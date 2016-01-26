BellaNaija

Senator Oluremi Tinubu: The Change that was Expected is not the Change that is being Experienced Now

26.01.2016

File Photo: Senator Tinubu in Senate

The Nigerian Senate is discussing the 2016 budget and many interesting discussions have taken place so far.

One of the points raised today was by Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Senator Tinubu pointed out that the Ministry for Women Affairs has the least allocation with no provision for Women Dev. Projects, Maternal Health, etc… in the 2016 budget.

She also referenced the lack of adequate inclusion of women in public office and the current state of women in Internally Displaced Peoples camps.

See the Tweets from the official Senate account below.

 

19 Comments
  • @edDREAMZ January 26, 2016 at 3:18 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    I will start judging baba after two yrs though……
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Shoki January 26, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Hmmmmmmmmmmmm ok nah.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • FasholasLover January 26, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    Trouble in paradise! The player has been played. “Fear the North …….”OBJ

    Tifnubu sowii.

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • prince January 26, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    If the ministry of women affairs has the least allocation, then that’s crazy. Not having enough women representation is bad on its own but not putting them into consideration is totally unacceptable.
    That’s the result of all these wahala we’re having in the north. maternal death is almost at zero in some countries but not so in Nigeria, its on the increase. God help us

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Reekaddict till infinity January 26, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    OMG! I thought this woman will be bias since na her husband carry APC for head like gala or maybe baba’s “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody” has started working now the truth is gradually coming out. Thank goodness I did nt vote.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Fume January 26, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    Did Remi Tinubu just pull off a Mellie Grant? heheheeeee i wish… its a start though

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • nene+ January 26, 2016 at 5:04 pm

    Bishop Mathew Kuka, Cardinal Okojie , Remi Tinubu………………………………………I hope others will pickup their conscience from the bare floor?good leadership don’t lie!!!

    Waiting for Lai Muhammed’s misinterpretation!!!

    Thank you Remi. Praying for OBJ, Falana, Bakare, Soludo, Ezekwesisli , Mbaka, Soyinka to be delivered from fear of tyrantbuhari!

    Love this! 41 Reply
    • fleur January 26, 2016 at 8:33 pm

      No be small Lai mohammed interpretation. Me waiting too.

      Love this! 14
  • zzzzzzzzzzzzz January 26, 2016 at 5:19 pm

    The change you voted for, just one question to the Senator, was it not your husband and his cohorts that brought about the change? Why are you complaining?

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Zandyzay January 26, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    Sounds like a well rehearsed line… I just think all our politicians are constantly playing out their scripts on us… I find it very difficult to believe any politician in Naija even when they sound very true. God help us

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • fleur January 26, 2016 at 8:37 pm

    And that is the part she had the go ahead to talk about. …… just imagining if the list would have been longer if she was opposition. That is why yorubas survive all types of weather. Their friendship get terms. Southeast, make una dey learn quick quick

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • ElessarisElendil January 27, 2016 at 3:14 am

    Really, pray tell how many female friendly bills has Madam Tinubu moved? Surely her constituency is the best place in Nigeria for women; No?? They’re limited resources, it would be stupid to devote more than the bare minimum specifically to Women. I mean its still about equality right?

    They’ll benefit directly and indirectly by the other capital expenditures, the free food program and the SME loans.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Jamce January 27, 2016 at 9:01 am

    It appears Senator Oluremi Tinubu does not understand the role of Ministry of Women’s Affairs. Are they expected to run different hospitals, clinics and maternity facilities parallel to the Ministry of Health? The job of the ministry is to ensure that women’s issues are tackled in all spheres of life and in government. They are not to create and duplicate public services. I believe one of their job functions amongst others is to gather data, information and statistics in different spheres of life. These will then be used by the various government ministries and agencies to plan and develop inclusive budgets.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ada January 27, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Yep….she just pulled a Mellie Grant!!! Same thing I was thinking about…. Good one…

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • kk January 27, 2016 at 11:54 am

    Please WHERE ARE MY CHANGE AGENTS!!!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Lol January 27, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    I feel like when politicians have random outburst like this they wanted something but no one gave it to them.
    So you run to the media and blab your mouth like you’re still 5.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • ak January 27, 2016 at 6:46 pm

      when you don’t have sense…

      This is the Senate’s official twitter detailing the events of the discussion they were having on the floor.

      How is she running to the media?

      Love this! 6
  • Lolll January 28, 2016 at 11:01 am

    Okokobioko. Lol just passing by oooo. But make una no complain again I beg… Ndo nu ooo.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • reuben O. July 1, 2016 at 1:09 am

    Thank you ma for the message, a great person will past out the mind of other and seek power in the direction and that is what you have done there. Keep on

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

