedding photographs or DVD. I should point out that the necessity of running into a burning building to save photographs or DVDs has been rendered useless by technology.

I have realised that in my bid to search for my fantastic story or “super object” I missed the truth. I do not need to travel the world or be extraordinary in order to find pleasure, beauty and my fantastic story. It is all around me and the laugh lines on my face lend credence to this. So, what would I save from a burning house? Nothing. Everything worth saving would already be out. My family and I. My eyes have seen some of the most beautiful sights in the world (hello mirror *wink) my ears have heard the most incredible things. My legs have taken me places even in the face of my fears and misgivings; and when I am constrained physically, my thoughts make up for the inconvenience. I am my own treasure box.

What would you save from a burning house if you had the opportunity to go back and why?

Photo Credit: Dreamstime | Fernandes Borges Michel

15 Comments on Temi A: What Would You Save From a Burning House?
  • didi December 16, 2015 at 9:29 am

    My certificates and my wallet!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Bukky December 16, 2015 at 9:44 am

    My phone. Some will come now and say bible???

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Ann1 December 16, 2015 at 8:32 pm

      The first thing I would save is my wallet and phone. , these are the 2 things for me that have the most valuable Information… Lol who would save a bible? Are they serious? You could always buy another one!

      Love this! 15
  • Hamdalat December 16, 2015 at 10:10 am

    Nothing!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • tee A December 16, 2015 at 10:51 am

    My certificates, passports and wallet. Maybe phone if there’s still time

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Kenny December 16, 2015 at 11:03 am

    Sad memories!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • aishat December 16, 2015 at 12:09 pm

    certificates… being called to the bar is not moinmoin

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Alice December 16, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    phones,atm,certificate

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Whocares December 16, 2015 at 12:42 pm

    I can’t think of anything. You can always replace the certificates. All my technological gadgets are soooooo old. I think everyone will be dancing azonto that they burnt gan sef. Still a sad topic for some. But I think we should dwell on the overarching theme of where there is life there is hope. I a. My own treasure box. Brilliant.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • harri December 16, 2015 at 1:42 pm

    My certificate bcos burnning the mid night candle depriving your self from pleasues is not a joke.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • demash December 16, 2015 at 3:13 pm

    my wedding album, my academic certificates, share certificates, land documents

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • The real D December 16, 2015 at 5:56 pm

    Ok so there is this backpack my hubby keeps for situations like this, that backpack contains our passports, all our certificates (birth, schools e.t.c) so if there is an emergency and we are only able to take one thing, it will be that back pack. We contemplated getting a safe once but we decided naahhh that will be too heavy to carry and although most are fire resistant we still would rather know that our documents are safe with us instead of coming back and safe too don disappear!!!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Johnson gbugbemi! December 16, 2015 at 6:19 pm

    I would save d love of my life! Her name is TEMI! (full name is…TEMISAN….a beautiful itsekiri girl)

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Honeycrown December 16, 2015 at 6:52 pm

    It’s sad I used to ponder on this thought too until earlier this year when I lost a luggage which contained some items I valued; a LV handbag, 3 gen gen shoes, my best clutch and flash drives that contained important documents. Anyways, fast forward to this day, I no longer care for those things or attach much value to material items as I used to. I’ve rocked those items well and I’ve since replaced with a better and more functional bag. The absence of those items didn’t devalue my life just as their presence didn’t add value. I know God used it to teach me a lot of I mportant lessons like; Nothing is permanent / When there is life, there is hope. So, God forbid in the event of a fire, only life matters.

    Love this! 23 Reply
