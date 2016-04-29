Exclusive: NdaniTV’s “Skinny Girl In Transit” is BACK for Season 2 with New Additions to the Cast

One of our fave shows of all time from NdaniTV is back for a second season.
“Skinny Girl In Transit” is coming back for another season, and it looks like there are new additions to the cast of the show.
Joining the series this season is former Project Fame Winner, Ayoola, WFM OAP and actress, Bisola Aiyeola and actress, Ini Dima-Okojie.
We can’t wait to see what twists NdaniTV has in store for us this season.
Meet the new cast members below.
NdaniTV’s Skinny Girl In Transit is powered by Guaranty Trust Bank.
Credits:
Photography by Kosol Onwudinjor
Make Up: @bookofglamstories
Hair: @Emmystylesignature
Styling: Ms Modish
I like SGIT, looking forward to the 2nd season. Looking forward to seeing Bisola aiyeola, very good actress. Well done to the entire cast and crew of SGIT, it takes a lot to produce good content in Nigeria.
