Get all the Information You Need about Queen Mary University of London from their Reps in Lagos | Monday, March 21

Would you like to study a degree in London at a university ranked as one of the world’s top 100 institutions?

Queen Mary is a campus based university offering a range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in:

• Business and Management • Economics and Finance • Law • Politics and International Relations • Medicine and Dentistry • Engineering • Computer Science • Mathematics · Physics · Biological and · Chemical Sciences · English and Drama · History · Geography and Environmental Sciences · Languages, Linguistics · and Film

Queen Mary University of London will be running counselling sessions in Lagos for prospective students who are interested in finding out more about the programmes available and life in general at Queen Mary.

The sessions are by appointment only!!

Date: Monday, March 21st, 2016

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton Hotel Oniru, Lekki, Lagos

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

If you are interested in attending please contact Bunmi from Highway Consultants (Queen Mary University of London Official Representative) on info@highwayconsults.com or alternatively on 08052734947

_______________________________________________________________________

Sponsored content