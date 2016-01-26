Senator Oluremi Tinubu: The Change that was Expected is not the Change that is being Experienced Now

The Nigerian Senate is discussing the 2016 budget and many interesting discussions have taken place so far.
One of the points raised today was by Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Senator Tinubu pointed out that the Ministry for Women Affairs has the least allocation with no provision for Women Dev. Projects, Maternal Health, etc… in the 2016 budget.
She also referenced the lack of adequate inclusion of women in public office and the current state of women in Internally Displaced Peoples camps.
Senate President @bukolasaraki now calls on Senator @RemiTinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District to speak on the #2016Budget.
Senator @RemiTinubu now starts by commending Senate President @bukolasaraki for being a gender sensitive President. #2016Budget
Senator @RemiTinubu says the @APCNigeria manifesto promised to run an inclusive govt with the women well represented…
…Sen @RemiTinubu says Ministry for Women Affairs has the least allocation with no provision for Women Dev. Projects, Maternal Health, etc.
Senator @RemiTinubu goes on to say that women in IDPs were only used for elections and now they have been abandoned.
Senator @RemiTinubu says the change that was expected is not the change that is being experienced now.
Senator @RemiTinubu says she is speaking on behalf of Nigeria women, if the govt doesn’t do something, they will incur the wrath of women.
Senator @RemiTinubu concludes saying the C’ttee on Appropriation should look into the issue. #2016Budget
If the ministry of women affairs has the least allocation, then that’s crazy. Not having enough women representation is bad on its own but not putting them into consideration is totally unacceptable.
That’s the result of all these wahala we’re having in the north. maternal death is almost at zero in some countries but not so in Nigeria, its on the increase. God help us
Bishop Mathew Kuka, Cardinal Okojie , Remi Tinubu………………………………………I hope others will pickup their conscience from the bare floor?good leadership don’t lie!!!
Thank you Remi. Praying for OBJ, Falana, Bakare, Soludo, Ezekwesisli , Mbaka, Soyinka to be delivered from fear of tyrantbuhari!
The change you voted for, just one question to the Senator, was it not your husband and his cohorts that brought about the change? Why are you complaining?
Sounds like a well rehearsed line… I just think all our politicians are constantly playing out their scripts on us… I find it very difficult to believe any politician in Naija even when they sound very true. God help us
Really, pray tell how many female friendly bills has Madam Tinubu moved? Surely her constituency is the best place in Nigeria for women; No?? They’re limited resources, it would be stupid to devote more than the bare minimum specifically to Women. I mean its still about equality right?
They’ll benefit directly and indirectly by the other capital expenditures, the free food program and the SME loans.
It appears Senator Oluremi Tinubu does not understand the role of Ministry of Women’s Affairs. Are they expected to run different hospitals, clinics and maternity facilities parallel to the Ministry of Health? The job of the ministry is to ensure that women’s issues are tackled in all spheres of life and in government. They are not to create and duplicate public services. I believe one of their job functions amongst others is to gather data, information and statistics in different spheres of life. These will then be used by the various government ministries and agencies to plan and develop inclusive budgets.
This is the Senate’s official twitter detailing the events of the discussion they were having on the floor.
How is she running to the media?
Thank you ma for the message, a great person will past out the mind of other and seek power in the direction and that is what you have done there. Keep on