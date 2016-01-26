Senator Oluremi Tinubu: The Change that was Expected is not the Change that is being Experienced Now

The Nigerian Senate is discussing the 2016 budget and many interesting discussions have taken place so far.

One of the points raised today was by Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Senator Tinubu pointed out that the Ministry for Women Affairs has the least allocation with no provision for Women Dev. Projects, Maternal Health, etc… in the 2016 budget.

She also referenced the lack of adequate inclusion of women in public office and the current state of women in Internally Displaced Peoples camps.

See the Tweets from the official Senate account below.

Senate President @bukolasaraki now calls on Senator @RemiTinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District to speak on the #2016Budget. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016

Senator @RemiTinubu now starts by commending Senate President @bukolasaraki for being a gender sensitive President. #2016Budget — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016

Senator @RemiTinubu says the @APCNigeria manifesto promised to run an inclusive govt with the women well represented… — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016

…Sen @RemiTinubu says Ministry for Women Affairs has the least allocation with no provision for Women Dev. Projects, Maternal Health, etc. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016

Senator @RemiTinubu goes on to say that women in IDPs were only used for elections and now they have been abandoned. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016

Senator @RemiTinubu says the change that was expected is not the change that is being experienced now. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016

Senator @RemiTinubu says she is speaking on behalf of Nigeria women, if the govt doesn’t do something, they will incur the wrath of women. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016

Senator @RemiTinubu concludes saying the C’ttee on Appropriation should look into the issue. #2016Budget — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 26, 2016