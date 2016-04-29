BellaNaija

Exclusive: NdaniTV’s “Skinny Girl In Transit” is BACK for Season 2 with New Additions to the Cast

29.04.2016 at By 18 Comments

SGIT2

One of our fave shows of all time from NdaniTV is back for a second season.

Skinny Girl In Transit” is coming back for another season, and it looks like there are new additions to the cast of the show.

Joining the series this season is former Project Fame Winner, Ayoola, WFM OAP and actress, Bisola Aiyeola and actress, Ini Dima-Okojie.

We can’t wait to see what twists NdaniTV has in store for us this season.

Meet the new cast members below.

SGIT3 SGIT4 SGIT SGIT5 SGIT6

NdaniTV’s Skinny Girl In Transit is powered by Guaranty Trust Bank.

Credits:
Photography by Kosol Onwudinjor
Make Up: @bookofglamstories
Hair: @Emmystylesignature 
Styling: Ms Modish

18 Comments on Exclusive: NdaniTV’s “Skinny Girl In Transit” is BACK for Season 2 with New Additions to the Cast
  • Sonia Paloma April 29, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    Hurray!
    I love this series and they should please make it longer
    PS: She is indeed skinny girl in transit. Looking fineee

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Tunmi April 29, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    Yayyyyy??????? I wish they had photos of the entire cast

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • ladyb April 29, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    Hallelujah…..everyone looks hot wohoooo i hope the episodes are longer too 🙂

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Mimz April 29, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    yayyyyyyyyyyy

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Cher April 29, 2016 at 12:37 pm

    Omg yayyyyyy!!!! Love it !!!!!!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Sugar April 29, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    THe real Skinny Girl in transit and really transitioned o. Looking slim and fine. I love her jump suit. Abimbola be slaying for days!!!!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Africhic April 29, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    Ope!!!!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • AMA April 29, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    yes! yes! yes! i can’t wait

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • 345Cash April 29, 2016 at 1:44 pm

    I thought that was Toolz for a moment in the first pic.
    Please be longer than 12 mins! Please!!!!!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • NaijaPikin April 29, 2016 at 3:08 pm

    Uhhh weeeee. Like others said, please let it be longer. love the show.

    Shout out to Bimbo. I see you ain’t playing with your transit

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • atoke is back April 29, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    As in… Same observation, first she has lost weight then she looks like Toolz. Please where is her naughty sister? Haha Femi nko? Change of cast? I like the addition of that Yoruba geh tho. Hehehe

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Iya April 29, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    Ughhh!!! ABOUT TIME! About FREAKING time!! ?

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Adia April 29, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    #teambisola. I love that chick!

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • prec April 29, 2016 at 5:03 pm

    She looks like she lost weight oh. Anyway I’m so excited!!!!!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • aja April 29, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    she has really transitioned her weight loss game is on a 100!! i commend her, we thick girls know that the struggle to loose weight is real!!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Movie Producer April 29, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    I like SGIT, looking forward to the 2nd season. Looking forward to seeing Bisola aiyeola, very good actress, will definitely like to work with her on my next movie. Well done to the entire cast and crew of SGIT, it takes a lot to produce good content in Nigeria.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Made April 29, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    Airforce comprehensive school konnect!!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • letty April 30, 2016 at 3:15 am

    Please where is ngozi nwosu…madam vboot..my main woman

    Love this! 17 Reply
